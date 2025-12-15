High grade drill results extend gold mineralisation at Mt Wandoo

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
December 14, 2025
Green & Gold Minerals Limited (ASX:GG1) is pleased to announce final gold results from the recent Wandoo drill program at the Chillagoe Gold Project. The Mt Wandoo and Little Wandoo prospects are located within granted mining leases with mineralisation commencing at surface. The Company is currently evaluating local milling options, including the Mungana processing facility located approximately 12 km from the project.
- High-grade drill results are reported today from Mt Wandoo, extending and bolstering mineralisation including:
- 6m at 11.1 g/t Au from 38m including 1m at 44.8 g/t Au from 42m (WBR076)
- 12m at 5.9 g/t Au from 59m including 2m at 32.5 g/t Au from 59m and 7m at 1.3 g/t Au from 112m (WBR077)
- 19m at 2.9 g/t Au from 36m including 2m at 24.4 g/t Au from 36m and 8m at 1.4 g/t Au from 99m including 1m at 7.6 g/t Au from 105m (WBR085)
- 18m at 1.9 g/t Au from 109m including 8m @ 3.8 g/t Au from 116m and 8m at 1.1 g/t Au from 155m (WBR084)
- 5m at 1.6 g/t Au from 12m (WDR017)
- Silver results are pending
- WBR084 and WBR085 extended mineralisation south of existing mineral resource estimate (MRE). These high-grade intercepts are open down plunge.
- WBR076 bolsters the western trend, returning a very strong result (6m at 11.1 g/t Au) where no gold mineralisation is recognised in the existing MRE.
- WBR077 extends a high-grade shoot near the centre of the Mt Wandoo MRE with potential to add high grade ounces inside the resource model footprint. The WBR077 intercept (12m at 5.9 g/t Au from 59m) was 28m from the historic intercept of 4m at 12.7 g/t Au, 5 g/t Ag from 88m) in MWRC-02.
- WBR042 has discovered a new zone of mineralisation, with several narrow gold bearing veins over 41m downhole below and outside the eastern extent of the MRE including:
- 2m at 1.4 g/t Au from 104m
- 0.8m at 3.9 g/t Au from 111.5m
- 3.4m at 1.1 g/t Au from 133.8m
- 3m at 2.5 g/t Au from 142m
- WDR017 extends the main mineralisation trend along strike to the NW of the MRE.
Mt Wandoo hosts an existing Inferred JORC Mineral Resource estimate1 of 32,400oz Au and 387,000oz Ag. GG1 is seeking to rapidly expand the resource and to conduct mining studies.
Gold results are reported today for 16 RC holes and 5 diamond tails representing 2280 RC metres and 352 diamond metres.
Drilling was aimed at adding ounces to the existing Mt Wandoo resource estimate within the granted mining leases at the Chillagoe Gold Project as the first step towards mining studies.
A resource update and toll treatment discussions with the idle, modern 600kt gravity/flotation mill at Mungana are planned this quarter and next. The Mungana mill has previously tested Wandoo ore, achieving high recoveries of gold.
Managing Director Quentin Hill commented:
“The high-grade results announced today bolster the company’s strategy to accelerate development of Mt Wandoo to exploit high gold and silver prices and granted mining leases. The results show Mt Wandoo is a significant high-grade system that is set to grow as the new intercepts are integrated into the model.
We look forward to updating the model with the new results, commencing mining study work, toll treatment discussions with the nearby Mungana Mill, and planning more drilling to target more high grades and further define the extensions discovered”.
The Wandoo goldfield has long been recognised for its exceptionally high-grade ore, with historic production from the Hardman mine averaging 39 g/t Au in fresh rock. Recent drilling has delivered multiple bonanza-grade intercepts within broader mineralised zones at shallow depths, confirmin g that the Mt Wandoo system hosts the same high-tenor mineralisation beyond the historic mine workings.
Click here for the full ASX Release
