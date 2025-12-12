Hertz Energy Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Hertz Energy Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Hertz Energy Inc. (CSE: HZ,OTC:HZLIF) (OTCQB: HZLIF) (FSE: A340) ("Hertz" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of up to $440,000 (the "Private Placement").

The Private Placement will consist of up to 4,400,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.10 per Unit gross proceeds of up to $440,000 (the "Offering"). Each Unit will consist of one (1) common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Common Share") and one (1) Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant") granting the holder the right to purchase one (1) additional Common Share of the Company (a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.125 at any time on or before 36 months from the Closing Date (defined below).

The gross proceeds from the Offering will be used for general and administrative matters and to advance the Company's current Lake George Antimony project

The Private Placement may close on one or more dates as the Company may determine.

All securities issued in connection with the Private Placement will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day following the date of issuance in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

The securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement have not, nor will they be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons in the absence of U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About the Company

Hertz Energy is a British Columbia-based junior exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Eastern Canada. The Company maintains a strategic portfolio of four projects targeting lithium and antimony mineralization in Quebec and New Brunswick.

Lithium Portfolio: The Company's lithium assets include the Agastya Lithium Property in Quebec, comprising three non-contiguous claim blocks positioned along the greenstone belt adjacent to the Adina, Trieste, and Galinée properties-areas recognized for significant LCT (Lithium-Cesium-Tantalum) pegmatite potential within favorable greenstone and metasediment host rocks. The 26,500-hectare AC/DC Project is strategically located in Quebec's James Bay Lithium District, situated just 26 kilometers southeast of Patriot Battery Metals' Corvette Lithium Project and contiguous to Rio Tinto's Kaanaayaa project claims.

Antimony Portfolio: The Company's antimony assets consist of the Harriman Property, located 17 kilometers northeast of New Richmond in Quebec's Gaspé Region, where preliminary exploration is targeting antimony and gold mineralization along with zinc and copper potential. The Lake George Property, situated 30 kilometers southwest of Fredericton in New Brunswick, is being explored for antimony-gold mineralization.

For further information, please contact Mr. Kal Malhi or view the Company's filings at www.sedarplus.ca.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Kal Malhi
Chief Executive Officer and Director
Phone: 604-805-4602
Email: kal@bullruncapital.ca

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/277831

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Hertz EnergyHZ:CCCSE:HZEnergy Investing
HZ:CC
The Conversation (0)
Hertz Lithium

Hertz Energy

With recession concerns looming, many investors want to know where to put their money. These four ASX stock sectors tend to perform well during recessionary periods.

With recession concerns looming, many investors want to know where to put their money. These four ASX stock sectors tend to perform well during recessionary periods. Keep Reading...
Hertz Energy Announces Share Consolidation

Hertz Energy Announces Share Consolidation

Hertz Energy Inc. (CSE: HZ) (OTCQB: HZLIF) (FSE: QE2) (the "Company") announces that, effective December 12, 2024, the Company will consolidate its common shares (the "Shares") on a four (4) for one (1) basis (the "Consolidation").The Consolidation is subject to acceptance from the Canadian... Keep Reading...
Hertz Energy Inc. Announces Resignation Of Director

Hertz Energy Inc. Announces Resignation Of Director

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, British Columbia The Newswire October 11, 2024 Hertz Energy Inc. (CSE: HZ; OTCQB: HZLIF; FSE: QE2) (the " Company ") announced today the resignation of independent director Bala Pratap Reddy Udumala from the Company's Board of Directors (the " Board "). Bala Pratap Reddy... Keep Reading...
Hertz Energy Clarifies IR Agreement

Hertz Energy Clarifies IR Agreement

Hertz Energy Inc. (CSE: HZ) (OTCQB: HZLIF) (FSE: QX1) ("Hertz" or the "Company") at the request of the Canadian Securities Exchange, provides the following clarifying news release with respect to the investor relations agreement entered into with Outside The Box Capital Inc.Outside the Box The... Keep Reading...
Hertz Energy Acquires Lake George Antimony Property in New Brunswick

Hertz Energy Acquires Lake George Antimony Property in New Brunswick

Hertz Energy Inc. (CSE: HZ) (OTCQB: HZLIF) (FSE: QX1) ("Hertz" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the acquisition of the Lake George Antimony Property ("Lake George" or the "Property") located in the Province of New Brunswick. The Property is located in the southwestern part of the... Keep Reading...
Hertz Energy Begins Exploration at Harriman Antimony Property in Québec

Hertz Energy Begins Exploration at Harriman Antimony Property in Québec

Hertz Energy Inc. (CSE: HZ) (OTCQB: HZLIF) (FSE: QE2) ("Hertz" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the start of exploration programs at the Harriman Antimony Property ("Harriman Property" or the "Property") comprised of 49 mineral claims (approximately 2,500 hectares) located in the... Keep Reading...
Stallion Uranium Announces Flow Through Financing

Stallion Uranium Announces Flow Through Financing

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES Stallion Uranium Corp. (the " Company " or " Stallion " ) ( TSX-V: STUD ; OTCQB: STLNF ; FSE: B76 ) is pleased to announce that it is proceeding on a non-brokered private placement for gross... Keep Reading...
Standard Uranium Retains 100% Unencumbered Ownership of the Sun Dog Project Through Conclusion of Property Option Agreement

Standard Uranium Retains 100% Unencumbered Ownership of the Sun Dog Project Through Conclusion of Property Option Agreement

Standard Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: STND,OTC:STTDF) (OTCQB: STTDF) (FSE: 9SU0) ("Standard Uranium" or the "Company") announces the conclusion, effective December 11, 2025, of an arm's length property option agreement (the "Agreement") with Aero Energy Ltd. ("Aero") dated October 20, 2023, that had... Keep Reading...
Skyharbour and JV Partner Orano Announce Extensive Exploration and Drilling Plans for 2026 at Preston Uranium Project

Skyharbour and JV Partner Orano Announce Extensive Exploration and Drilling Plans for 2026 at Preston Uranium Project

Skyharbour Resources Ltd . (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) ("Skyharbour" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its joint-venture partner, Orano Canada Inc. ("Orano"), is planning a substantial 2026 exploration and drilling program at the 49,635 hectare Preston Uranium... Keep Reading...
Alvopetro Announces November 2025 Sales Volumes

Alvopetro Announces November 2025 Sales Volumes

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV,OTC:ALVOF) (OTCQX: ALVOF) announces November sales volumes of 2,851 boepd (based on field estimates). In Brazil, November sales averaged 2,702 boepd, including natural gas sales of 15.1 MMcfpd, associated natural gas liquids sales from condensate of 163 bopd and... Keep Reading...
Skyharbour Closes $2.1 Million Private Placement of Flow-Through Shares

Skyharbour Closes $2.1 Million Private Placement of Flow-Through Shares

Skyharbour Resources Ltd . (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") financing for total gross proceeds of CAD $2,103,898.94. The Private Placement was mostly subscribed... Keep Reading...
Commences Maiden RC Drilling at Cerro Chacon Gold Project

Commences Maiden RC Drilling at Cerro Chacon Gold Project

Piche Resources (PR2:AU) has announced Commences Maiden RC Drilling at Cerro Chacon Gold ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

SAGA Metals Completes Phase 2 of Major Drill Program at the Radar Project in Labrador-Confirms Extensive Oxide Mineralization in All Drill Locations at Trapper North and South Zones & Provides Corporate Update

Homerun Resources Inc. Files for Closing of $3m Private Placement Financing

Stallion Uranium Announces Flow Through Financing

Related News

copper investing

PPC, Lundin Freeze 2026 Processing Fees As Smelters Near Breaking Point

Gold Investing

Marmota Unveils High-Grade Gold Finds at Greenewood Discovery

Oil and Gas Investing

MinRes’ Onslow Iron Port Operations Now Fully Powered by Natural Gas

Battery Metals Investing

SAGA Metals Completes Phase 2 of Major Drill Program at the Radar Project in Labrador-Confirms Extensive Oxide Mineralization in All Drill Locations at Trapper North and South Zones & Provides Corporate Update

Tech Investing

Homerun Resources Inc. Files for Closing of $3m Private Placement Financing

Battery Metals Investing

Apex Provides Corporate Update

Rare Earth Investing

ReeXploration Announces Field Program Results Confirming Large-Scale Uranium Target at Eureka, Namibia