Helium Evolution Incorporated ("HEVI", "Helium Evolution" or the "Company"), a Canadian-based helium exploration and production company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, is pleased to announce that CEO, Greg Robb, and his HEVI team today joined Arne Gulstene, Head of TMX Group's Company Services, to celebrate the Company's recent listing on the TSX Venture Exchange and open the market.

"We are thrilled and honoured to be opening the TMX Group markets in recognition of our debut as a publicly traded company," said Greg Robb, President & CEO of Helium Evolution. "Today marks a major milestone for Helium Evolution that is the culmination of many months of hard work and well-earned progress for the Company, and we intend to build on this momentum. Our team is already preparing to commence our initial drilling program in the spring / summer of 2022, with the goal of sustainable green helium production within an estimated 12 months."

Helium Evolution Incorporated was founded in 2021 and has since amassed the largest helium land position in North America among publicly-traded companies at 5.4 million+ permitted acres. The Company's management team has over 150 years of combined resource development experience in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and is committed to scaling exploration and development efforts across its land base to become a leading supplier of sustainably produced green helium for the growing global helium market. The Company was listed on the TSX Venture Exchange on March 30, 2022 under the symbol ‘HEVI'.

Date: Monday, April 11, 2022
 Additional information is available on the Company's website, including a current corporate presentation, along with 'deep-dive' research report commissioned by Helium Evolution and prepared by a third party whose background includes serving as a research analyst for several bank-owned and independent investment dealers.

About Helium Evolution Incorporated
Helium Evolution is a Canadian-based helium exploration and production company holding the largest helium land rights position in North America among publicly-traded companies, focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan. The Company has over five million acres of land under permit near proven discoveries of economic helium concentrations which will support scaling the exploration and development efforts across its land base. HEVI's management and board are executing a differentiated strategy to become a leading supplier of sustainably-produced helium for the growing global helium market, offering a compelling opportunity for investors.

For further information, please contact:
Greg Robb, President & CEO
Ryan Tomlinson, CFO
Web: https://www.heliumevolution.ca/
Cindy Gray, Investor Relations info@5qir.com | 403-705-5076

Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Forward-looking statements in this document include statements regarding the Company's expectations regarding use of available funds, the granting of additional permits over lands under application, drilling of permitted lands, the future of supply and demand fundamentals for helium and other statements that are not historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, among others: the Company may choose to allocate its available funds differently; the Company may require additional financing from time to time in order to continue its operations; financing may not be available when needed or on terms and conditions acceptable to the combined company; new laws or regulations could adversely affect the Company's business and results of operations; stock markets have experienced volatility that often has been unrelated to the performance of companies. These fluctuations may adversely affect the price of the Company's securities regardless of its operating performance; the granting of additional permits is subject to a competitive process over which the Company has no control; risks generally associated with the exploration for and production of resources; the uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to expenses; constraint in the availability of services; commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations; the current COVID-19 pandemic; adverse weather or break-up conditions; and uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures.

When relying on forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and risks and other uncertainties and potential events. The Company has assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraphs will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

This press release is not for distribution to U.S. news services or for dissemination in the United States. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


