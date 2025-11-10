The Conversation (0)
November 10, 2025
Pacgold (PGO:AU) has announced High-Grade Gold and Antimony Zones Delineated at St George
17 July
Pacgold
Advancing the Alice River Gold Project in Northern Queensland with Tier 1 discovery potential Keep Reading...
06 November
High Priority Target Defined at Alice River Kapok Prospect
Pacgold (PGO:AU) has announced High Priority Target Defined at Alice River Kapok ProspectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
29 October
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Pacgold (PGO:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
09 October
Investor Presentation - White Dam Gold Project Acquisition
Pacgold (PGO:AU) has announced Investor Presentation - White Dam Gold Project AcquisitionDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
09 October
$13.0 million Placement for White Dam Gold Operation
Pacgold (PGO:AU) has announced $13.0 million Placement for White Dam Gold OperationDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
09 October
Reinstatement to Quotation
10h
Equity Metals Announces Non-Brokered Charity/Premium Flow-Through Private Placement
Equity Metals Corporation (TSXV: EQTY,OTC:EQMEF) (OTCQB: EQMEF) (FSE: EGSD) ("Equity" or the "Company") announces that it proposes to undertake a non-brokered flow-through private placement consisting of 20,000,000 CharityPremium flow-through units ("FT Units") at $0.23 for gross proceeds of... Keep Reading...
13h
1911 GOLD ANNOUNCES MANITOBA MINERAL DEVELOPMENT FUND GRANT TO SUPPORT UNDERGROUND DRILLING AT TRUE NORTH
1911 Gold Corporation ("1911 Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV: AUMB) (OTCQB: AUMBF) (FRA: 2KY) is pleased to announce that the Manitoba Mineral Development Fund (MMDF) has approved a $300,000 grant to support the current, ongoing underground drill program at the True North Gold Project, located... Keep Reading...
06 November
Silver Added to USGS 2025 List of Critical Minerals
Apollo Silver Corp. (" Apollo Silver " or the " Company ") (TSX.V:APGO, OTCQB:APGOF, Frankfurt:6ZF) is pleased to announce that the US Department of the Interior has added 10 minerals, including silver, to the US Geological Survey ("USGS") 2025 List of Critical Minerals. For the first time,... Keep Reading...
06 November
Aurum Hits 5m @ 11.07 g/t Gold from Outside BDT2 Resources
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum hits 5m @ 11.07 g/t gold from outside BDT2 resourcesDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
06 November
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - NAU
Trading resumes in: Company: Nevgold Corp. TSX-Venture Symbol: NAU All Issues: Yes Resumption (ET): 11:00 AM CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market.... Keep Reading...
06 November
NevGold Announces C$10M Brokered Private Placement Financing
"NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES." Nevgold Corp. (" NevGold " or the " Company ") ( TSXV:NAU,OTC:NAUFF) (OTCQX:NAUFF) (Frankfurt:5E50 ) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Clarus Securities Inc. (the... Keep Reading...
