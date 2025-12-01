Heliostar Enters Marketing Agreement and Announces Prior Marketing Agreement

Heliostar Enters Marketing Agreement and Announces Prior Marketing Agreement

Heliostar Metals Ltd. (TSXV: HSTR,OTC:HSTXF) (OTCQX: HSTXF) (FSE: RGG1) ("Heliostar" or the "Company") announces it has entered into an agreement (the "December Agreement") with GRA Enterprises LLC DBA National Inflation Association for investor relations and communication services. The December Agreement has a term of three months commencing on December 1, 2025, under which the Company will pay GRA Enterprises LLC DBA National Inflation Association US$30,000.

Heliostar also previously entered into an agreement (the "April Agreement") with GRA Enterprises LLC DBA National Inflation Association for investor relations and communication services. This agreement was not previously announced. The April Agreement had a term of three months, commencing on April 23, 2025, under which the Company paid GRA Enterprises LLC DBA National Inflation Association US$30,000.

The services to be provided under the December Agreement, and provided by the April Agreement, include website features on National Inflation Associations webpage and other related investor relations services. Gerard Adams is the principal of GRA Enterprises LLC DBA National Inflation Association and is responsible for all activities related to the Company. GRA Enterprises LLC DBA National Inflation Association currently has no direct or indirect interest in the securities of the Company, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

The agreements are subject to the Company's filing requirements with the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") and approval by the TSXV.

About Heliostar Metals Ltd.

Heliostar is a gold mining company with production from operating mines in Mexico. This includes the La Colorada Mine in Sonora and the San Agustin Mine in Durango. The Company also has a strong portfolio of development projects in Mexico and the USA. These include the Ana Paula project in Guerrero, the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, the San Antonio project in Baja Sur and the Unga project in Alaska, USA.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Charles Funk
President and Chief Executive Officer
Heliostar Metals Limited
Email: charles.funk@heliostarmetals.com
Phone: +1 844-753-0045		 Rob Grey
Investor Relations Manager
Heliostar Metals Limited
Email: rob.grey@heliostarmetals.com
Phone: +1 844-753-0045

 

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target", "plan", "forecast", "may", "would", "could", "schedule" and similar words or expressions, identify forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information relate to, among other things, show the full extent of the deposit, upgrade and expand the resource base, growing our annual production profile in the near term and bringing additional production online.

Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information relating to the terms and completion of the Facility, any future mineral production, liquidity, and future exploration plans are based on management's reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, analyses and opinions, which are based on management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, but which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, the receipt of necessary approvals, price of metals; no escalation in the severity of public health crises or ongoing military conflicts; costs of exploration and development; the estimated costs of development of exploration projects; and the Company's ability to operate in a safe and effective manner and its ability to obtain financing on reasonable terms.

These statements reflect the Company's respective current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of other assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information and the Company has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: precious metals price volatility; risks associated with the conduct of the Company's mining activities in foreign jurisdictions; regulatory, consent or permitting delays; risks relating to reliance on the Company's management team and outside contractors; risks regarding exploration and mining activities; the Company's inability to obtain insurance to cover all risks, on a commercially reasonable basis or at all; currency fluctuations; risks regarding the failure to generate sufficient cash flow from operations; risks relating to project financing and equity issuances; risks and unknowns inherent in all mining projects, including the inaccuracy of reserves and resources, metallurgical recoveries and capital and operating costs of such projects; contests over title to properties, particularly title to undeveloped properties; laws and regulations governing the environment, health and safety; the ability of the communities in which the Company operates to manage and cope with the implications of public health crises; the economic and financial implications of public health crises, ongoing military conflicts and general economic factors to the Company; operating or technical difficulties in connection with mining or development activities; employee relations, labour unrest or unavailability; the Company's interactions with surrounding communities; the Company's ability to successfully integrate acquired assets; the speculative nature of exploration and development, including the risks of diminishing quantities or grades of reserves; stock market volatility; conflicts of interest among certain directors and officers; lack of liquidity for shareholders of the Company; litigation risk; and the factors identified under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's public disclosure documents. Readers are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements or information, other than as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/276386

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Heliostar MetalsHSTR:CCTSXV:HSTRPrecious Metals Investing
HSTR:CC
Heliostar Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Heliostar Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Heliostar Metals (TSXV:HSTR)

Heliostar Metals

Gold miner with a portfolio of producing and developing gold projects in Mexico

Gold miner with a portfolio of producing and developing gold projects in Mexico Keep Reading...
Heliostar Metals to Present at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference December 3

Heliostar Metals to Present at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference December 3

Heliostar Metals (TSX.V: HSTR, OTCQX: HSTXF, FRA: RGG1), (" Heliostar " or the " Company ) announced that Vice President Investor Relations & Development Stephen Soock will present live at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Invetor Conference hosted by... Keep Reading...
Heliostar Welcomes James Perry as New Chairman

Heliostar Welcomes James Perry as New Chairman

Heliostar Metals Ltd. (TSXV: HSTR,OTC:HSTXF) (OTCQX: HSTXF) (FSE: RGG1) ("Heliostar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr James Perry has succeeded the retiring Mr. Jacques Vaillancourt as Chairman at the Company's Annual General & Special Meeting ("AGM") held on November 26th, 2025.... Keep Reading...
Heliostar Files Updated Technical Report for the La Colorada Mine

Heliostar Files Updated Technical Report for the La Colorada Mine

Heliostar Metals Ltd. (TSXV: HSTR,OTC:HSTXF) (OTCQX: HSTXF) (FSE: RGG1) ("Heliostar" or the "Company") announces that, further to its news release dated October 17, 2025, it has filed an Updated Technical Report for its operating La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico. The technical report... Keep Reading...
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - HSTR

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - HSTR

Trading resumes in: Company: Heliostar Metals Ltd. TSX-Venture Symbol: HSTR All Issues: No Resumption (ET): 10:48:26 AM CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and... Keep Reading...
Heliostar Drills 83.2m Grading 17.35 g/t Gold from 76.0m and Expands Program to 20,000m

Heliostar Drills 83.2m Grading 17.35 g/t Gold from 76.0m and Expands Program to 20,000m

HIGHLIGHTS: 83.2m grading 17.35 g/t gold from 76.0 m, including 46.65 m grading 27.35 g/t gold from 88.95 m 70.7m grading 9.38 g/t gold from 49.65 m 92.1 m grading 4.33 g/t gold from 97.1 m 65.2 m grading 5.39 g/t gold from 152.2 m Ana Paula drill program to be extended to 20,000 metres of... Keep Reading...
Massan Resource Infill and Extension Drilling Delivers More Positive Results

Massan Resource Infill and Extension Drilling Delivers More Positive Results

West African gold explorer Asara Resources Limited (ASX: AS1; Asara or Company) is pleased to announce the second set of results from 11 drill holes (totalling 2,455m) from the Phase 1 Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling program within the Massan deposit Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) area at its... Keep Reading...
Quimbaya Gold Confirms Discovery of Two Mineralized Vein Structures at Tahami South, Colombia

Quimbaya Gold Confirms Discovery of Two Mineralized Vein Structures at Tahami South, Colombia

Mineralization intersected in 8 of 9 holes at Tahami South, directly adjacent to Aris Mining's producing operations in the Segovia gold districtQuimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM,OTC:QIMGF) (OTCQB: QIMGF) (FSE: K05) ("Quimbaya" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the discovery of two new... Keep Reading...
Locksley Resources Limited to Establish ADR Program with BNY Mellon

Locksley Resources Limited to Establish ADR Program with BNY Mellon

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Locksley Resources Ltd (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) announced that it has been progressing a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt ("ADR") program with The Bank of New York Mellon ("BNY"), the global leader in depositary receipt... Keep Reading...
Drill Program Operations Commence at El Campo

Drill Program Operations Commence at El Campo

Locksley Resources (LKY:AU) has announced Drill Program Operations Commence at El CampoDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Golconda Gold Ltd. Releases Financial and Operating Results for Q3 2025

Golconda Gold Ltd. Releases Financial and Operating Results for Q3 2025

Golconda Gold Ltd. (" Golconda Gold " or the " Company ") (TSX-V: GG; OTCQB: GGGOF) is pleased to announce the release of its financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025. A copy of the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for... Keep Reading...
Prince Silver Provides Update on 2025 Drilling Program at the Prince Project, Nevada

Prince Silver Provides Update on 2025 Drilling Program at the Prince Project, Nevada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / November 26, 2025 / Prince Silver Corp. (CSE:PRNC,OTC:PRNCF)(OTCQB:PRNCF)(T130: Frankfurt)("Prince Silver" or the "Company) is pleased to provide the following progress update on its 2025 reverse-circulation ("RC") drilling campaign at the Prince Silver Project... Keep Reading...

Latest News

Heliostar Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Heliostar Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Heliostar Metals to Present at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference December 3

Empire to Present at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference

Copper Quest Partners with ExploreTech for AI-Driven Resource Exploration and Development

Homerun Resources Inc. Executes NREL Enduring Thermal Energy Storage Global Intellectual Property Agreement Including New Patent Application and EMS Integration

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Empire to Present at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference

Base Metals Investing

Copper Quest Partners with ExploreTech for AI-Driven Resource Exploration and Development

Tech Investing

Homerun Resources Inc. Executes NREL Enduring Thermal Energy Storage Global Intellectual Property Agreement Including New Patent Application and EMS Integration

Base Metals Investing

Noble Plans a Diamond Drill Program in the Timmins Area

Cleantech Investing

CHARBONE Confirms its First Hydrogen Production in Sorel-Tracy

Cleantech Investing

CHARBONE confirme sa premiere production d'hydrogene a Sorel-Tracy

Battery Metals Investing

Brunswick Exploration Reports More High-Grade Cesium and Lithium Values at Anatacau Main