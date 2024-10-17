High-grade REE & P2O5 Trench Results Returned from Tundulu to Assist with Metallurgy

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Rare Earths Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Brixton Metals Drills 8.00m of 11.37 g/t Gold including 2.00m of 44.43 g/t Gold all within 82.00m of 1.27 g/t Gold at its Trapper Target on the Thorn Project

Black Mountain: Strategy & Drilling Plans

Black Mountain Drilling Results: First Significant Lithium Intersections in Wyoming; and Base Metals (Cu, Zn and Pb) Potential Identified

Red Metal Resources Signs LOI to Acquire Mineral Claim Package in Ville Marie, Quebec, Contiguous to Recent Hydrogen Discovery

Results of Placing, PDMR Dealing and Total Voting Rights

Doré Copper and Cygnus Metals Enter Into Arrangement Agreement to Create Strategic Critical Minerals Company

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Chariot Corporation

CC9:AU

Saga Metals

SAGA:CA

Red Metal Resources

RMES:CC

Albemarle Corporation

ALB
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Uranium Outlook

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
DY6 Metals

High-grade REE & P2O5 Trench Results Returned from Tundulu to Assist with Metallurgy

DY6 Metals Ltd (ASX: DY6, “DY6” or the “Company”) is pleased to report the results from its recent metallurgy sampling program at the Tundulu REE & Niobium carbonatite project in Malawi.

Highlights:

  • A total of 63 metallurgical samples were collected from 37 sample locations along high-grade historic trench (TUTR10) at Tundulu
  • Sampling results returned up to a high of 3.35% TREO and 27.5% P2O5 over the sampled 83m length of trench TUTR10:
    • an exciting component of the sampling results is the average HREO, being 13% of the TREO basket
    • undetectable to very low levels of deleterious elements including mercury, lead and cadmium in the phosphorus (P) rich rocks confirms the exceptional grade quality of the phosphate at Tundulu; and
    • the sampling is representative of the mineralised Bastnaesite and Apatite carbonatite rock types exposed within the trench
  • Selected samples are being collected to form a 150kg composite to be sent for metallurgical analysis
  • 5 bioavailability composite samples were also taken across various historical trenches at Tundulu, targeting phosphate-rich rocks, to determine the solubility of phosphate in the samples and understand its potential for direct fertilization
  • Majority of samples showed excellent P solubility (using 2% citric acid) of over 40%, with one returning solubility of 81%. This is above the industry threshold of 9.4% P2O5 solubility using Citric Acid as the reagent in the acid leach process
  • 9 samples representing predominant lithologies at Tundulu have been collected and will also be sent to RSC Australia for petrographic examination to validate the historical mineralogical and rock composition
  • Samples from the Company’s recent reconnaissance soil and rock chip program at the Ngala Hill PGE, Cu & Ni Project have been submitted to SGS South Africa for analysis, with results expected towards the end of the month

Tundulu REE Project

Tundulu is formed of several hills in a ring around a central vent called Nathace Hill where the majority of the historic surface sampling and drilling was undertaken. The predominant geology at Nathace Hill is REE apatite hosting carbonatites and feldspathic breccia and comprises a large inner agglomerate vent. Mineral rich carbonatite also occurs at Tundulu Hill east of Nathace and Makhanga Hill west of Nathace and is previously unexplored and prospective for REEs and niobium mineralisation.

REE mineralisation remains open towards southern and western directions of Nathace Hill and potentially extends beyond the boundaries of the previously established mineralised area over Tundulu Hill. Initial indications of mineralisation appear to be high in valuable MREEs and low measurable radioactive uranium

(U) and thorium (Th). This compares favourably to Lynas Rare Earths’ Mount Weld Central Lanthanide Deposit where Th and U concentrations in the ore are approximately 660 ppm and 25 ppm respectively.1

Figure 1. Map of Tundulu license area (EL0731)

A total of 63 metallurgical samples were collected from 37 sample locations along high-grade historic trench (TUTR10) at Tundulu.

Sampling results returned up to a high of 3.35% TREO and 27.5% P2O5 (average of 0.85% TREO and 8.26% P2O5) over the sampled 83m length of trench TUTR10. The average HREO component of the TREO basket was 13%, with high-value heavy rare earth elements Dy & Tb contributing 2.5%. Undetectable to very low levels of deleterious elements including mercury, lead and cadmium in the P-rich rocks confirms the exceptional grade quality of the phosphate at Tundulu.

The sampling is representative of the mineralised Bastnaesite and Apatite carbonatite rock types exposed within the trench. Select samples are being collected to form a 150kg composite to be sent to for metallurgical analysis.

5 bioavailability composite samples were also taken across various historical trenches at Tundulu, targeting phosphate rich rocks. ‘Bioavailability’ is used for analysis on phosphorous rock sources to determine the solubility of phosphate in soils. This analysis is useful in determining whether a particular phosphate rock type is suitable for direct fertiliser applications where the phosphate would be applied directly to the soil for uptake.

The analysis has been undertaken at Nagrom metallurgical and analytical laboratory in Kelmscott, Western Australia under standard atmospheric conditions using 2% citric acid. The majority of samples showed excellent phosphorus (P) solubility of over 40%, with one returning solubility of 81%. The exceptional quality of the phosphate-rich rocks at Tundulu is manifested by their undetectable to very low levels of deleterious elements including mercury, lead and cadmium.

The metallurgical test work will aim to evaluate historical studies undertaken at Tundulu and assess the findings from a 2017 metallurgical report, completed by the previous operators of the licence. The test work will initially focus on validating the beneficiation results achieved by the previous laboratory.

Conducting test work at this early stage enables the Company to ascertain the preliminary viability of producing two product streams: namely a REE commercially saleable concentrate and a mixed phosphate concentrate containing rare earths.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from DY6 Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

resource investingasx stocksasx:dy6resource stocksrare earth investing
DY6:AU
The Conversation (0)
DY6 Metals

Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ended 30 June 2024

Heavy rare earths and critical metals explorerDY6 Metals Ltd (ASX: DY6) (“DY6”, “the Company”) is pleased to present its quarterly activities report for the June 2024 quarter.

Keep reading...Show less
DY6 Metals

Reconnaissance Sampling Program Commences at Ngala Hill PGE Project to Follow up Historical Targets

DY6 Metals Ltd (ASX: DY6, “DY6” or the “Company”), a strategic metals explorer targeting Heavy Rare Earths (HREE) and Niobium (Nb) in southern Malawi, is pleased to report it is preparing for commencement of a reconnaissance program at the Company’s highly prospective PGE project at Ngala Hill in southern Malawi. The Company has commenced community engagement with local community members at the project site with the purpose to facilitate awareness of the exploration program planned by DY6.

Keep reading...Show less
DY6 Metals

Heavy Rare Earths & Niobium Explorer DY6 Metals Lists On ASX Following Successful $7M IPO

Heavy rare earths and niobium explorer DY6 Metals Limited (ASX: DY6) (“DY6”, “the Company”) is pleased to announce that its shares will begin trading on the Australian Securities Exchange at 9am Perth today.

Keep reading...Show less
Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited

Fifield Termination Update and Scandium Drilling to Commence

Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited (Rimfire or the Company) (ASX: RIM) provides the following update in respect of the termination of the Fifield Project Earn-in Agreement.

Keep reading...Show less
IMARC

Maximising value from critical minerals, battery metals and black mass: Metso’s Duncan Wyatt

‘We aim to create solutions to accelerate sustainability in the industries we operate in’


Keep reading...Show less
Bindi Metals

Massive Antimony Sulphide Stibnite Confirmed

Bindi Metals Limited (ASX: BIM, “Bindi” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce an exploration update on the recently acquired Mutnica and Lisa Antimony Projects in Serbia.

Keep reading...Show less
Kaiser Reef

Nova High Grade Gold Target Reached

Kaiser Reef Limited ("Kaiser" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that the decline at the high-grade A1 Gold Mine has successfully reached the Nova Zone at the extremities of the historic mining. This marks a milestone for Kaiser, signalling a new chapter in the Company’s operations with miners having focused on extracting “remnant” ore for the past 30 years.

Keep reading...Show less
IMARC

Achilles Launches MyAchilles App for Mining Suppliers

We are excited to share the latest news from Achilles with you. Today, we announced the launch of our new MyAchilles App, a powerful tool designed to help mining suppliers manage sustainability and compliance with greater ease and efficiency.


Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Expanded PAC Volumes Commence for $24M Reworld Contract

Chariot Corporation Ltd (ASX: CC9) – Trading Halt

Fifield Termination Update and Scandium Drilling to Commence

New Gold with Silver & Base Metals Results Highlight Potential Discoveries in Three Key Areas at Corvette River

Related News

Cleantech Investing

Expanded PAC Volumes Commence for $24M Reworld Contract

Lithium Investing

Chariot Corporation Ltd (ASX: CC9) – Trading Halt

lithium investing

New Gold with Silver & Base Metals Results Highlight Potential Discoveries in Three Key Areas at Corvette River

gold investing

South West Connect Investor Presentation - Siberian Tiger

Oil and Gas Investing

A Major New Play is Being Proven in Queensland’s Taroom Trough

Oil and Gas Investing

Amended Announcement - Piedra Redonda Gas Project Assessment

Gold Investing

Gold Price Update: Q3 2024 in Review

×