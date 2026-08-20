Helium Evolution Granted Extension of Price Protection for Private Placement

Helium Evolution Granted Extension of Price Protection for Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI, OTCQB:HEEVF) ("HEVI" or the "Company"), a Canadian-based helium exploration and development company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, announces that, in connection with the private placement of $25 million (the "Financing"), as previously announced on XIywm_nyEKPdKmVBdpxMqGjRsXTwe7vzYZlwi5n0DVM9c5KoIWwZ4T_HMNxEBfqHLkXUCluC_kewRBhMqJiXff2T70kmP5MbdNHYpo68_FHIQHkhtoN2liDLJwJiI4vquI8mmB8EN75TyZx_koTq3jc9PBTIQbLBhEcQ1Jm7pmFhxswYzoQakMDkm0Vs=" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">July 24, 2026, the Company has received an extension from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") of its price protection for an additional two weeks to facilitate the completion of the TSXV's review and approval process. The Company intends to close the Financing as soon as possible. The Company's counsel are holding all subscription proceeds from investors until such time as TSXV approval has been granted.

Closing of the Financing remains subject to all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, including the final approval of the TSXV. All securities issued in connection with the Financing will be subject to a hold period of four months from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable securities legislation, as well as the resale rules of applicable securities legislation.

Stay Connected to Helium Evolution
Shareholders and other parties interested in learning more about the Helium Evolution opportunity are encouraged to visit the Company's website, which includes an updated corporate presentation, and are invited to follow the Company on LinkedIn and X for ongoing corporate updates and helium industry information.

About Helium Evolution Incorporated
Helium Evolution is a Canadian-based helium exploration company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan. The Company has over five million acres of land under permit near proven discoveries of economic helium concentrations which will support scaling the exploration and development efforts across its land base. HEVI's management and board are executing a differentiated strategy to become a leading supplier of sustainably-produced helium for the growing global helium market.

For further information, please contact:

Malcolm Adams, President & CEO
Kristi Kunec, CFO		 Phone: 1-587-330-2459
Email: info@heliumevolution.ca
Web: https://www.heliumevolution.ca/
   

Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Forward-looking statements in this document include statements regarding the Company's intention and expected timing to close the Financing and the receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, including final approval of the TSXV and other statements that are not historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking information contained in this news release are reasonable, such information is not a guarantee of future performance. In particular, there can be no assurance that the Financing will be completed on the terms currently contemplated, or at all, or that the necessary corporate and regulatory approvals will be received within the anticipated timeframe.

When relying on forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and risks other uncertainties and potential events. The Company has assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraphs will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

This news release is not for distribution to U.S. news services or for dissemination in the United States.  This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available. 

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Helium EvolutionHEVI:CCtsxv:hevioil and gas investing
HEVI:CC
The Conversation (0)
Helium Evolution (TSXV:HEVI)

Helium Evolution

Unlocking Canada's Untapped Helium Potential

Unlocking Canada's Untapped Helium Potential Keep Reading...
Large pipeline with text overlay: "Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week."

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Red Sky Energy Up 50 Percent on Well Progress

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly round-up of the top-performing mining stocks on the ASX.Companies focused on oil and gas, gold, lithium and more landed in the top five this week.Read on to discover this week's top gaining Australian mining stocks on the ASX and what drove their... Keep Reading...
Angkor Resources Drills Initial Program at Andong Bor Copper-Gold Target, Cambodia

Angkor Resources Drills Initial Program at Andong Bor Copper-Gold Target, Cambodia

(TheNewswire) GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA TheNewswire - August 19, 2026 - Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF OTCQB: ANKOF) ("ANGKOR" OR "THE COMPANY") announces that a total of 2,800 meters of diamond drilling was planned for the Andong Bor copper-gold target in Cambodia and the first 1099... Keep Reading...
Kinetiko Energy (ASX:KKO)

Kinetiko Secures Co-operation Agreement With Mulilo for A$1.26 Million in Non-Dilutive Funding

Kinetiko Energy Ltd (ASX:KKO and OTCQB:KKOBF) (Kinetiko or the Company) is focused on commercialising its 100% owned shallow conventional gas projects in South Africa. Kinetiko advises that its wholly owned South African subsidiary Afro Energy (Pty) Ltd (Afro Energy), the holder of ER270, has... Keep Reading...
Angkor Resources Announces $3,500,000 Financing

Angkor Resources Announces $3,500,000 Financing

(TheNewswire) Grande Prairie, Alberta TheNewswire - August 17 2026 TheNewswire - Angkor Resources Corp. ("Angkor") (TSXV:ANK,OTC:ANKOF) (OTC:ANKOF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Term Sheet with institutional investor Sorbie Bornholm LP ("Sorbie") to secure approximately $3.5M... Keep Reading...
Oil barrels with rising financial graphs and arrow, indicating increased oil prices.

IEF: Global Oil Demand Forecast Shows 2.2 Million Barrel Gap in 2026

A 2.2 million barrel per day gap has opened between major energy forecasting agencies in their assessments of 2026 global oil demand growth, according to a comparative analysis published by the International Energy Forum (IEF).The IEF summary, which compiles projections from the Organization of... Keep Reading...
Kojo Orgle.

Kojo Orgle: Why Investors Shouldn't Ignore Oil Market Fundamentals

Oil markets remain caught between geopolitical uncertainty and shifting global supply dynamics, leaving investors questioning where prices will head next.In this episode of INN Conversation, Georgia Williams sits down with ICIS market analyst Kojo Orgle to examine how the prolonged disruption in... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Armory Mining Corp. Acquires Happy Creek Project Option

Silver Dollar Resources Announces AGM Results and Provides Operational Update

Homeland Announces Sale of Shamrock Nickel-Copper Project to American Gold & Copper

Preparatory Infrastructure Work for Pilot Plant and Mining on the HMS TitanBeach Titanium Project in Morocco Begins. Company Options Issued

Related News

precious metals investing

Armory Mining Corp. Acquires Happy Creek Project Option

copper investing

Philippines' US$200 Billion Tampakan Copper Mine Moves Closer to Reality After Decades of Delay

precious metals investing

Silver Dollar Resources Announces AGM Results and Provides Operational Update

gold investing

What Mining's "Legendary" Investors Do Differently

base metals investing

Homeland Announces Sale of Shamrock Nickel-Copper Project to American Gold & Copper

base metals investing

Preparatory Infrastructure Work for Pilot Plant and Mining on the HMS TitanBeach Titanium Project in Morocco Begins. Company Options Issued

precious metals investing

Metallurgical Studies Initiated for Blue Jay Gold's Becker-Cochran Antimony Prospect