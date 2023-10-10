Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Helium Evolution Announces Participation in Upcoming Schachter Catch the Energy Conference

Helium Evolution Announces Participation in Upcoming Schachter Catch the Energy Conference

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV: HEVI) ("HEVI" or the "Company"), a Canadian-based helium exploration company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, is pleased to announce our participation in the upcoming Schachter Catch the Energy Conference (the "Conference"). The Conference is being held at Calgary's Mount Royal University in the Bella Concert Hall & Ross Glen Hall, from 7:30 a.m. MT to 4:00 p.m. MT and features 45 participating companies.

Greg Robb, President & CEO of HEVI, will share a 25-minute presentation followed by a 10-minute moderated Q&A session from 11:30 am to 12:05 pm. Attendees will be presented with in-depth insights into HEVI's recent activities, drilling advancements, and the Company's strategies for Q4/23 and beyond.

Members of the HEVI team will be present at the Company's exhibitor booth to engage with attendees, providing further information and answering questions throughout the day.

About the Schachter Catch the Energy Conference
The Conference stands as an esteemed platform for discerning individual investors who have a keen interest in the energy sector. The Conference is expecting a remarkable turnout in 2023, with 45 companies and over 800 investors slated to attend. This event offers investors an opportunity to connect directly with CEOs and other company executives, both at the exhibition booths and during presentations. This direct interaction facilitates not only gaining insights into the companies' stories but also posing questions to industry leaders. With the TMX Group as a principal sponsor, the Conference aims to empower attendees with pivotal insights required for making informed investment decisions in Canada's burgeoning energy landscape.

Interested parties can register for the Conference at this link.

Stay Connected to Helium Evolution
Shareholders and other parties interested in learning more about the Helium Evolution opportunity are encouraged to visit the Company's website, which includes the Company's current corporate presentation, and are invited to follow the Company on LinkedIn and Twitter for ongoing corporate updates and helium industry information. Helium Evolution also provides an extensive, commissioned 'deep-dive' research report prepared by a third party whose background includes serving as a research analyst for several bank-owned and independent investment dealers. In addition to recent media articles, HEVI maintains a profile on the Investing News Network platform, where further information, editorial pieces and industry reviews are available.

About Helium Evolution Incorporated
HEVI is a Canadian-based helium exploration company holding the largest helium land rights position in North America among publicly-traded companies, focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan. The Company has 5.6 million acres of land under permit near proven discoveries of economic helium concentrations which will support scaling the exploration and development efforts across its land base. HEVI's management and board are executing a differentiated strategy to become a leading supplier of sustainably-produced helium for the growing global helium market.

For further information, please contact:

Greg Robb, President & CEO
Kristi Kunec, CFO
Phone: 1-587-330-2459
Email: info@heliumevolution.ca
Web: https://www.heliumevolution.ca/

Cindy Gray, Investor Relations
info@5qir.com | 403-705-5076

Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Forward-looking statements in this document include statements under the title "About the Schachter Catch the Energy Conference", the Company's participation in the Conference, the Company's strategies for Q4/23 and beyond, the Company's beliefs regarding drilling advancements, the in-depth nature of the Company's presentation, the availability of the HEVI team throughout the conference and information provided to attendees, the Company's expectations regarding the Company becoming a leading supplier of sustainably - produced helium, the Company's beliefs regarding growth of the global helium market and other statements that are not historical facts. By their nature, forward - looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, among others: new laws or regulations and/or unforeseen events could adversely affect the Company's business and results of operations; availability of the HEVI team; cancellation, amendments or delays of the Conference, including the format; stock markets have experienced volatility that often has been unrelated to the performance of companies and such volatility may adversely affect the price of the Company's securities regardless of its operating performance; risks generally associated with the exploration for and production of resources; constraint in the availability of services; commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations; and uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures.

When relying on forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and risks other uncertainties and potential events. The Company has assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraphs will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/183507

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

×