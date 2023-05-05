CleanTech Lithium PLC Final Results

Base MetalsInvesting News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
Heritage Mining Provides Corporate and Exploration Update

Heritage Mining Provides Corporate and Exploration Update

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE:HML) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that further to its April 13, 2023 press release announcing the closing of the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement offering announced on March 21, 2023 (the " Offering "), Heritage has secured sufficient capital to proceed with Phase 1 of its exploration program on its flagship Drayton-Black Lake Project as planned. The Company has also extended the closing of an additional tranche of the Offering until no later than June 19, 2023 and looks forward to continuing to advance its planned exploration program on the Drayton-Black Lake Project on schedule. The Company will provide additional updates in the near future

"We are very excited to be in a position to proceed with Phase 1 and look forward to adding shareholder value with the recent tranche one close which provides the required capital to initiate Phase 1 of the exploration program to advance our flagship Drayton Black Lake project on schedule. We look forward to updating you further in the near future once key items have been solidified and scheduled." Commented Peter Schloo, President, CEO and Director of Heritage.

ABOUT HERITAGE MINING LTD.

The Company is a Canadian mineral exploration company advancing its two high grade gold-silver-copper projects in Northwestern Ontario. The Drayton-Black Lake and the Contact Bay projects are located near Sioux Lookout in the underexplored Eagle-Wabigoon-Manitou Greenstone Belt . Both projects benefit from a wealth of historic data, excellent site access and logistical support from the local community. The Company is well capitalized, with a tight capital structure.

For further information, please contact:

Heritage Mining Ltd.

Peter Schloo, CPA, CA, CFA

President, CEO and Director

Phone: (905) 505-0918

Email: peter@heritagemining.ca

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain statements that constitute forward looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events of the Company. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe", "outlook" and similar expressions are not statements of historical fact and may be forward looking information. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements.

Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks include, among others, the inherent risk of the mining industry; adverse economic and market developments; the risk that the Company will not be successful in completing additional acquisitions; risks relating to the estimation of mineral resources; the possibility that the Company's estimated burn rate may be higher than anticipated; risks of unexpected cost increases; risks of labour shortages; risks relating to exploration and development activities; risks relating to future prices of mineral resources; risks related to work site accidents, risks related to geological uncertainties and variations; risks related to government and community support of the Company's projects; risks related to global pandemics and other risks related to the mining industry. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward‐looking information should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update any forward‐looking information except as required by law.

This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities of the Company in Canada, the United States, or any other jurisdiction. Any such offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein will be made only pursuant to subscription documentation between the Company and prospective purchasers. Any such offering will be made in reliance upon exemptions from the prospectus and registration requirements under applicable securities laws, pursuant to a subscription agreement to be entered into by the Company and prospective investors.

NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Heritage MiningHML:CCCSE:HMLBase Metals Investing
HML:CC
The Conversation (0)
Heritage Mining Announces Closing of the First Tranche of its Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units and Flow-Through Units

Heritage Mining Announces Closing of the First Tranche of its Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units and Flow-Through Units

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - April 13, 2023 Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE:HML) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche (" Tranche One ") of its non-brokered private placement financing previously announced on March 21, 2023.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining Announces Early Issuance of Exploration Permit for Flagship Project Drayton Black Lake

Heritage Mining Announces Early Issuance of Exploration Permit for Flagship Project Drayton Black Lake

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - March 24, 2023 Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE:HML ) ( FRA:Y66) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that the Ontario Ministry of Mines has issued the exploration permit required in connection with its 2023 drilling and additional exploration program on its flagship Drayton-Black Lake Project ("DBL") ahead of schedule. The program's primary focus will be to drill three priority targets at DBL.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining Announces up to $1,500,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units and Flow-Through Units

Heritage Mining Announces up to $1,500,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units and Flow-Through Units

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - March 21, 2023 Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE:HML) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it intends to issue, pursuant to a non-brokered private placement, up to:

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining Announces Approval and Receipt of $200,000 Exploration Grant

Heritage Mining Announces Approval and Receipt of $200,000 Exploration Grant

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE:HML) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has been approved for and received funding for a C$200,000 grant (the " Grant ") from the Ministry of Northern Development under the Ontario Junior Exploration Program (" OJEP "), the maximum amount available under OJEP for a junior mining company, in respect of expenditures Heritage incurred in advancing its flagship Drayton-Black Lake Project during the period April 2022 to February 2023

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining Announces Frankfurt Stock Exchange Listing

Heritage Mining Announces Frankfurt Stock Exchange Listing

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

VANCOUVER, BC, March 14, 2023 Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE:HML) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce its common shares commenced trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "Y66" effective March 8, 2023. The Frankfurt Stock Exchange is one of the world's largest (behind only the Nasdaq and NYSE) organized exchange-trading markets based on trading volume.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference held May 2 nd -4 th are now available for online viewing.

REGISTER NOW AT : https://bit.ly/3B1N9Fj

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference held May 2 nd -4 th are now available for online viewing.

REGISTER NOW AT : https://bit.ly/3B1N9Fj

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Power Nickel Closes Final Tranche of Financing

Power Nickel Closes Final Tranche of Financing

Power Nickel Inc. (the "Company" or "Power Nickel") (TSXV:PNPN)(OTCQB:PNPNF)(Frankfurt:IVVI) is pleased to announce it has closed the final tranche of the private placement previously announced on March 13, 2023 (the "Offering") for 1,032,000 flow-through units (each, an "FT Unit") of the Company, at a price of $0.50 per FT Unit, for gross proceeds of CAD $516,000. The Company has received conditional TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") approval for the Private Placement

"We are pleased to close the final tranche of our previously announced Private Placement. It ended up at $4,810,000. We could have hung around for another week and closed more, but we just wanted to get this closed and focus on getting more great results out on our drilling and exploration program at Nisk," said Power Nickel CEO Terry Lynch. "At the risk of being repetitive, we have benefited greatly by having our project in Quebec, where very favorable incentives exist for Critical Mineral projects like our NISK Nickel Sulfide project at Nemaska."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

First Quantum Minerals Announces Voting Results for the Election of Directors

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or "the Company") (TSX: FM) announced that the nominees listed in the Management Information Circular for the 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders were elected as directors of First Quantum. In total, 592,646,424 shares were voted at the meeting, representing 85.58% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Annual Meeting on May 4, 2023 are set out below. The below results have also been filed on www.SEDAR.com.

NAME

NUMBER OF SHARES % OF VOTES CAST
FOR WITHHELD FOR WITHHELD
Andrew B. Adams 547,120,746 44,468,483 92.48 % 7.52 %
Alison C. Beckett 583,994,843 7,594,386 98.72 % 1.28 %
Robert J. Harding 522,664,840 68,924,389 88.35 % 11.65 %
Kathleen A. Hogenson 588,416,966 3,172,263 99.46 % 0.54 %
C. Kevin McArthur 587,095,068 4,494,161 99.24 % 0.76 %
Philip K. R. Pascall 551,184,304 40,404,925 93.17 % 6.83 %
A. Tristan Pascall 585,779,989 5,809,240 99.02 % 0.98 %
Simon J. Scott 590,383,265 1,205,964 99.80 % 0.20 %
Dr. Joanne K. Warner 587,704,593 3,884,636 99.34 % 0.66 %
Geoff Chater 590,650,007 939,222 99.84 % 0.16 %


For further information, visit our website at www.first-quantum.com or contact:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Inomin Announces Repricing of Private Placement

Inomin Announces Repricing of Private Placement

Inomin Mines Inc. (TSXV: MINE) ("Inomin" or the "Company") announces that it has repriced its previously announced non-brokered private placement of units for gross proceeds of up to $600,000 (the "Offering"). The Offering will be comprised of a combination of non-flow-through units (the "NFT Units") and flow-through units (the "FT Units").

The NFT Units have been repriced from $0.075 to $0.07 per NFT Unit. Each NFT Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company (each, a "Share") and one Share purchase warrant (a "NFT Warrant"). The new terms of each NFT Warrant entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Share of the Company at a price of $0.13 for a period of 36 months from the closing date of the Offering.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Trailbreaker Closes Financing

Trailbreaker Closes Financing

Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. (TBK.V) ("Trailbreaker" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") to close its non-brokered private placement of units (the "Private Placement") for aggregate gross proceeds of $715,000.

The Company will now issue 6,500,000 units ("Units") at a price of $0.11 per Unit, for gross proceeds of $715,000, each Unit consisting of one (1) common share and one (1) common share purchase warrant, each warrant being exercisable for an additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.15 for 36 months following the date of issuance.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Gander Gold Expands Golden Horseshoe Zone at Mount Peyton Project

Energy Fuels Announces Q1-2023 Results, Including Net Income of $114.26 million, $143.61 million of Working Capital, $19.34 million of Uranium and Vanadium sales and Commencement of Development of Rare Earth Separation Capabilities in Utah

Cleantech Power Corp. Announces Warrant Amendments

Related News

Gold Investing

Gander Gold Expands Golden Horseshoe Zone at Mount Peyton Project

Battery Metals Investing

Energy Fuels Announces Q1-2023 Results, Including Net Income of $114.26 million, $143.61 million of Working Capital, $19.34 million of Uranium and Vanadium sales and Commencement of Development of Rare Earth Separation Capabilities in Utah

Precious Metals Investing

Bravada Gold Announces the Extension of the Expiry Date of Certain Common Share Purchase Warrants

Critical Metals Investing

West High Yield Announces B.C. Ministry of Mines Accepts Record Ridge Industrial Mineral Mine Permit Submission and Provides Terms of Reference for Final Technical Review

Silver Investing

Abra Resumes Production

Energy Investing

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

×