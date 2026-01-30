Highlander Silver Closes US$40 Million Strategic Investment by Eric Sprott

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Highlander Silver Corp. (TSX: HSLV) ("Highlander Silver" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement with Mr. Eric Sprott (the "Private Placement"). Pursuant to the Private Placement, the Company issued an aggregate of 8,060,226 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Offered Shares") at a price of C$6.80 per Offered Share for aggregate gross proceeds of US$40,000,000 (the "Offering").

The Company intends on using the net proceeds from the Offering to fund the advancement of the Company's mineral projects and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there by any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), of the securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered or sold within the United States (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to an exemption from such registration requirements.

About Highlander Silver

Highlander Silver is primarily focused on advancing the bonanza grade San Luis gold-silver project that is located adjacent to the past-producing Pierina mine in Central Peru. San Luis hosts Indicated Mineral Resources of 356 koz Au at 24.4 g/t Au and 8.4 Moz Ag at 579 g/t Ag and ranks among the 10 highest grade projects globally in both gold and silver categories.1 Highlander Silver's significant shareholders include the Augusta Group, which boasts an exceptional track record of value creation totaling over $4.7 billion in exit transactions, and strategic shareholders, the Lundin family and Eric Sprott.

1S&P Global rankings including the San Luis gold-silver project.

Information contact

Highlander Silver

Arun Lamba, Vice President Corporate Development
Email: alamba@highlandersilver.com

Scientific and Technical Information

Scientific and technical information in the news release  relating to the San Luis Project are taken from the technical report entitled, "Technical Report on the San Luis Property" dated January 15, 2025, prepared by independent "qualified person" (as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects), Martin Mount, MSc MCSM FGS CGeol FIMMM Ceng, and available on Highlander Silver's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-looking statements

Certain information contained in this news release constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. This includes, but is not limited to, the completion of the Offering, the issuance of the Offered Shares, the intended use of the net proceeds from the Offering. Such forward looking information or statements can be identified by the use of words such as "ramp up", "attempting", "intends", "believes", "plans", "suggests", "targets" or "prospects" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "will" be taken, occur, or be achieved. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company and/or its subsidiaries to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, the actual results of current exploration activities, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, future prices of precious and base metals, accident, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental or stock exchange approvals or financing, and uncertainties related to the review and approval of the listing application and satisfaction of all applicable listing and regulatory requirements to list on the NYSE American. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that could cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking information contained herein are made as of the date of this news release. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

highlander-silver-corp-comhslv-cccnsx-hslvsilver-investing
HSLV:CC
The Conversation (0)

Highlander Silver Corp Com

Keep Reading...
Silver coins and a silver bar.

Willem Middelkoop: Silver Short Squeeze Not Over, Get Ready for Metal Wars

Willem Middelkoop, founder of Commodity Discovery Fund, breaks down his outlook for silver, saying that at this point US$200 or even US$300 per ounce is in the cards for the white metal. "We're in the first innings I think of this short squeeze, so it's not over yet," he said.Don't forget to... Keep Reading...
Silver bars in front of newspaper showing high price performance.

What Was the Highest Price for Silver?

Like its sister metal gold, silver has been attracting renewed attention as a safe-haven asset. Although silver continues to exhibit its hallmark volatility, a silver bull market is well underway. Experts are optimistic about the future, and as the silver price's momentum continues in 2026,... Keep Reading...
Aterian Plc (AIM:ATN)

Multiple Copper-Silver Mineralised Structures Identified, Agdz Est Project, Morocco

Aterian plc (AIM: ATN), the Africa-focused critical metals exploration company, is pleased to announce encouraging surface sampling results from its 100%-owned Agdz Est Copper-Silver ("Cu-Ag") Project ("Agdz Est" or the "Project") in the Kingdom of Morocco ("Morocco").The results identify... Keep Reading...
John Feneck, gold bars.

John Feneck: Silver's Next Price Target, Plus 10 Stocks to Watch

John Feneck, portfolio manager and consultant at Feneck Consulting, weighs in on recent silver and gold price milestones and shares his next targets. He also discusses stocks he's watching in sectors like silver, gold and "special situations."Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time... Keep Reading...
Chen Lin, silver bars.

Chen Lin: Silver Price Breakout — Key Drivers, Next Catalyst

Chen Lin of Lin Asset Management explains what's behind silver's move into the triple digits, weighing in China's key role in the market. He also talks about taking profits in silver, and shares his outlook for gold and critical minerals.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time... Keep Reading...
Peter Krauth, silver bars.

Peter Krauth: Silver Price at Triple Digits, Here's What Happens Next

Peter Krauth, editor of Silver Stock Investor and Silver Advisor, shares his thoughts on what's next for silver after its run into triple digits. "I do think that we're going to end the year higher than where we are now. Perhaps to the tune of 20, 30, perhaps even 40 percent higher," he said.... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Forte Minerals Corp. Amendment to Investor Relations Compensation

Angkor Resources Announces AGM Results and Appointment of New Director

Nuvau Minerals Announces up to $20 Million Brokered Private Placement

Nuvau Provides Corporate Update and Strategy for 2026

Related News

base-metals-investing

Forte Minerals Corp. Amendment to Investor Relations Compensation

uranium-investing

Spot Uranium Passes US$100, Extends Year-Long Rally

gold-investing

WGC: Gold Demand Tops 5,000 Tons for the First Time on Investment, Central Bank Buying

oil-and-gas-investing

Angkor Resources Announces AGM Results and Appointment of New Director

base-metals-investing

Nuvau Minerals Announces up to $20 Million Brokered Private Placement

base-metals-investing

Nuvau Provides Corporate Update and Strategy for 2026

nickel-investing

Homeland Nickel: Building a US-focused Nickel Portfolio