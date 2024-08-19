Highly Fractionated Pegmatites Confirmed at Black Mountain through K-feldspar Testing

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Investing in Graphene Companies (Updated 2024)

What Was the Highest Price for Gold? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Don Durrett: Gold, Silver Price Targets, Plus When to Buy Gold Stocks

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Allup Strengthens its Board with Mine and Finance Delivery Expertise with Mr Peter Secker and Simon Finnis Joining the Company Effective Immediately

Allup Acquires 100% of McLaren Valuable Heavy Mineral Sands Project, West Eucla Basin, WA and Conducts Placement

Significant New Uranium Discovery at Big Lake Uranium Project, South Australia

Sarama Resources Advances Acquisition of Gold Project in Western Australia

TNC Accelerates Mining Activities at Wallace North, QLD

Elixir Energy Limited (ASX: EXR) – Trading Halt

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC

Silver Crown Royalties

SCRI:CC

Flynn Gold

FG1:AU

True North Copper

TNC:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

Investing in Physical Gold: Practical Insights and Strategies for Retail Investors

Precious Metals Outlook

2024 Copper Outlook Report

2024 Gold Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Chariot Corporation

Highly Fractionated Pegmatites Confirmed at Black Mountain through K-feldspar Testing

Chariot Corporation Limited (ASX:CC9) (“Chariot” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it’s K-feldspar testing program conducted at its Black Mountain hard rock lithium project (“Black Mountain”) has confirmed the moderately to highly fractionated state of the outcropping LCT pegmatites at the project.

HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Analysis of the Rb content in K-feldspar crystals collected from outcropping pegmatites at Black Mountain confirms the moderately to highly fractionated state of the outcropping lithium-caesium-tantalum (LCT) pegmatites
  • The K-feldspar potassium to rubidium (K:Rb) ratios of less than 30 are concentrated in the southern group of pegmatites, confirming that they remain the most prospective for lithium mineralization and, accordingly, are now the primary targets for future drilling
  • The results of this work have demonstrated to the Company that K-feldspar testing can quickly and cost-effectively distinguish fractionated LCT pegmatites prospective for lithium mineralisation from unmineralised pegmatites and, accordingly, will be used at Chariot’s other projects in the U.S.A.
Chariot has identified a fractionation trend within the property, with fractionation increasing towards the south and the presence of moderate-to-highly fractionated LCT pegmatites in the central and southern pegmatite clusters at Black Mountain (“Southern Target Area”).

A pXRF (portable X-ray fluorescence) device was used on 218 potassium-feldspar (“K-feldspar”) samples collected from the outcropping pegmatites at Black Mountain.

Many of these samples also displayed anomalous caesium (Cs) and tantalum (Ta) values, further supporting the existence of LCT pegmatites in the area.

The Company will expand its drilling plans and drill test the Southern Target Area.

Chariot engaged Environmental Resources Management (ERM) to assist with an orientation sampling program at the Black Mountain project to:

1) determine fractionation states of pegmatites by sampling the K-feldspar minerals;

2) identify any fractionation trends (based on K/Rb ratios), in order to define and rank zones for further drill testing; and

3) test for LCT-pegmatite suite elements (Cs, Rb, Ta, and Sn), as further indication of LCT type pegmatites.

The results of this work demonstrate the effectiveness of using K-feldspar testing to distinguish prospective lithium mineralized LCT pegmatites from less fractionated pegmatites. K-feldspar testing has enabled the Company cost-effectively to sharpen the focus of its exploration activities at Black Mountain and will also be used to focus exploration at the Company’s other projects. K-feldspar sampling is currently being conducted at the Copper Mountain and South Pass projects in Wyoming U.S.A.

Figure 1: Black Mountain Leapfrog model showing the mapped pegmatites over the DEM, downhole pegmatite intersections and outcrop K/Rb fractionation data. Oblique view looking northeast.

Fractionation State of the Pegmatites

ERM’s experience and global dataset of K-feldspar K/Rb fractionation data indicates that pegmatites with a K/Rb value of less than 30, have the highest potential to host lithium mineralization (see also Chariot’s ASX announcement dated 19 June 20241). It was determined that the K-feldspar fractionation data from the Black Mountain pegmatites (see Table 1) are consistent with moderately to highly fractionated pegmatites with significant potential for LCT mineralization.

The pXRF analyses of K-feldspar (see Table 1) show elevated content of LCT-pegmatite suite elements (Cs, Rb, Ta, and Sn) and moderate to high fractionation states.

Table 1 Summary results of pXRF data from K-feldspar from the Southern Target Area

Table 2 Summary results of pXRF data from K-feldspar from the Northern Area

The Black Mountain pegmatites located in the project’s Southern Target Area exhibited K/Rb ratios averaging 24 and are associated with high-grade lithium mineralization encountered at surface and in drill holes. This drill data was provided by the Company in its ASX announcement dated 3 May 20242. The data indicates that the sampled pegmatites are all LCT-type.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Chariot Corporation, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stockslithium stockslithium explorationbattery metal stocksasx:cc9lithium investingLithium Investing
CC9:AU
Chariot Corporation
Sign up to get your FREE

Chariot Corporation Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Chariot Corporation (ASX:CC9)

Chariot Corporation


Keep reading...Show less
Lithium periodic symbol.

Pilbara Minerals to Acquire Latin Resources, Expanding Lithium Portfolio to Brazil

Pilbara Minerals (ASX:PLS,OTC Pink:PILBF) shared on August 15 that it plans to acquire Latin Resources (ASX:LRS,OTC Pink:LRSRF) through a a binding scheme implementation agreement.

The deal will give Pilbara Minerals ownership of Latin Resources' flagship Salinas lithium project.

It implies a value of AU$0.20 per Latin Resources share based on Pilbara Minerals' August 14 closing level of AU$2.85. That represents a 32 percent premium to Latin Resources' 30 day volume-weighed average price of AU$0.151 per share.

Keep reading...Show less
White Cliff Minerals

Great Bear Project Delivers Further Outstanding Copper, Gold & Silver Assays

Latest assays include 42.2% Cu, 17.4/t Au and 716g/t Ag. High-grade precious and base metal occurrences continue to grow

White Cliff Minerals Limited (“the Company”) is delighted to announce a further batch of assay results from rock chip samples taken during the maiden field program at the Great Bear Project (“Great Bear” or “the Project”), Northern Canada. Results confirm widespread high-grade precious and base metal mineralisation associated with multiple IOCG and epithermal systems.

Keep reading...Show less
Galan Lithium

At-The-Market Raise

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX:GLN) (Galan or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has utilised its At-the-Market Subscription Agreement (ATM) with Acuity Capital (see announcements on 12 April 2024, 14 May 2024, 11 June 2024, 12 July 2024, 15 July 2024 and 2 August 2024) to raise $1,100,000 (inclusive of costs) by agreeing to issue 9,000,000 fully paid ordinary GLN.ASX shares to Acuity Capital at an issue price of $0.1222 per share.

Keep reading...Show less
CleanTech Lithium (AIM:CTL)

Submission of ASX Listing Prospectus, Proposed Fundraising to Raise up to A$20M and Notice of General Meeting


Keep reading...Show less
White Cliff Minerals

Extraordinary Grade Copper, Gold and Silver Assays Received

First batch rock chip assay results confirm high-grade large-scale potential of Great Bear Lake Project. Initial assays from Phoenix results include 42.6% Cu, 38.2g/t Au and 310g/t Ag

White Cliff Minerals Limited (“the Company”) is delighted to announce first batch assay results from rock chip samples taken during the maiden field program at Great Bear Lake Project (“Great Bear” or “the Project”), northern Canada. Results confirm widespread high-grade precious and base metal mineralisation associated with multiple IOCG and epithermal systems.

Keep reading...Show less
Broken chain.

Expert: Regional Hubs Key to Breaking China's EV Supply Chain Dominance

During a presentation at Fastmarkets' annual Lithium Supply and Battery Raw Materials conference, Andy Leyland, founder of Supply Chain Insights, emphasized the need to develop more regional supply chains to lessen dependence on China, but acknowledged that this transition is being hindered by significant obstacles, including high costs, a lack of transparency and insufficient government support.

“To build out a linear supply chain, you're not just building mines, you’re not just building refineries to produce hydroxide. You also need to build the cathode capacity, you also need to build the battery capacity,” he said. “And that means encouraging a whole group of companies to make investments in different stages of the supply chain.”

Underscoring the importance of building and fortifying regional supply chains, Leyland noted that demand for lithium-ion battery cells is projected to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.2 percent in the next decade.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Chariot Corporation
Sign up to get your FREE

Chariot Corporation Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Let the Games Begin: Suzy Urbaniak on the Value of Connection

Piche Resources: Targeting Globally Significant Uranium and Gold Discoveries in Australia and Argentina

Fortune Minerals Completes New Option Agreement to Acquire the JFSL Alberta Refinery Site for the NICO Project

Silver North Provides Tim Drilling Progress Update

Related News

Resource Investing

Let the Games Begin: Suzy Urbaniak on the Value of Connection

Gold Investing

Piche Resources: Targeting Globally Significant Uranium and Gold Discoveries in Australia and Argentina

Battery Metals Investing

Fortune Minerals Completes New Option Agreement to Acquire the JFSL Alberta Refinery Site for the NICO Project

Precious Metals Investing

Silver North Provides Tim Drilling Progress Update

Critical Metals Investing

Energy Fuels Acquires RadTran LLC as A Further Step Toward Addressing the Global Industry Need For Medical Radioisotopes in Emerging Cancer Treatments

Base Metals Investing

Bold Announces Extension of its Non-Brokered Private Placement

Critical Metals Investing

The Penco Module Advances to the Next Stage of Its Permitting Process

×