Helium Evolution Announces Management Changes

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI,OTC:HEEVF) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), a Canadian-based helium exploration and development company announces the resignation of its President & Chief Executive Officer, Greg Robb. The Board of Directors has appointed Jim Baker, the Company's Chairman, as Interim Chief Executive Officer, effective September 18, 2025, as part of a transition initiative.

Greg Robb, who co-founded Helium Evolution and has served as CEO since its inception, has resigned his position after a long and distinguished career in the resource sector. His tenure was instrumental in building the Company's foundation – securing one of the largest helium land positions in North America, establishing major joint venture partnerships, and advancing multiple exploration and development initiatives. These efforts have positioned Helium Evolution at the threshold of near-term production.

Jim Baker, Interim CEO added: "On behalf of the Board and shareholders, I want to thank Greg for his vision and efforts in building Helium Evolution from the ground up. Greg's leadership has brought us to a natural inflection point, and as the Company shifts from exploration to development and production, his legacy is the foundation we are now able to grow from."

As part of the transition initiative, Jim Baker, Chairman of the Board, will assume the role of Interim CEO. Mr. Baker brings over 40 years of resource development experience, a proven track record of building and financing resource companies, and has guided several ventures from exploration through to production. Mr. Baker has been instrumental in establishing strategic partnerships, advancing corporate governance, and positioning to attract institutional and strategic investors.

Helium Evolution extends its deepest gratitude to Greg Robb for his leadership and contributions in bringing the Company to its current stage and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

Shareholders and other parties interested in learning more about the Helium Evolution opportunity are encouraged to visit the Company's website, which includes the Company's current corporate presentation, and are invited to follow the Company on LinkedIn and X for ongoing corporate updates and helium industry information.

About Helium Evolution Incorporated

Helium Evolution is a Canadian-based helium exploration company holding the largest helium land rights position in North America among publicly-traded companies, focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan. The Company has over five million acres of land under permit near proven discoveries of economic helium concentrations which will support scaling the exploration and development efforts across its land base. HEVI's management and board are executing a differentiated strategy to become a leading supplier of sustainably-produced helium for the growing global helium market.

For further information, please contact:

Jim Baker, Interim CEO
Kristi Kunec, CFO 		Phone: 1-587-330-2459
Email: info@heliumevolution.ca
Web: https://www.heliumevolution.ca/


Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Forward-looking statements in this document include statements regarding the Company becoming a leading supplier of sustainably-produced helium, statements regarding near-term production, shift from exploration to production, growth of the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, among others: bringing on production will proceed as planned; no material adverse events will impact the Company or its partners; there may not be long-term growth; new laws or regulations and/or unforeseen events could adversely affect the Company's business and results of operations; stock markets have experienced volatility that often has been unrelated to the performance of companies and such volatility may adversely affect the price of the Company's securities regardless of its operating performance; risks generally associated with the exploration for and production of resources; the uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to expenses and the Company's working capital position; constraint in the availability of services; commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations; adverse weather or break-up conditions; and uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures.

When relying on forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and risks other uncertainties and potential events. The Company has assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraphs will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

