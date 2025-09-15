High-Grade Gold Confirmed at Bronzewing South

High-Grade Gold Confirmed at Bronzewing South

Initial assays returned for visible gold zone logged in diamond drill core~40m south of the Bronzewing Mining Lease, with drilling continuing

Hammer Metals Ltd (ASX: HMX) (“Hammer” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on recent exploration progress at its 100%-owned Yandal Gold Project in Western Australia. Diamond drilling continues with the first batch of assays now received for the zone of visible gold reported to the ASX on 2 September 2025. Drilling of the diamond tail to drill-hole BWSRCD081 was completed a depth of 561.7m.

The diamond drilling program has continued with two diamond tails completed at the Bronzewing Central Target, located approximately 1.7km to the south of the Eastern Target Zone. A follow-up diamond tail will commence shortly at the Eastern Target, with drilling anticipated to conclude towards the end of September. Results from this program will continue to be submitted to the laboratory in batches, with results anticipated to be received throughout September and into mid-October.

  • Partial results received from the diamond tail of drill-hole BWSRC081 with the visible gold zone returning 15.5g/t Au over 0.48m from 416.5m. This high- grade zone is reported within a broader intercept of:
    • 8.95m at 1.32g/t Au from 414m, including:
    • 0.48m at 15.5g/t Au from 416.5m; and
    • 0.55m at 3.52g/t Au from 422.4m.
  • Follow-up drilling along strike from these intercepts is scheduled to commence in the coming days to define the extent of the south-trending zone of gold mineralisation with a diamond tail of drill-hole BWSRCD086.
  • Drill results indicate the inadequacy of historical air-core drill testing with a significant search space now open on the boundary with the historical Bronzewing Mining Lease.
  • Diamond drilling at the Central Target, located ~1.7km to the south of the Eastern Target and within the same structural corridor, has encountered zones of intense locally massive quartz veining associated with brecciation below historical Hammer gold drilling anomalies of:
    • 20m at 1.5g/t Au from 120m in drill-hole BWSRC0037, including:
    • 8m at 2.4g/t Au from 120m; and
    • 4m at 3.9g/t Au from 120m.1
  • Assay results from the remaining program will be progressively released in the coming weeks.

Figure 1. Photo of massive quartz carbonate veining intersected in drill-hole BWSRCD082 diamond tail at Hammer’s Central Target Zone (213m to 221.5m).

Hammer’s Managing Director, Daniel Thomas, said:

“The confirmation of high-grade gold mineralisation at Bronzewing South is a significant step in our search for an economically viable gold target at our Yandal Gold Project. High-grade mineralisation can be traced with multiple intercepts to the north of our project area, with the mineralised structure interpreted to extend for hundreds of metres.

“We will now look to test this structure approximately 100m further south on our project area. We are very much looking forward to follow-up drilling at the Eastern Target, as we enter a zone without any previous drilling coverage.

“The team is encouraged by the observations in recent drilling at the Central Target and the potential for this corridor to be connected to the Eastern Target drilling some 1.7km to the north. This corridor is largely untested below the ineffectual air-core drilling and, with a prominent shear zone interpreted to connect these targets, it is of high interest to the team in our search for a significant gold discovery.”

Figure 2. Plan view of the Bronzewing South tenement EPM36/854, showing Bronzewing orebodies on Northern Star Resources mining lease, historical Hammer RC drilling intercepts and the structural corridor of interest containing Hammer’s Central and Eastern Target Zones (refer to ASX announcement 9 November 2020).


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Hammer Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx:hmxasx stocksgold investing
The Conversation (0)
Gold pan holding pieces of gold from creek placer deposit, with words "5 Top Canadian Mining Stocks This Week."

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Guardian Exploration Gains 94 Percent

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly look at the best-performing Canadian mining stocks on the TSX, TSXV and CSE, starting with a round-up of Canadian and US news impacting the resource sector.

On Thursday (September 11), Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney revealed the first tranche of projects selected by the newly created Major Projects Office. The goal of the office is to accelerate timelines for projects deemed to be in the national interest, which include infrastructure, natural resources and technology.

The projects include the Phase 2 expansion of LNG Canada’s Kitimat facility, the development of Foran Mining's (TSX:FOM,OTCQX:FMCXF) McIlvenna Bay copper-zinc mine in Saskatchewan, and an expansion of Newmont (TSX:NGT,NYSE:NEM,ASX:NEM) and Imperial Metals' (TSX:III) Red Chris copper-gold mine in Northern BC.

Keep reading...Show less
Gold bars with rising graph overlay and text "Weekly Editor's Picks."

Editor's Picks: Gold Knocks Out Inflation-Adjusted High, Silver Breaks US$42

Gold's record-setting price run continued this week, with yet another new all-time high in the books. Silver also fared well, breaking US$42 per ounce.

According to Bloomberg, gold has now also surpassed its inflation-adjusted all-time high of US$850 per ounce, which it set more than 45 years ago on January 21, 1980. The news outlet notes that at the time the US was dealing with currency issues, inflation and recession concerns.

These are problems that sound all too familiar today. This week brought the release of the latest US consumer price index (CPI) data, which shows a 0.4 percent month-on-month increase for the all-items index — that's ahead of estimates and the most since the start of 2025.

Keep reading...Show less
Hamak Gold

Admission to Trading on the OTCQB Market

Hamak Gold Limited (LSE: HAMA / OTCQB: HASTF), a company combining traditional gold exploration in West Africa with a Digital Asset Treasury Management strategy, is pleased to announce that the Company's shares have been admitted to trading on the OTC Venture Market ("OTCQB") in the United States, under the symbol "HASTF". No new Ordinary Shares have been issued by the Company for this parallel trading of its shares.

The purpose of the listing of shares on the OTCQB is to broaden the Company's exposure to the North American investor markets and to increase trading liquidity in a drive to deliver shareholder value.

Keep reading...Show less
Stock market display with "mergers and acquisitions" in green and white text.

Barrick’s Plan to Sell Hemlo Mine for US$1.09 Billion Marks Canadian Exit

Barrick Mining (TSX:ABX,NYSE:B) has agreed to sell its Hemlo gold mine in Ontario, Canada, for up to US$1.09 billion, continuing the company's shift away from non-core assets.

The company announced on Thursday (September 11) that Carcetti Capital (TSXV:CART.H), which will be renamed Hemlo Mining, will acquire the mine under terms that include US$875 million in cash, US$50 million in Hemlo Mining shares and as much as US$165 million in contingent payments tied to future gold prices and production.

Barrick President and Chief Executive Mark Bristow said the sale is part of the company’s ongoing capital allocation approach, noting that proceeds will help bolster the firm's balance sheet and fund returns to shareholders.

Keep reading...Show less
Gold nuggets beside text: "5 Top Australian Mining Stocks This Week."

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Zenith Minerals Strikes Gold at Red Mountain

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly round-up of the top-performing mining stocks listed on the ASX, starting with news in Australia's resource sector.

Companies focused on a mix of minerals and resources once again form this week’s top stocks list, including ones searching for gold, rutile, graphite, lithium and oil.

Significant news, including broad mineralisation discoveries and new acquisitions, drove the top performers this week, which you can learn more about in the list below.

Looking at the bigger picture, Australian lithium stocks took a hit this week following the announcement of Chinese battery giant Contemporary Amperex Technology's (SZSE:300750,HKEX:3750) reported production restart at its Jianxiawo lithium mine in Yichun. Lithium prices and mining companies had previously been lifted in mid-August after the mine was suspended.

Keep reading...Show less
Toronto Stock Exchange sign on a stone wall.

Newmont to Exit Toronto Stock Exchange as Cost Cuts Deepen

Newmont (TSX:NGT,NYSE:NEM,ASX:NEM) is preparing to withdraw from the Toronto Stock Exchange later this month, the latest in a string of moves to streamline operations and rein in costs following its US$15 billion takeover of Newcrest Mining in 2023.

The Denver-based miner said Wednesday it has applied for a voluntary delisting of its common shares from the TSX, effective at the close of trading on September 24.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Completion of Non-Renounceable Pro-Rata Entitlement Offer

Significant Enlargement of Exploration Program

Locksley Resources Limited Significant Enlargement of Exploration Program

Planet Based Foods Global Inc. Provides Further Update on Shareholder Meeting

Related News

Tech Investing

Completion of Non-Renounceable Pro-Rata Entitlement Offer

Precious Metals Investing

Significant Enlargement of Exploration Program

Precious Metals Investing

Locksley Resources Limited Significant Enlargement of Exploration Program

Precious Metals Investing

Providence Gold Mines Inc. Announces Financing Update on the La Dama de Oro Gold Property

Tech Investing

Homerun Resources Inc. Signs Binding LOI for the Acquisition of Additional Mineral Rights in the Santa Maria Eterna Silica Sand District

Energy Investing

Stallion Uranium Announces Grant of Options

Battery Metals Investing

Trading Halt

×