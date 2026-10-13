High-Grade Tungsten Mineralization Confirmed at Rackla Metals' Lentung

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire October 13, 2026 Rackla Metals Inc. (TSX-V: RAK) ("Rackla" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results of the first four modern drill holes on the Lentung tungsten project, NWT. Highlights confirm:
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Broad intervals of high-grade tungsten mineralization.
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The mineralized zone outcrops at surface and dips shallowly with the hillside.
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The Central Zone has been tested over significant strike length of 600 meters to date.
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The results corroborate the high-grade resource modelled developed by Union Carbide in 1982.
The 2026 drill program has demonstrated strong correlation with the historical Union Carbide ("UC") data. Geological interpretations and mineralized intercepts are consistent with the historical UC results. Scheelite, the principal tungsten-bearing mineral at Lentung, was identified under short-wave ultraviolet light ("SWUV") in all holes drilled in the Central Zone. SWUV fluorescence has proven to be an effective real-time exploration tool for the immediate identification of tungsten mineralization and the qualitative assessment of mineralized intervals (see Figure 4).
Table 1. Diamond drill holes DDH26L-001 to -004 tungsten and copper intercepts (intervals shown are down hole intervals, not true widths).
|
Hole
|
Azimuth
|
Dip
|
From (m)
|
To (m)
|
Interval (m)
|
WO3 %
|
Cu %
|
DDH26L-001
|
36
|
-58
|
11.00
|
31.35
|
20.35
|
1.72
|
0.14
|
DDH26L-002
|0
|
-90
|
32.00
|
49.95
|
17.95
|
2.28
|
0.09
|
DDH26L-003
|
45
|
-59
|
23.00
|
40.90
|
17.90
|
1.67
|
0.06
|
DDH26L-004
|
45
|
-80
|
37.00
|
57.50
|
20.50
|
0.90
|
0.02
Holes DDH26L-001 and -002 were drilled on a 45o section from the same pad on the Western Skarn body and tested the up-dip and down-dip extent. The mineralized interval projects to surface where it is exposed 40 m up-dip from hole DDH26L-001. Drill holes DDH26L-003 and -004 were drilled on a section 20 m west of holes DDH26L-001 and -002.
Figure 1. Central Zone Drill Hole Location Map highlighting the 2026 drill hole locations.
Figure 2. Cross Section of drill holes DDH26L-001 and DDH26L-002 with WO3 percentage.
Figure 3. Cross Section of drill holes DDH26L-003, -004 and -005 with WO3 percent (Results for hole DDH26L-005 are pending).
Assay results from the 2026 drill program, together with results from the re-assaying of selected historical UC core, are expected over the next two to three months. These results are intended to be incorporated into a modern Mineral Resource estimate with the aim of guiding an aggressive 2027 exploration program focused on further defining and expanding the known mineralization.
Figure 4. Photographs of hole DDH26L-002 from 42.55 to 42.8 m under natural light (left) and short-wave ultraviolet light (right).
Rackla attempted reverse circulation (RC) drilling as a low-cost and rapid means of in-fill drilling on the property. Five holes were drilled with an RC rig but significant groundwater inflows raised concerns regarding sample quality and the reliability of the resulting geological information. Accordingly, the RC portion of the 2026 program was discontinued and the rig was demobilized. In contrast, diamond drilling performed very well under these ground conditions.
Work on the historical Union Carbide core confirmed that box numbers and metreage remain legible and that the core can be successfully re-boxed, logged and re-sampled across mineralized intervals. As a result, Rackla significantly expanded the historical core sampling program to provide both additional verification of the legacy dataset and supplementary infill information to support the proposed Mineral Resource estimate.
Simon Ridgway, CEO, commented, "I am extremely proud of the work completed by our team this year, particularly given the late start to the season. In the first week of July, a significant amount of snow remained at the camp location. Conditions like that could have easily discouraged the field crew, but the team persevered.
The new camp was established beside the 27,000 metres of historical core at Lentung. Before construction of the new camp was complete, the team began assessing the condition of the legacy core and commenced the substantial task of re-boxing and organizing it. At the same time, 44-year-old access trails on the steep hillside crossing the mineralized zone were re-established, and historical drill locations were identified and confirmed.
Most importantly, the drilling completed this season has given us considerable confidence in the historical Union Carbide dataset. In every hole drilled in the Central Zone, the mineralized horizon was encountered where predicted. In several cases, mineralization also extended beyond the limits previously defined using Union Carbide's historical 0.6% WO₃ cut-off grade. The broad mineralized intervals and high-grade zones that attracted Union Carbide to Lentung have been confirmed.
What we are seeing is particularly encouraging: near surface mineralized body that has potential to be open pit mined, containing grades more commonly associated with underground tungsten operations."
On receipt from the drill site, NTW-sized (N-thin wall) drill core was systematically logged for geological attributes, photographed and sampled at the Lentung camp. Sample lengths were generally to a maximum interval of 1.0 m. Narrower sample intervals were occasionally used to isolate features of interest, but most samples within moderate to strong mineralization were 1.0 m in length. Core was cut in half lengthwise along a pre-determined line marked by the geologists, with one-half collected for analysis and one-half stored on the property as a permanent record. Standard reference materials and blanks were also inserted every 50 samples into the sample stream. Bagged samples were delivered to the SGS Canada Inc. preparation facility in Whitehorse, Yukon for trans-shipment to the SGS facility in Burnaby, BC.
At the Burnaby lab, samples were crushed, split and pulverized to >85% passing below 2 mm and split using a riffle splitter. 250 g splits were pulverized to >85% passing below 75 microns. Pulps were analyzed by sodium peroxide fusion, nitrous oxide digestion and Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometry analysis (Na2O2 Fusion, HNO3, ICPAES) according to SGS procedure GE_ICP90A50. Elements that returned over-limit values were analysed by X-Ray Florescence according to SGS procedure GO_XRF72.
SGS Canada analytical laboratories operate under a Quality Management System that complies with ISO/IEC 17025. The lab is accredited by the Standards Council of Canada (SCC) for specific mineral tests listed on the scope of accreditation to the ISO/IEC 17025 standard. ISO/IEC 17025 addresses both the quality management system and the technical aspects of operating a testing laboratory.
The Lentung project is located in southwestern NWT, 250 km north of Watson Lake, Yukon, and 55 km north of the past‑producing, road‑accessible Cantung tungsten mine. Lentung was previously explored by several operators, including Union Carbide, which drilled 26,900 m between 1977 and 1982, leading to the discovery of 15 tungsten‑bearing zones along a 15 km strike length.
Rackla Metals holds a 100% interest in the Lentung project subject to a 1% NSR.
Scott Casselman, B.Sc., P.Geo., Vice-President Exploration of the Company, is a member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia and the Northwest Territories and Nunavut Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists and is the Company's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Casselman has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.
Rackla Metals Inc. (TSX-V: RAK) is a Vancouver-based junior exploration company focused on tungsten and rare earth minerals in the Tombstone-Tungsten Belt of eastern Yukon and western Northwest Territories, a region hosting world class tungsten deposits.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Simon Ridgway
CEO and Director
Tel: (604) 801-5432
Email: info@racklametals.com
Website: www.racklametals.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
Forward-Looking Information
Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward- looking statements and include, without limitation, the Company's exploration and development plans for its Lentung project; and general business and economic conditions. Often, but not always, these forward looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "estimate", "estimates", "estimated", "potential", "open", "future", "assumed", "projected", "used", "detailed", "has been", "gain", "upgraded", "offset", "limited", "contained", "reflecting", "containing", "remaining", "to be", "periodically", or statements that events, "could" or "should" occur or be achieved and similar expressions, including negative variations.
Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Such uncertainties and factors include, among others, changes in general economic conditions and financial markets; the Company or any joint venture partner not having the financial ability to meet its exploration and development goals; risks associated with the results of exploration and development activities, estimation of mineral resources and the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; unanticipated costs and expenses; and such other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's quarterly and annual filings with securities regulators and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended.
Forward-looking statements contained herein are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management, including but not limited to: that the Company's stated goals and planned exploration and development activities at its Lentung project will be achieved; that there will be no material adverse change affecting the Company, its properties or its securities; and such other assumptions as set out herein. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by law. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
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