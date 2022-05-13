GamingInvesting News

HerdWhistle Technologies Inc. ("HerdWhistle", "we" or "our") has released v2.0 of its proprietary cattle monitoring system, HerdWhistle Feedlot™ (the "System"). For pennies per head per day, the System is the first in the world that provides individual animal monitoring on large scale (1,000 - 1,000,000 head). The System's v2.0 continues to deliver the same precise visibility for feedlot operations, but is now available to be drop-shipped into any location, easy to install and with no external power requirements.

The System's v1.0 broke new ground with the longest UHF RFID sensor in the world. The R&D for v2.0 replaced numerous expensive components, reshoring our entire supply chain to reduce dependency on global instability, and in the process delivering a lower profile, easier to install, solution.

The new system also features new Power over Ethernet (PoE) functionality. PoE enables a single cable to simultaneously carry electric power and data to the system, cutting back both materials and power usage. Add-ons for solar and wind power give access to feedlot in remote areas without electricity to the pens.

HerdWhistle Feedlot™ v2.0 is now available to feedlots in North America.

About HerdWhistle Technologies Inc.

HerdWhistle provides beef producers with clear visibility and data-driven decisions to improve cattle performance. Each solution provides feedlot and cow-calf operators with remote herd management and precision monitoring of individual cattle. Data science neural network models are trained daily with millions of data points to produce recommendations to drive actions.

For more information contact:
Robert Carleton, President
Email: rcarleton@herdwhistle.com
Telephone: (587) 943-4404

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

The Open 3D Foundation Announces Latest Enhancements to Open 3D Engine, Invites O3DCon 'Call for Proposals'

Newest release introduces performance and usability improvements, and marks welcome of O3DCon speaker proposals and discussion suggestions due July 15

The Open 3D Foundation (O3DF) home of a vibrant, diverse community focused on building a first-class, open source engine for real-time 3D development, has released 22.05, the latest version of the Open 3D Engine, with a focus on performance, stability and usability enhancements.

PRE-REGISTRATION FOR THE ENGLISH RELEASE OF ENSEMBLE STARS!! MUSIC IS AVAILABLE ON GOOGLE PLAY AND APP STORE NOW

Ensemble Stars!! Music, one of the most popular music-themed idol training mobile games worldwide, produced by Happy Elements, announced that the pre-registration for its English version is now also available on Google Play Store and App Store starting from May 13, 2022 . Players from the United States Canada the United Kingdom and Australia can now complete the pre-registration with mobile devices through the Google Play Store or App Store to claim a wide range of exclusive rewards. At the same time, a special invitation event is being held on the official website of Ensemble Stars!! Music for fans to obtain a load of further goodies to boot by inviting new players who haven't pre-registered before.

It is worth mentioning that Ensemble Stars!! Music has been honored with a series of highly acclaimed awards, including "User's Choice Game of 2021", the "Best Pick Up & Play " o n Google Play, and the "Best Music Game Worldwide" from Sensor Tower APAC Awards 2021. It also ranked 3rd on the list of "Most Tweeted About Games Globally" in 2022 Q1.

To unlock the exclusive rewards, players just need to complete the pre-registration on the official website of Ensemble Stars!! Music . Attractive bonuses including an Exclusive Title, 200 Diamonds, 2 DIA Scout Ticket, 1 Gem(L) and 1 Gem (M) each in three colors will be issued to those who pre-register successfully upon the day of the game's official release . Players who pre-register through the Google Play Store or App Store will even be rewarded with additional 200 Diamonds.

Fans of Ensemble Stars!! Music are also encouraged to participate in the special invitation event held on the official website of this highly popular game. By successfully inviting five players who have never pre-registered before to complete the pre-registration, the inviter can obtain up to 6 DIA Scout Tickets. At the same time, each reward can only be claimed once. Don't miss the joy of producing your extraordinary idol with your friends together by exploring more details on the official website of Ensemble Stars!! Music .

For more information, please check out the following links:
Official website: https://www.ensemblestars.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/enstarsmusic_EN
Discord: https://discord.gg/fqVakj8SXS
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb_pOEuc3oL9KG3-UpPhbIg/featured
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/enstarsmusicEN

StartPlaying Announces $6.5M Seed Round Funding from Andreessen Horowitz

The tabletop role-playing platform is gearing up to invest in top talent and industry partnerships.

- StartPlaying, the largest online platform to find tabletop role-playing games and professional Game Masters, announced a $6.5M seed round led by venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz general partners Jonathan Lai and Andrew Chen . The funds will go towards scaling marketing to reach new players, broadening StartPlaying's network of industry partnerships, and hiring top talent. The company aims to double their teams' size by the end of the year.

Peter Lake, One of the World's Only Anonymous Singer-Songwriter, Releases His 2nd EP Year-to-Date, Entitled 'Black&White'

The so-called "Ghost of New York " releases a three-song EP, entitled "Black&White", on the back of his recent three releases, which have garnered millions of Spotify and YouTube views. Lake continues to take the industry by storm, without even saying who he is. One of the world's only anonymous singer-songwriters strikes again.

Peter Lake the world's only anonymous singer-songwriter, strikes again with his brilliant and catchy EP, entitled "Black&White." Says the artist, "This one doesn't suck; it's a real thing."

PopReach Closes US$33M in Credit Facilities with Bank of Montreal

New Facility consolidates debt under a single lender, reduces the Company's cost of capital, and provides up to an additional US$15 million acquisition line to support execution of the Company's M&A strategy

East Side Games Group Reports Record First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Record Q1 revenue of $35.6M , an increase of 55% over the same period last year and 24% higher than the previous quarter

Jason Bailey , East Side Games CEO at founding, largest shareholder of EAGR, and Executive Chairman of the Board, appointed CEO of ESGG.

