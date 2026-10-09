Heliostar Metals to Present at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference October 14

Heliostar Metals to Present at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference October 14

Heliostar Metals Ltd. (TSX.V: HSTR, OTCQX: HSTXF, FRA: RGG1) based in Vancouver, focused on gold mining and mine development today announced that Stephen Soock, Vice President Investor Relations and Development will present live at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on October 14th, 2026.

DATE: October 14th
TIME: 11:30am EST

REGISTER HERE

Available for 1x1 meetings: October 14th and 15th. Schedule 1x1 Meetings here.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.  

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

  • 2Q results including 14,803 gold ounces produced, record $31.1M mine operating earnings and $43M in cash
  • Ana Paula development project Feasibly Study 34% complete and on track for 2Q 2027
  • Ana Paula drill results of 99.8m grading 10.9 g/t gold plus 9.1m grading 9.49 g/t gold in the Expansion Zone
  • Restarted open pit mining at the La Colorada mine
  • Added to the Eck Junior Gold Miners ETF ("GDXJ") and graduated to the TSX main board

About Heliostar Metals
Heliostar is a growing gold producer with a goal to produce 500,000 ounces per year by the end of the decade. The cash flow from the Company's La Colorada Mine in Sonora and the San Agustin Mine in Durango supports the development of its 100% owned pipeline of growth projects in Mexico and the USA. These include the flagship Ana Paula development project in Guerrero, the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, and the Goldstrike project in Utah.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

Heliostar Metals Limited
Rob Grey
Investor Relations Manager‬
1 (844) 753-0045
rob.grey@heliostarmetals.com

Virtual Investor Conferences
Greg Young 
VP Corporate Services 
OTC Markets Group 
(212) 652-5958 
greg@otcmarkets.com


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