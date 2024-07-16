Higher Q2 Production Puts Barrick On Track to Deliver 2024 Targets

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Reducing Reliance on China for Rare Earths Production and Processing

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 5 Canadian Uranium Stocks of 2024

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

11 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

New High-Grade 35% Copper and 10g/t Gold Rock Chips at Ti-Tree

RecycLiCo Taiwan Battery Recycling Joint Venture Commences Production and Sales of Black Powder

Drill Results Extend Mineralisation at Lana Corina to 454m @ 0.93% CuEq

Skyharbour Drills New Discovery at Russell Project with High-Grade Uranium Mineralization Up to 3.0% U3O8 at Newly Identified Fork Zone; Preparing for Fully-Funded Summer Drill Program

Rua Gold to Acquire Siren Gold's Reefton Assets and Become the Dominant Reefton Goldfield Explorer

Purepoint Uranium Provides Exploration Update on Geophysical Programs at Russell South, Tabbernor, and Smart Lake Projects

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Ora Gold Limited

OAU:AU

Alvopetro Energy

ALV:CC

Tempest Minerals

TEM:AU

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence

Higher Q2 Production Puts Barrick On Track to Deliver 2024 Targets

All amounts expressed in US dollars

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) ("Barrick" or the "Company") today reported preliminary Q2 production of 948 thousand ounces of gold and 43 thousand tonnes of copper, as well as preliminary Q2 sales of 956 thousand ounces of gold and 42 thousand tonnes of copper. As previously guided, Barrick's gold and copper production in 2024 is expected to progressively increase each quarter through the year with a higher weighting in the second half. The Company remains on track to achieve our full year gold and copper guidance.

The average market price for gold in Q2 was $2,338 per ounce while the average market price for copper in Q2 was $4.42 per pound.

Preliminary Q2 gold production was higher than Q1, as a result of increased production at Turquoise Ridge, following the completed maintenance at the Sage autoclave in Q1, continued successful ramp up at Porgera and significant increases at Tongon, North Mara and Kibali. These increases were partially offset by planned lower production at Cortez and Phoenix. Pueblo Viejo production was flat sequentially as throughput is ramped up with a shift to recovery rate optimization in H2 2024. Compared to Q1, Q2 gold cost of sales per ounce 1 and total cash costs per ounce 2 are both expected to be 0 to 2% higher. Absent the increase in the gold price in Q2, and consequential increase in royalties, total cash costs per ounce 2 would have been lower compared to Q1. All-in sustaining costs per ounce 2 are expected to be 1 to 3% higher. Costs are expected to drop in the second half of the year as production ramps up.

Preliminary Q2 copper production was higher than Q1, driven primarily by higher grades and recoveries at Lumwana following the ramp up in stripping activities in Q1 as well as the planned shutdown in Q1. Compared to Q1 2024, Q2 copper cost of sales per pound 1 is expected to be 4 to 6% lower, C1 cash costs per pound 2 are expected to be 8 to 10% lower, while all-in sustaining costs per pound 2 are expected to be 1 to 3% higher primarily due to increased waste stripping at Lumwana. Costs are expected to drop in the second half of the year as production ramps up.

Barrick will provide additional discussion and analysis regarding its second quarter 2024 production and sales when the Company reports its quarterly results before North American markets open on August 12, 2024.

The following table includes preliminary gold and copper production and sales results from Barrick's operations:

Three months ended
June 30, 2024 		Six months ended
June 30, 2024
Production Sales Production Sales
Gold (attributable ounces (000))
Carlin (61.5%) 202 202 407 409
Cortez (61.5%) 102 101 221 222
Turquoise Ridge (61.5%) 72 70 134 132
Phoenix (61.5%) 25 27 59 61
Nevada Gold Mines (61.5%) 401 400 821 824
Loulo-Gounkoto (80%) 137 137 278 277
Kibali (45%) 82 81 158 153
Pueblo Viejo (60%) 80 79 161 161
Veladero (50%) 56 68 113 101
North Mara (84%) 54 50 100 96
Bulyanhulu (84%) 45 44 87 84
Tongon (89.7%) 45 46 81 81
Hemlo 37 39 74 77
Porgera (24.5%) 11 12 15 12
Total Gold 948 956 1,888 1,866
Copper (attributable tonnes (000))
Lumwana 25 25 47 47
Zaldívar (50%) 10 9 19 18
Jabal Sayid (50%) 8 8 17 16
Total Copper 43 42 83 81

Second Quarter 2024 Results

Barrick will release its Q2 2024 results before market open on August 12, 2024. President and CEO Mark Bristow will host a live presentation of the results that day at 11:00 EDT, with an interactive webinar linked to a conference call. Participants will be able to ask questions.

Go to the webinar
US and Canada (toll-free) 1 844 763 8274
UK (toll) +44 20 3795 9972
International (toll) +1 647 484 8814

The Q2 2024 presentation materials will be available on Barrick's website at www.barrick.com .

The webinar will remain on the website for later viewing, and the conference call will be available for replay by telephone at 1 855 669 9658 (US and Canada toll-free) and +1 412 317 0088 (international toll), access code 0796#.

Enquiries:

Investor and Media Relations
Kathy du Plessis
+44 20 7557 7738
barrick@dpapr.com

Website : www.barrick.com

Technical Information

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by: Craig Fiddes, SME-RM, Lead, Resource Modeling, Nevada Gold Mines; Simon Bottoms, CGeol, MGeol, FGS, FAusIMM, Mineral Resource Management and Evaluation Executive (in this capacity, Mr. Bottoms is responsible on an interim basis for scientific and technical information relating to the Latin America and Asia Pacific region); and Richard Peattie, MPhil, FAusIMM, Mineral Resources Manager: Africa and Middle East — each a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects .

Endnote 1

Gold cost of sales per ounce is calculated as cost of sales across our gold operations (excluding sites in care and maintenance) divided by ounces sold (both on an attributable basis based on Barrick's ownership share). Copper cost of sales per pound is calculated as cost of sales across our copper operations divided by pounds sold (both on an attributable basis based on Barrick's ownership share).

References to attributable basis means our 100% share of Hemlo and Lumwana, our 89.7% share of Tongon, our 84% share of North Mara and Bulyanhulu, our 80% share of Loulo-Gounkoto, our 61.5% share of Nevada Gold Mines, our 60% share of Pueblo Viejo, our 50% share of Veladero, Zaldívar and Jabal Sayid, our 24.5% share of Porgera and our 45% share of Kibali.

Endnote 2

Total cash costs per ounce and all-in sustaining costs per ounce are non-GAAP financial measures which are calculated based on the definition published by the World Gold Council ("WGC") (a market development organization for the gold industry comprised of and funded by gold mining companies from around the world, including Barrick). The WGC is not a regulatory organization. Management uses these measures to monitor the performance of our gold mining operations and its ability to generate positive cash flow, both on an individual site basis and an overall company basis.

Total cash costs start with our cost of sales related to gold production and removes depreciation, the non-controlling interest of cost of sales and includes by-product credits. All-in sustaining costs start with total cash costs and include sustaining capital expenditures, sustaining leases, general and administrative costs, minesite exploration and evaluation costs and reclamation cost accretion and amortization. These additional costs reflect the expenditures made to maintain current production levels.

We believe that our use of total cash costs and all-in sustaining costs will assist analysts, investors and other stakeholders of Barrick in understanding the costs associated with producing gold, understanding the economics of gold mining, assessing our operating performance and also our ability to generate free cash flow from current operations and to generate free cash flow on an overall company basis. Due to the capital-intensive nature of the industry and the long useful lives over which these items are depreciated, there can be a significant timing difference between net earnings calculated in accordance with IFRS and the amount of free cash flow that is being generated by a mine and therefore we believe these measures are useful non-GAAP operating metrics and supplement our IFRS disclosures. These measures are not representative of all of our cash expenditures as they do not include income tax payments, interest costs or dividend payments. These measures do not include depreciation or amortization.

Total cash costs per ounce and all-in sustaining costs per ounce are intended to provide additional information only and do not have standardized definitions under IFRS and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. These measures are not equivalent to net income or cash flow from operations as determined under IFRS. Although the WGC has published a standardized definition, other companies may calculate these measures differently.

C1 cash costs per pound and all-in sustaining costs per pound are non-GAAP financial measures related to our copper mine operations. We believe that C1 cash costs per pound enables investors to better understand the performance of our copper operations in comparison to other copper producers who present results on a similar basis. C1 cash costs per pound excludes royalties and production taxes and non-routine charges as they are not direct production costs. All-in sustaining costs per pound is similar to the gold all-in sustaining costs metric and management uses this to better evaluate the costs of copper production. We believe this measure enables investors to better understand the operating performance of our copper mines as this measure reflects all of the sustaining expenditures incurred in order to produce copper. All-in sustaining costs per pound includes C1 cash costs, sustaining capital expenditures, sustaining leases, general and administrative costs, minesite exploration and evaluation costs, royalties and production taxes, reclamation cost accretion and amortization and write-downs taken on inventory to net realizable value.

Barrick will provide a full reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures when the Company reports its quarterly results on August 12, 2024.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Preliminary Second Quarter Production, Sales and Costs for 2024, and Forward-Looking Information

Barrick cautions that, whether or not expressly stated, all second quarter figures contained in this press release including, without limitation, production levels, sales and associated costs are preliminary, and reflect our expected second quarter results as of the date of this press release. Actual reported second quarter production levels, sales and associated costs are subject to management's final review, as well as review by the Company's independent accounting firm, and may vary significantly from those expectations because of a number of factors, including, without limitation, additional or revised information, and changes in accounting standards or policies, or in how those standards are applied. Barrick will provide additional discussion and analysis and other important information about its second quarter production levels, sales and associated costs when it reports actual results on August 12, 2024. For a complete picture of the Company's financial performance, it will be necessary to review all of the information in the Company's second quarter financial report and related MD&A. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to rely solely on the information contained herein.

Finally, Barrick cautions that this press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to: (i) Barrick's production and full year gold and copper guidance; and (ii) costs per ounce for gold and per pound for copper.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions including material estimates and assumptions related to the factors set forth below that, while considered reasonable by the Company as at the date of this press release in light of management's experience and perception of current conditions and expected developments, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Known or unknown factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements and information.

Such factors include, but are not limited to: fluctuations in the spot and forward price of gold, copper, or certain other commodities (such as silver, diesel fuel, natural gas, and electricity); the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development; changes in mineral production performance, exploitation, and exploration successes; the resumption of operations at the Porgera mine and expected ramp up of mining and processing in 2024; risks associated with projects in the early stages of evaluation, and for which additional engineering and other analysis is required; disruption of supply routes which may cause delays in construction and mining activities, including disruptions in the supply of key mining inputs due to the invasion of Ukraine by Russia and conflicts in the Middle East; whether benefits expected from recent transactions are realized; quantities or grades of reserves will be diminished, and that resources may not be converted to reserves; increased costs, delays, suspensions and technical challenges associated with the construction of capital projects; operating or technical difficulties in connection with mining or development activities, including geotechnical challenges, tailings dam and storage facilities failures, and disruptions in the maintenance or provision of required infrastructure and information technology systems; risks that exploration data may be incomplete and considerable additional work may be required to complete further evaluation, including but not limited to drilling, engineering and socioeconomic studies and investment; failure to comply with environmental and health and safety laws and regulations; increased costs and physical risks, including extreme weather events and resource shortages, related to climate change; timing of, receipt of, or failure to comply with, necessary permits and approvals; non-renewal of key licenses by governmental authorities; uncertainty whether some or all of targeted investments and projects will meet the Company's capital allocation objectives and internal hurdle rate; the impact of inflation, including global inflationary pressures driven by supply chain disruptions, global energy cost increases following the invasion of Ukraine by Russia and country-specific political and economic factors in Argentina; the impact of global liquidity and credit availability on the timing of cash flows and the values of assets and liabilities based on projected future cash flows; fluctuations in the currency markets; changes in national and local government legislation, taxation, controls or regulations and/or changes in the administration of laws, policies and practices; expropriation or nationalization of property and political or economic developments in Canada, the United States, and other jurisdictions in which the Company or its affiliates do or may carry on business in the future; lack of certainty with respect to foreign legal systems, corruption and other factors that are inconsistent with the rule of law; damage to the Company's reputation due to the actual or perceived occurrence of any number of events, including negative publicity with respect to the Company's handling of environmental matters or dealings with community groups, whether true or not; the possibility that future exploration results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risk of loss due to acts of war, terrorism, sabotage and civil disturbances; risks associated with artisanal and illegal mining; risks associated with diseases, epidemics and pandemics, including the effects and potential effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic; litigation and legal and administrative proceedings; contests over title to properties, particularly title to undeveloped properties, or over access to water, power and other required infrastructure; business opportunities that may be presented to, or pursued by, the Company; our ability to successfully integrate acquisitions or complete divestitures; risks associated with working with partners in jointly controlled assets; employee relations including loss of key employees; and availability and increased costs associated with mining inputs and labor. In addition, there are risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining, including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations, pressures, cave-ins, flooding and gold bullion, copper cathode or gold or copper concentrate losses (and the risk of inadequate insurance, or inability to obtain insurance, to cover these risks).

Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can affect our actual results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, us. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Specific reference is made to the most recent Form 40-F/Annual Information Form on file with the SEC and Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities for a more detailed discussion of some of the factors underlying forward-looking statements and the risks that may affect Barrick's ability to achieve the expectations set forth in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Barrick disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Barrick Gold CorporationABX:CATSX:ABXGold Investing
ABX:CA
The Conversation (0)
NYSE:NEM

Precipitate Gold: Exploring in Prospective Mining Jurisdictions in the Dominican Republic

Precipitate Gold Corp. (TSXV:PRG) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Precipitate Gold is a mineral exploration company with district-scale strategic land positions in the Dominican Republic. The company is currently advancing its Pueblo Grande and Juan de Herrera projects in the Dominican Republic, where the company is also working to expand its existing portfolio. Precipitate Gold always works to acquire 100 percent of the properties that it owns, ensuring that there are no outstanding vendor payments or working commitments.

Keep reading...Show less
TSXV:BGF

Beauce Gold: Placer to Hard Rock Gold Exploration in Southern Quebec

Beauce Gold Fields Inc. (TSXV:BGF) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Beauce Gold is a gold exploration company focused on placer and hard rock exploration in the Beauce region of southern Quebec. Beauce is using a model similar to that used in the Klondike and Cariboo gold districts with the hopes that the model will allow the company to trace the placer gold back to its source, sparking a new gold rush. The Beauce region was home to Canada’s first gold rush in 1860, which was host to the largest historical placer gold deposit in the eastern half of North America.

Keep reading...Show less
TSXV:AHM.H

Antler Hill: Gold and Copper Exploration in Argentina’s San Juan Province

Antler Hill Mining (TSXV:AHM.H) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Antler Hill is a junior exploration company in the process of acquiring two properties in San Juan Province, Argentina. The country is viewed as a mining-friendly jurisdiction thanks to the federal government’s clear support of the mining industry through pro-mining tax incentives. The Amiches goldsilver project is located in the El Indio gold belt approximately 100 kilometers south of Barrick Gold’s (TSX:ABX,NYSE:GOLD) Veladero mine. Amiches remains predominantly unexplored with small trenching and sampling projects previously conducted on the property. In 2018 Antler Hill collected grab samples that graded 15 g/t gold and 190 g/t silver as well as 3.3 g/t gold and 70 g/t silver.

Keep reading...Show less
Labyrinth Resources Limited (ASX: LRL) – Trading Halt

Labyrinth Resources Limited (ASX: LRL) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Labyrinth Resources Limited (‘LRL’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of LRL, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Thursday, 18 July 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less
Chris Vermeulen, gold bars.

Chris Vermeulen: Bullish on Gold, Silver and Miners, Price Targets to Watch

Chris Vermeulen, chief market strategist at TheTechnicalTraders.com, shared his next price target for gold, as well as his outlook for silver and precious metals miners in the months and years to come.

While he expects a stock market correction to weigh on these assets, they are set to perform well before and after.

"When I'm looking at the daily chart of gold, it is pointing to about US$2,650 to US$2,750 (per ounce) for gold over the next two to three months. So I'm still very bullish on gold," Vermeulen said during the conversation.

Keep reading...Show less
US money, US flag and red stock chart.

Gold, Bitcoin Prices Rise After Trump Assassination Attempt

Market participants braced for volatility on Monday (July 15), gravitating toward safe-haven assets following an assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump over the weekend.

Gold closed at US$2,411.23 per ounce on Friday (July 12) and rose as high as US$2,433.32 on Monday (July 15).

The price of Bitcoin also increased, hitting a two week high of US$62,698.

Keep reading...Show less
Horizon Minerals CEO Grant Haywood.

Horizon Minerals Gearing Up for Gold Production in September 2024, CEO Says

Horizon Minerals (ASX:HRZ) will begin production at the Boorara gold project by September 2024 amid a continuing strong gold price environment, according to CEO Grant Haywood.

The company’s recent merger with Greenstone Resources added about 0.5 million ounces of high-grade resources to Horizon, taking its total resource to 1.8 million ounces. With a large resource base, the company is implementing a dual-track strategy to advance the combined assets.

“The two strains of the strategy are near-term cashflow. And the idea is that we'll develop and mine our assets using existing infrastructure in the region … So we're able to leverage up those processing facilities and use contract mining to mine some assets. But we have aspirations of being a mid-tier gold producer as well,” Haywood said.

Keep reading...Show less

AGNICO EAGLE ANNOUNCES SUBSCRIPTION FOR COMMON SHARES OF FIRST NORDIC METALS CORP.

Agnico Eagle logo (CNW Group/Agnico Eagle Mines Limited)

Stock Symbol:  AEM (NYSE and TSX)

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Gold bar and US money.

SolGold Secures US$750 Million for Cascabel Project via Gold Streaming Deal

SolGold (TSX:SOLG,LSE:SOLG,OTC Pink:SLGGF) has entered into a gold stream agreement with Franco-Nevada (TSX:FNV,NYSE:FNV) and Osisko Bermuda to secure US$750 million for its Cascabel project in Ecuador.

An initial deposit of US$100 million will be paid in three tranches, and will be allocated to de-risking, permitting and completing a feasibility study. The first tranche, consisting of US$33.4 million, is expected on Monday (July 15).

The second and third tranches, each set at US$33.3 million, are expected in 2025, and are contingent on specific conditions being met, such as finalizing an investment protection agreement and submitting permit applications.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Bitcoin Well Announces Bill Payments Via the Lightning Network and Unique User Signup Milestone

CHARBONE Hydrogen Selected to Present at World Electrolysis North America Pre-Event Webinar: Scaling Up Electrolytic Hydrogen in North America

Charbone Hydrogene selectionne pour presenter au webinaire pre-evenement de World Electrolysis North America : Developpement de l'hydrogene electrolytique en Amerique du Nord

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD STRENGTHENS MANAGEMENT TEAM

Related News

Oil and Gas Investing

CHARBONE Hydrogen Selected to Present at World Electrolysis North America Pre-Event Webinar: Scaling Up Electrolytic Hydrogen in North America

Oil and Gas Investing

Charbone Hydrogene selectionne pour presenter au webinaire pre-evenement de World Electrolysis North America : Developpement de l'hydrogene electrolytique en Amerique du Nord

Base Metals Investing

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD STRENGTHENS MANAGEMENT TEAM

Battery Metals Investing

Altech Batteries Ltd Update on CERENERGY ABS60 Battery-pack Prototypes

Resource Investing

$1.66M Raised to Accelerate Exploration at Ti-Tree

Tech Investing

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. Granted European Unitary Patent for Innovative Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Process

Copper Investing

Investment Opportunities in the Growing Copper Sulphate Market

×