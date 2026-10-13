HEICO Corporation Co-CEOs and Co-Chairmen Receive Wright Brothers Memorial Award

MIAMI, FL AND HOLLYWOOD, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 13, 2026 / Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A)(NYSE:HEI) today reported that Eric A. Mendelson and Victor H. Mendelson, its Co-Chief Executive Officers and Co-Chairmen, received the Wright Brothers Memorial Award from the Greater Miami Aviation Association (GMAA) at its annual gala dinner on October 10, 2026.

The Wright Brothers Award is GMAA's most prestigious award and is presented annually to distinguished aviation and aerospace industry leaders whose contributions reflect the innovation, vision, conviction, and perseverance of the Wright Brothers. Previous recipients include Fred Smith, FedEx Founder and former CEO, Frank Borman, former astronaut and Eastern Airlines CEO, Colonel Willard Rockwell, Rockwell Founder and former CEO, Gordon Bethune, Continental Airlines CEO, L.W. "Bud" Maytag, National Airlines CEO, and Gary Spulak, Embraer North America President, among other aviation industry leaders.

Eric A. Mendelson and Victor H. Mendelson jointly remarked, "We are deeply humbled and honored to receive this special award. We thank the GMAA for this recognition and would like to dedicate to this award to Heico's nearly 13,000 Team Members worldwide, whose hard work and commitment make Heico's success possible."

Heico Corporation is engaged primarily in the design, production, servicing and distribution of products and services to certain niche segments of the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications and electronics industries through its Hollywood, Florida-based Flight Support Group and its Miami, Florida-based Electronic Technologies Group. Heico's customers include a majority of the world's airlines and overhaul shops, as well as numerous defense and space contractors and military agencies worldwide, in addition to medical, telecommunications and electronics equipment manufacturers. For more information about Heico, please visit our website at https://www.heico.com.

Contact: Lindsey Mendelson Pearson: (954) 744-7643

SOURCE: Heico Corporation



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