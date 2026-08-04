Hecla Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Hecla Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Cash Flow from Continuing Operations up 61% Year-Over-Year to $175 million; Free Cash Flow 1 More Than Doubles Year-Over-Year to $136 million; Strongest balance sheet in Company's history; Lucky Friday sets new production record

Hecla Mining Company ( NYSE:HL ) ("Hecla", or the "Company") today announced second quarter 2026 financial and operating results. "Prior quarter" refers to the first quarter of 2026. Prior period financial information has been recast to reflect Casa Berardi as a discontinued operation.

SECOND QUARTER 2026 HIGHLIGHTS

Financial Performance:

  • Revenue: $334 million, an expected pullback from a record prior quarter, primarily reflecting lower realized silver and gold prices, in line with the trend of lower market prices during the quarter. Consolidated silver and gold production was higher than the prior quarter; the softer sales volumes reflect the timing of shipments, mainly at Greens Creek.
  • Profitability: Income from continuing operations of $118 million or $0.18 per share - down from $165 million or $0.25 per share in the prior quarter.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $199 million from continuing operations, a 25% decrease over the prior quarter but more than double the $93 million recorded in the second quarter of 2025 (both periods on a continuing operations basis, excluding Casa Berardi). 4
  • Continued strong cash flow generation: $175 million cash generated from continuing operations, and second best quarterly free cash flow from continuing operations of $136 million, with all producing assets contributing and Greens Creek and Lucky Friday setting new quarterly site-level free cash flow records. 1
  • Building balance sheet strength: Cash position of $483 million underscores continued balance sheet strengthening and strategic flexibility. With the redemption of the remaining $263 million in 7.25% Senior Notes ("Senior Notes"), the Company ends the second quarter debt free (excluding financial leases) and backed by a fully undrawn $225 million revolving credit facility, with $3.5 million of availability utilized for outstanding letters of credit, plus a $75 million undrawn accordion option, representing the strongest balance sheet position in the Company's history.

Operational Performance:

  • Operations:
    • Silver production from continuing operations of 4.2 million ounces, up 8% from the prior quarter.
    • Consolidated costs applicable to sales from continuing operations of $117 million, down 6% from the prior quarter. Silver cash cost of ($8.10) per ounce and AISC of $6.07 per ounce (both after by-product credits and excluding Keno Hill, which has not yet achieved commercial production). 2,3,5
    • Safety: Consolidated TRIFR of 1.57, down from 2.07 in the prior quarter.
    • Production and cost guidance: Consolidated silver production is expected to be 15.1-16.1 million ounces revised from 15.1-16.5 million ounces, with lower Keno outlook partly offset by improved outlooks for Greens Creek and Lucky Friday. Consolidated silver cash cost and AISC guidance lowered on outperformance in 1H26 compared to plan. 2,3 See Guidance section for more details.
  • Individual Mine Performance:
    • Greens Creek: Produced nearly 2.1 million ounces of silver and over 14 thousand ounces of gold. Costs applicable to sales of $50 million, with silver cash cost of ($17.11) per ounce and AISC of ($10.71) per ounce (both after by-product credits). 2,3,5
    • Lucky Friday: Record silver production of 1.5 million ounces. Costs applicable to sales of $35 million, with silver cash cost of $3.95 per ounce and AISC of $17.08 per ounce (both after by-product credits). 2,3,5 The surface cooling project is 88% complete and remains on track for completion in September.
    • Keno Hill: Produced 0.6 million ounces of silver in the second quarter after working through a lower-grade zone. Subsequent to quarter end, the Company received authorization for construction of the Phase 2 West extension of its dry stack tailings facility.
    • Growth pipeline: Preliminary work on the Greens Creek pyrite concentrate circuit points to potential for incremental annual production of approximately 1.0 to 1.2 million ounces of silver and 10,000 to 15,000 ounces of gold once fully ramped up. Separately, the Greens Creek dry-stack tailings facility currently holds an estimated 51 million ounces of silver and 600 thousand ounces of gold. In Nevada, 2026 exploration investment guidance of $16 million is more than three times the 2025 level with expanded programs at Midas and new programs at Hollister and Aurora. See "Project Pipeline Update" section below for further details.
    • Exploration: As previously announced on July 29, 2026, drilling extended the high-grade Bermingham Deep trend at Keno Hill toward the historic Hector-Calumet Mine - a past-producer of approximately 96 million ounces of silver - now traceable over 800 feet of strike length. Separately, new high-grade vein discoveries were made at Midas in Nevada.

Rob Krcmarov, President and Chief Executive Officer, said: "Our second quarter results reflect the strength of the platform we have built. We ended the quarter with the strongest balance sheet in the Company's history, and Lucky Friday delivered record quarterly silver production, underscoring the quality of our silver portfolio. I'm also encouraged by our strong safety performance across the operations, which remains a foundation of everything we do. At the same time, our organic project pipeline continues to advance, demonstrating real potential for meaningful value creation and further solidify Hecla's position as North America's premier silver producer."

FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL OVERVIEW

In the following table and throughout this release, "costs applicable to sales" is exclusive of depreciation, depletion and amortization; "prior quarter" refers to the first quarter of 2026. All information in the table below is presented on a continuing operations basis.

In thousands (except per ounce amounts)

2Q-2026

1Q-2026

4Q-2025

3Q-2025

2Q-2025

YTD-2026

YTD-2025

Financial Highlights

Sales

$333,851

$411,433

$363,578

$315,998

$218,992

$745,284

$424,326

Costs applicable to sales (5)

$117,283

$124,410

$122,150

$135,926

$102,399

$241,693

$209,237

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

$36,772

$33,768

$27,927

$37,728

$31,313

$70,540

$61,129

Income and mining tax provision

$18,767

$50,900

$21,667

$40,280

$22,110

$69,667

$37,748

Income from continuing operations

$117,876

$164,653

$112,742

$80,113

$26,910

$282,529

$51,249

Basic income per common share (in dollars) from continuing operations

$0.18

$0.25

$0.17

$0.12

$0.04

$0.42

$0.08

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations (4)

$199,179

$265,104

$201,654

$146,441

$92,550

$464,283

$169,819

Cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations

$174,919

$182,922

$165,742

$101,409

$108,407

$357,841

$136,031

Capital investment in continuing operations

$(39,142)

$(39,265)

$(65,936)

$(44,425)

$(42,676)

$(78,407)

$(80,514)

Free cash flow from continuing operations (1)

$135,777

$143,657

$99,806

$56,984

$65,731

$279,434

$55,517

Free cash flow 1 by operation

Greens Creek

Cash flow from operations

$139,181

$131,368

$101,902

$83,408

$75,371

$270,549

$119,229

Exploration

$2,588

$276

$743

$3,228

$2,049

$2,864

$2,393

Capital investment

$(12,070)

$(6,113)

$(23,282)

$(12,179)

$(8,397)

$(18,183)

$(19,156)

Free cash flow (1)

$129,699

$125,531

$79,363

$74,457

$69,023

$255,230

$102,466

Lucky Friday

Cash flow from operations

$103,606

$64,619

$56,869

$29,279

$20,650

$168,225

$44,454

Exploration

$638

$991

$885

$1,054

$169

$1,629

$169

Capital investment

$(16,681)

$(17,018)

$(24,680)

$(16,865)

$(15,942)

$(33,699)

$(31,388)

Free cash flow (1)

$87,563

$48,592

$33,074

$13,468

$4,877

$136,155

$13,235

Keno Hill

Cash flow from operations

$17,932

$29,570

$33,028

$22,109

$16,445

$47,502

$6,784

Exploration

$3,854

$1,356

$365

$975

$3,344

$5,210

$5,036

Capital investment

$(7,236)

$(15,025)

$(15,964)

$(14,747)

$(17,045)

$(22,261)

$(27,481)

Free cash flow (1)

$14,550

$15,901

$17,429

$8,337

$2,744

$30,451

$(15,661)

Metals Prices

Average metal prices

Silver - London PM Fix, $/ounce

$73.44

$84.39

$54.83

$39.38

$33.63

$78.92

$32.77

Gold - London PM Fix, $/ounce

$4,517

$4,875

$4,142

$3,456

$3,279

$4,696

$3,071

Lead - LME Final Cash Buyer, $/pound

$0.89

$0.88

$0.89

$0.89

$0.88

$0.88

$0.89

Zinc - LME Final Cash Buyer, $/pound

$1.57

$1.47

$1.44

$1.28

$1.20

$1.52

$1.24

Realized Prices

Silver, $/ounce

$63.06

$82.70

$69.28

$42.58

$34.82

$73.14

$34.20

Gold, $/ounce

$4,256

$4,899

$4,210

$3,509

$3,314

$4,620

$3,148

Lead, $/pound

$0.97

$0.98

$0.97

$0.93

$0.92

$0.97

$0.92

Zinc, $/pound

$1.63

$1.41

$1.45

$1.48

$1.31

$1.51

$1.31

SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

Sales of $334 million decreased 19% compared to the prior quarter, primarily reflecting lower realized precious metals prices, due largely to timing of sales, a declining price environment and lower precious metals sales volumes. Payable silver sold was roughly 5% lower compared to the prior quarter, primarily driven by the timing of sales at Greens Creek.

Income from continuing operations was $118 million, or $0.18 per share compared to the record $165 million in the prior quarter (in each case from continuing operations, excluding Casa Berardi). The decline was primarily related to:

  • A 19% decrease in revenue from continuing operations for the items noted above
  • A $7 million increase in exploration and pre-development expense, primarily related to the seasonal increase in exploration activities across the portfolio
  • A $3 million increase in depreciation expense due primarily to higher production and sales volumes at Lucky Friday and Keno Hill

Partly offset by:

  • A $32 million decrease in tax expense primarily related to lower profitability compared to the prior quarter and tax planning strategies allowing for consolidation of tax groups
  • A $7 million decrease in costs applicable to sales primarily related to lower consolidated volumes of silver sold 5
  • A $3 million decrease in interest expense primarily related to the repayment of the Senior Notes

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations was $199 million, down 25% from the prior quarter (in each period, excluding Casa Berardi), primarily reflecting the decrease in revenue, partly offset by lower costs applicable to sales. 4,5

Cash and cash equivalents at June 30, 2026, of $483 million, with no draws on the revolving credit facility, with $3.5 million of availability utilized for outstanding letters of credit.

Cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations was $175 million, down 4% from the prior quarter, primarily due to lower realized metal prices for silver, gold and lead, and lower volumes of payable silver and gold ounces sold, partly offset by a higher realized zinc price (in each period, excluding Casa Berardi). Cash provided by operating activities was positively impacted by a $63 million decrease in accounts receivable, driven by timing of concentrate shipments, the collection of receivables and lower metal prices reducing the value of concentrate receivables as of June 30, 2026.

Capital investment in continuing operations was $39 million, nearly unchanged from the prior quarter (in each period, excluding Casa Berardi). Capital investment is expected to increase in the third quarter and remain elevated in the fourth quarter, as projects across the portfolio advance through the warmer-weather construction season and into the fall. The Company continues to invest in 2026 corporate initiatives to strengthen planning discipline and operational efficiency.

Free cash flow from continuing operations was $136 million, compared to a record $144 million in the prior quarter, with the 5% decrease primarily due to lower cash flow from operations (in each period, excluding Casa Berardi). 1 Greens Creek and Lucky Friday set new quarterly site-level free cash flow records of $130 million and $88 million, respectively. 1

In thousands (except per ounce amounts)

2Q-2026

1Q-2026

4Q-2025

3Q-2025

2Q-2025

YTD-2026

YTD-2025

Operational Highlights

Milled tons (tons)

Greens Creek

217,433

208,922

200,952

227,587

230,221

426,355

443,120

Lucky Friday

101,978

108,608

98,499

105,329

114,475

210,586

223,220

Keno Hill

33,504

24,274

24,417

29,740

26,771

57,778

54,182

Milled silver grade - (opt)

Greens Creek

12.0

13.0

12.2

13.1

13.4

12.5

12.6

Lucky Friday

15.6

11.9

13.4

13.4

12.5

13.7

12.7

Keno Hill

19.3

20.8

25.4

31.8

28.9

19.9

29.0

Silver production

Greens Creek, ounces

2,051,022

2,177,142

1,951,784

2,347,674

2,422,978

4,228,164

4,425,538

Lucky Friday, ounces

1,532,569

1,237,288

1,250,204

1,337,353

1,340,877

2,769,857

2,673,129

Keno Hill, ounces

625,236

488,719

597,020

898,328

750,712

1,113,955

1,523,142

Total, ounces

4,208,827

3,903,149

3,799,008

4,583,355

4,514,567

8,111,976

8,621,809

Gold production

Greens Creek, ounces

14,199

12,886

12,256

15,584

17,750

27,085

31,509

Silver payable ounces sold

3,392,314

3,575,018

3,732,076

4,463,356

3,517,713

6,967,332

7,030,462

Gold payable ounces sold

10,151

11,533

10,484

14,277

11,634

21,684

22,112

Concentrate volumes produced and sold

Greens Creek

Silver concentrate produced, tons

17,630

16,321

14,896

17,180

17,985

33,951

33,526

Silver concentrate sold, tons

12,601

16,295

17,333

18,954

13,789

28,896

29,285

Zinc concentrate produced, tons

17,990

18,474

17,485

18,548

20,936

36,464

39,164

Zinc concentrate sold, tons

17,796

18,467

18,918

20,065

17,987

36,263

36,371

Precious metal concentrate produced, tons

7,633

8,063

5,571

6,379

8,316

15,696

15,831

Precious metal concentrate sold, tons

8,394

15,603

8,743

8,061

23,997

16,391

Lucky Friday

Silver concentrate produced, tons

15,452

12,635

12,283

13,796

13,212

28,087

26,146

Silver concentrate sold, tons

15,538

12,382

12,590

13,726

12,992

27,920

26,216

Zinc concentrate produced, tons

6,527

6,352

6,269

6,869

6,940

12,879

13,617

Zinc concentrate sold, tons

6,478

6,185

7,220

6,178

6,756

12,663

14,242

Keno Hill

Silver concentrate produced, tons

1,288

901

1,165

2,056

1,688

2,189

3,453

Silver concentrate sold, tons

1,063

806

2,380

2,380

1,614

1,869

2,831

Precious metals concentrate produced, tons

999

783

815

1,398

907

1,782

1,692

Precious metals concentrate sold, tons (a)

897

798

1,023

1,258

925

1,695

1,548

Total Silver Cash Costs and AISC, each after by-product credits

Silver cash costs per ounce (2)

$(8.10)

$(3.24)

$(0.23)

$(2.03)

$(5.46)

$(5.73)

$(2.29)

Silver AISC per ounce (3)

$6.07

$8.17

$18.11

$11.01

$5.19

$7.10

$8.35

Greens Creek Cash Costs and AISC, each after by-product credits

Silver cash costs per ounce (2)

$(17.11)

$(11.94)

$(6.67)

$(8.50)

$(11.91)

$(14.45)

$(8.37)

Silver AISC per ounce (3)

$(10.71)

$(8.39)

$2.70

$(2.55)

$(8.19)

$(9.52)

$(4.50)

Lucky Friday Cash Costs and AISC, each after by-product credits

Silver cash costs per ounce (2)

$3.95

$12.07

$9.82

$9.33

$6.19

$7.58

$7.77

Silver AISC per ounce (3)

$17.08

$23.78

$25.73

$23.30

$19.07

$20.07

$19.57

(a) Precious metals concentrates include intersegment sales to Greens Creek.

Consolidated silver production from continuing operations was 4.2 million ounces, up 8% from the prior quarter. The increase was driven by Lucky Friday's new quarterly record of 1.5 million ounces, benefiting from a 31% higher milled grade, a level consistent with plan, but not expected to be sustained, partly offset by 6% lower tons milled. Production also increased 28% at Keno Hill, as milling rates rose 38%, partly offset by 7% lower milled grade.

Gold production from Greens Creek was 14 thousand ounces, up 10% from the prior quarter due to 4% higher mill throughput and a higher grade milled.

Silver payable ounces sold of 3.4 million ounces, down 5% from the prior quarter, primarily due to lower payable ounces sold at Greens Creek and Keno Hill, partly offset by higher sales at Lucky Friday.

Gold payable ounces sold of 10 thousand ounces, down 12% from the prior quarter due to the timing of sales at Greens Creek.

Concentrate volumes produced and sold were higher at Lucky Friday and Keno Hill compared to the prior quarter. At Greens Creek, concentrate production was higher for one of the three concentrates produced, while concentrate sales were lower across all three, reflecting a lag between production and shipment: zinc and precious metals concentrate sales roughly matched production, while silver concentrate shipments lagged production, resulting in a build-up of silver concentrate inventory at quarter end that was shipped in early August. Concentrates sales at Lucky Friday were broadly in line with production in the second quarter. At Keno Hill, silver and zinc concentrate sales were below production volumes due to timing of sales, despite overall concentrate production and sales being higher than the prior quarter.

Consolidated silver costs applicable to sales (excludes depreciation) from continuing operations improved 6% over the prior quarter to $117 million, primarily due to lower volumes of silver sold. 5

Silver cash costs and AISC per silver ounce from continuing operations, each after by-product credits and excluding Keno Hill , which has not yet achieved commercial production, were ($8.10) and $6.07, respectively, lower than the prior quarter, primarily due to higher ounces produced and $6 million higher by-product credits, mostly associated with higher volumes, partly offset by $2 million higher treatment charges. The decrease in AISC compared to the prior quarter reflects these same cash cost drivers, along with $1 million lower general and administrative expense, offset by $11 million higher sustaining capital investment, split roughly evenly between Lucky Friday and Greens Creek. 2,3

GUIDANCE

In the tables below the Company provides production, cost, and capital guidance on a consolidated basis and by mine, as well as projected consolidated exploration and pre-development expenditures. Silver production guidance is increased for Greens Creek, tightened up for Lucky Friday, and reduced for Keno Hill. There is no change to Greens Creek gold production guidance. Total silver cash costs and AISC per ounce (after by-product credits) 3,4 guidance is lowered on better than planned 1H26 results, and the lower end of total capital investment guidance is raised by about 2%.

2026 Production Outlook

Consolidated silver production is expected to be 15.1-16.1 million ounces, a lower upper end compared to prior guidance.

  • Greens Creek's silver production is expected to be 8.0-8.3 million ounces, raised up from the prior guidance of 7.5-8.1 million ounces.
  • Lucky Friday's silver production is expected to be 4.9-5.2 million ounces, tightened up from the prior 4.7-5.2 million ounces.
  • Keno Hill's silver production is expected to be 2.2-2.6 million ounces, lowered from the prior 2.9-3.2 million ounces. The Company's plan at Keno Hill is to run the operation at a sustained, more modest rate, while permitting and infrastructure build-out is prioritized, as previously disclosed.

Greens Creek's gold production guidance of 51.0-55.0 koz is reiterated.

2026 Cost Guidance Revised Lower

Total silver cash cost and AISC guidance per silver ounce (after by-product credits) is improved to ($4.00)-($3.75)/oz and $12.50-$13.50/oz respectively. 2,3 This guidance only incorporates Greens Creek and Lucky Friday, as Keno Hill remains in a state of pre-commercial production.

  • At Greens Creek, guidance for costs applicable to sales (excludes depreciation) at $240 million. Cash cost per silver ounce (after by-product credits) and AISC per silver ounce (after by-product credits) guidance is lowered to ($12.50)-($12.00) and ($4.25)-($3.75) respectively from ($9.00)-($8.25) and $0.00-$0.50 respectively. 2,3,5
  • At Lucky Friday, guidance for costs applicable to sales (excludes depreciation) of $139 million. Cash cost guidance is lowered to $9.00-$9.75 from the prior $10.25-$11.00 (after by-product credits), per silver ounce, and the lower end of AISC raised to $24.50-$26.00 from $23.50-$26.00 (after by-product credits), per silver ounce to reflect the higher sustaining capital investment guidance at the mine. 2,3,5

2026 Capital and Exploration

Lower end of total capital (growth and sustaining) investment guidance raised, top end reiterated, now at $208-$223 million from $204-$223 million.

  • Greens Creek's capital investment is primarily attributable to mine development and the expansion of its tailings facility, which, when completed is expected to provide tailings storage capacity through 2045.
  • Lucky Friday's capital investment is heavily tied to underground development, a new tailings facility and a surface cooling project, which is expected to be completed by September and to increase the designed cooling capacity at the mine to support its reserve mine-life of fifteen years.
  • Expected capital investment at Keno Hill comprises mine development, expansion of its tailings facility, and infrastructure projects.

Exploration and pre-development expenditures remain unchanged and are expected to be $55 million, with the focus at Greens Creek and Keno Hill, Nevada and Lucky Friday.

Metal Prices and FX rate assumptions for 2H26 (1H26 actuals). Expectations for gold $4,000/oz, silver $55.00/oz, zinc $1.40/lb, lead $0.85/lb and copper $4.00/lb, for byproduct credit calculations. Numbers are rounded. Assumed exchange rate for Canadian dollar is unchanged at 1.35 CAD/USD.

Silver Production (Moz)

Gold Production (Koz)

Greens Creek

8.0 - 8.3

51.0 - 55.0

Lucky Friday

4.9 - 5.2

N/A

Keno Hill

2.2 - 2.6

N/A

2026 Total

15.1 - 16.1

51.0 - 55.0

Costs applicable to sales (5) (millions)

Cash cost, after by-product credits, per silver ounce (2)

AISC, after by-product credits, per produced silver ounce (3)

Greens Creek

240

($12.50) - ($12.00)

($4.25) - ($3.75)

Lucky Friday

140

$9.00 - $9.75

$24.50 - $26.00

Total Silver

380

($4.00) - ($3.75)

$12.50 - $13.50

(millions)

Total

Sustaining

Growth

2026 Total Capital Investment

$208 - 223

$147 - 158

$61 - $65

Greens Creek

61 - 65

61 - 65

-

Lucky Friday

77 - 82

77 - 82

-

Keno Hill

61 - 65

-

61 - 65

Corporate

9 - 11

9 - 11

-

2026 Exploration & Pre-Development

$55

PROJECT PIPELINE UPDATE

Hecla remains focused on advancing a pipeline of organic growth opportunities that build on existing infrastructure, established permitting paths, and the Company's deep operational expertise. The projects outlined below are anticipated to be low-capital-intensity opportunities with the potential to meaningfully expanding precious metal output, cash flows and net asset value over time, while avoiding many of the exploration and development risks inherent in greenfield projects.

Greens Creek Pyrite Concentrate Circuit

Greens Creek is advancing engineering and evaluation of a pyrite concentrate circuit which has the potential to recover additional silver and gold that currently report to tailings. Preliminary metallurgical and engineering work indicates the project could, at average reserve grades, add approximately 1.0 to 1.2 million ounces of silver and 10,000 to 15,000 ounces of gold in annual production, once fully ramped up.

Preliminary cost estimates are underway. Early indications point to a potential robust return on capital meeting Company thresholds, while potentially also reducing the rate of tailings deposited into the tailing storage facility, which would be expected to lower future tailings-related capital investment.

This work is at a preliminary economic assessment level of engineering, incorporating some advanced design (equivalent to an AACE Class 4 cost estimate advancing toward Class 3). Given the projected favorable benefit-to-cost ratio and low technical risk, the project is well suited to an accelerated engineering and execution path subject to receipt of applicable permits, and final investment approval. The Company currently targets first production between the fourth quarter of 2027 and the first half of 2028, with a ramp-up period of approximately one year required to reach full capacity. A dedicated internal project manager has been assigned to oversee execution, consistent with Hecla's approach to advancing near-term growth opportunities.

These estimates are preliminary, based on early-stage engineering and metallurgical work, and remain subject to change as the project advances. Actual results may differ materially from these estimates due to further technical work, permitting timelines, market conditions, and other factors described under "Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements, Including 2026 Outlook" in this news release and under "Risk Factors" in the Company's 2025 Form 10-K filed on February 17, 2026, and Form 10-Q expected to be filed on August 4, 2026, as well as in other reports filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. References to preliminary economic assessment, prefeasibility, and feasibility levels in this section describe the engineering and cost-estimate maturity of processing circuit design work and are not technical reports, preliminary economic assessments, or feasibility studies as those terms are defined under SEC Regulation S-K 1300 or NI 43-101 in Canada.

Greens Creek Tailings Reprocessing Project

The Greens Creek tailings reprocessing project offers potential organic value creation, though significant groundwork is still needed before that value can be realized. The project is at a preliminary, conceptual stage of engineering (equivalent to an AACE Class 5 to Class 4 cost estimate) and is progressing through a multi-phase metallurgical study conducted with a third party, with Phase 3 testing scheduled for completion in August 2026. This next phase of multi-ton metallurgical work is a key milestone that should help shape next steps, with the potential to advance to a pilot plant test in Phase 4. If the tests yield positive results, it is expected the project would advance through a prefeasibility study before any decision to execute. Early indications point to a potentially low capital intensity path for Hecla to achieve initial cash flows, though the project remains in the early stages of testing and the potential third party partner securing a suitable processing facility. As an added benefit, reprocessing all or part of the existing tailings could decrease the space needed for tailings storage and help lower the mine's long-term reclamation liability.

At June 30, 2026, the dry-stack tailings facility at Greens Creek held an estimated 10.6 million tons of material, containing roughly 51 million ounces of silver, nearly 600 thousand ounces of gold, and additional critical minerals, representing a combined estimated in-situ gross metal value of approximately $6.1 billion (based on June 30, 2026 metals prices and before transportation, processing or sales costs, which are expected to be significant).

Midas Restart Project

Hecla continues to evaluate the potential to restart the existing, permitted Midas mill in northern Nevada, a historic high-grade gold and silver operation. Midas benefits from fully permitted infrastructure, which could help reduce the capital required for restart, and the Company is working to expand the existing high-grade gold and silver resource to the scale needed to support that restart. Midas represents a potential hub-and-spoke operating model, with ore potentially sourced from multiple regional deposits and fed into the 1,200 tpd mill. The site also includes an existing permitted tailings facility, offering approximately 15 years of storage capacity at the mill's nameplate capacity

The Company has allocated $16 million of the 2026 exploration budget for the Nevada project portfolio, more than three times the investment made in 2025. The 2026 drill program at Midas is focused on following up on the success of the 2025 drill program with a heavy focus on the Sinter Offset Zone and the Pogo target. The nearby Hollister high-grade gold and silver project is within trucking distance of the Midas mill and drilling has recently resumed after a multi-year pause. With multiple veins and trends still open along strike and at depth, and programs at Hollister and Aurora beginning, the Company expects continued exploration momentum through the second half of 2026 and aims to provide regular exploration updates for the Nevada exploration projects throughout 2026.

EXPLORATION AND PRE-DEVELOPMENT

Investment and Strategy

During the second quarter, the Company invested $11.3 million in exploration and corporate development (and $0.4 million in pre-development) activities, focused on high-impact discovery drilling at Keno Hill in Yukon and Midas in Nevada, and resource expansion programs at the Company's producing assets. This strategy balances district-scale discovery with near-mine resource definition and reserve extension. Guidance for 2026 remains at $55 million investment in exploration and pre-development. See our exploration update news release from July 29, 2026 for detailed results.

DIVIDENDS

Pursuant to the Company's dividend policy, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.00375 per share of common stock payable on or about September 10, 2026, to stockholders of record on August 26, 2026.

Preferred Stock

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.875 per share of Series B preferred stock, payable on or about October 1, 2026, to preferred stockholders of record on September 15, 2026.

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST

A conference call and webcast will be held on Wednesday, August 5, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results. The Company recommends that you dial in at least 10 minutes before the call commencement. You may join the conference call by dialing toll-free 1-833-461-5787 or for international dialing 1-585-542-9983. The Conference ID is 147975178 and must be provided when dialing in. Hecla's live and archived webcast can be accessed at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/147975178 or www.hecla.com under Investors.

ABOUT HECLA

Founded in 1891, Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) is the largest silver producer in the United States and Canada. In addition to operating mines in Alaska, Idaho, and the Yukon, Canada, the Company owns a number of exploration and pre-development projects in world-class silver and gold mining districts throughout North America.

NOTES

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP financial measures are intended to provide additional information only and do not have any standard meaning prescribed by United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures cited in this release and listed below are reconciled to their most comparable GAAP measure at the end of this release.

(1) Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure calculated as cash provided by operating activities less capital investment. Cash provided by operating activities for the Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, and Keno Hill operations excludes exploration and pre-development investment, as it is a discretionary expenditure and not a component of the mines' operating performance. Capital investment refers to Additions to properties, plants and equipment from the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows, net of finance leases.

(2) Cash cost, after by-product credits, per silver ounce is a non-GAAP measurement, a reconciliation of costs applicable to sales can be found at the end of the release. It is an important operating statistic that management utilizes to measure each mine's operating performance. It also allows the benchmarking of performance of each mine versus those of our competitors. As a primary silver mining company, management also uses the statistic on an aggregate basis - aggregating the Greens Creek and Lucky Friday mines to compare performance with that of other silver mining companies. Similarly, the statistic is useful in identifying acquisition and investment opportunities as it provides a common tool for measuring the financial performance of other mines with varying geologic, metallurgical and operating characteristics. In addition, the Company may use it when formulating performance goals and targets under its incentive program.

(3) All-in sustaining cost ("AISC"), after by-product credits, is a non-GAAP measurement, a reconciliation of which to costs applicable to sales, the closest GAAP measurement, can be found in the end of the release. AISC, after by-product credits, includes costs applicable to sales and other direct production costs, expenses for reclamation at the mine sites and all site sustaining capital costs. AISC, after by-product credits, is calculated net of depreciation, depletion, and amortization and by-product credits.

Current GAAP measures used in the mining industry, such as total cost of goods sold, do not capture all the expenditures incurred to discover, develop and sustain silver and gold production. Management believes that AISC is a non-GAAP measure that provides additional information to management, investors and analysts to help (i) in the understanding of the economics of our operations and performance compared to other producers and (ii) in the transparency by better defining the total costs associated with production. Similarly, the statistic is useful in identifying acquisition and investment opportunities as it provides a common tool for measuring the financial performance of other mines with varying geologic, metallurgical and operating characteristics. In addition, the Company may use it when formulating performance goals and targets under its incentive program.

(4) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measurement, a reconciliation of which to income from continuing operations, the most comparable GAAP measure, can be found at the end of the release. Adjusted EBITDA is a measure used by management to evaluate the Company's operating performance but should not be considered an alternative to income from continuing operations, or cash provided by operating activities as those terms are defined by GAAP, and does not necessarily indicate whether cash flows will be sufficient to fund cash needs. In addition, the Company may use it when formulating performance goals and targets under its incentive program.

(5) Excludes depreciation, depletion and amortization.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements, Including 2026 Outlook

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by such sections and other applicable laws, including Canadian securities laws. Words such as "may", "will", "should", "expects", "intends", "projects", "believes", "estimates", "targets", "anticipates" and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements.

Such forward-looking statements may include, without limitation: (i) the Company's organic project pipeline has potential for meaningful value creation, with the potential to meaningfully expanding precious metal output, cash flows and net asset value over time, while avoiding many of the exploration and development risks inherent in greenfield projects; (ii) at Greens Creek, (a) the expansion of its tailings facility, when completed, is expected to provide tailings storage capacity through 2045; and (b) the potential new pyrite concentrate circuit (1) could create incremental annual production of approximately 1.0 to 1.2 million ounces of silver and 10,000 to 15,000 ounces of gold from material that currently reports to tailings, once fully ramped up, (2) has a potential robust return on capital meeting Company thresholds, while potentially also reducing the rate of tailings deposited into the tailing storage facility, which would be expected to lower future tailings-related capital investment, (3) has projected favorable benefit-to-cost ratio and low technical risk, and is well suited to an accelerated engineering and execution path, and (4) is targeted for first production between the fourth quarter of 2027 and the first half of 2028, with a ramp-up period of approximately one year required to reach full capacity; (c) the tailings reprocessing project (1) offers potential organic value creation, (2) has Phase 3 testing scheduled for completion in August 2026, which is a key milestone that should help shape next steps, with the potential to advance to a pilot plant test in Phase 4, (3) is expected to advance through a prefeasibility study before any decision to execute if the tests yield positive results, (4) represents a potentially low capital intensity path for Hecla to achieve initial cash flows, and (5) could decrease the space needed for tailings storage and help lower the mine's long-term reclamation liability. (iii) the Midas restart project has the potential to reduce the capital required to restart the operation through its fully permitted infrastructure, with Midas representing a potential hub-and-spoke operating model where ore sources could come from multiple regional sources fed into the 1,200 tpd mill; (iv) the surface cooling project at Lucky Friday is expected to be completed by end of third quarter 2026; (v) capital investment is expected to ramp up in the third quarter with the warmer construction months and remain elevated in the fourth quarter as numerous projects are advanced across the portfolio; (vi) Company-wide and mine-specific estimated spending on capital, exploration and predevelopment for 2026; (vii) Company-wide and mine-specific estimated silver and gold production for 2026; and (ix) metals prices and foreign exchange rate assumptions.

The material factors or assumptions used to develop such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information include that the Company's plans for development and production will proceed as expected and will not require revision as a result of risks or uncertainties, whether known, unknown or unanticipated, to which the Company's operations are subject. Estimates or expectations of future events or results are based upon certain assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect, which could cause actual results to differ from forward-looking statements. Such assumptions, include, but are not limited to: (i) there being no significant change to current geotechnical, metallurgical, hydrological and other physical conditions; (ii) permitting, development, operations and expansion of the Company's projects being consistent with current expectations and mine plans; (iii) political/regulatory developments in any jurisdiction in which the Company operates being consistent with its current expectations; (iv) the exchange rate for the USD/CAD being approximately consistent with current levels; (v) certain price assumptions for gold, silver, lead and zinc; (vi) prices for key supplies being approximately consistent with current levels; (vii) the accuracy of our current mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates; (viii) there being no significant changes to the availability of employees, vendors and equipment; (ix) the Company's plans for development and production will proceed as expected and will not require revision as a result of risks or uncertainties, whether known, unknown or unanticipated; (x) counterparties performing their obligations under hedging instruments and put option contracts; (xi) sufficient workforce is available and trained to perform assigned tasks; (xii) weather patterns and rain/snowfall within normal seasonal ranges so as not to impact operations; (xiii) relations with interested parties, including First Nations and Native Americans, remain productive; (xiv) maintaining availability of water rights; (xv) factors do not arise that reduce available cash balances; and (xvi) there being no material increases in our current requirements to post or maintain reclamation and performance bonds or collateral related thereto. In addition, material risks that could cause actual results to differ from forward-looking statements include but are not limited to: (i) gold, silver and other metals price volatility; (ii) operating risks; (iii) currency fluctuations; (iv) increased production costs and variances in ore grade or recovery rates from those assumed in mining plans; (v) community relations; and (vi) litigation, political, regulatory, labor and environmental risks. For a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors that may impact expected future results, see the Company's 2025 Form 10-K filed on February 17, 2026 and Form 10-Q expected to be filed on August 4, 2026. The Company undertakes no obligation and has no intention of updating forward-looking statements other than as may be required by law.

Cautionary Statements to Investors on Reserves and Resources

This news release uses the terms "mineral resources", "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources." Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. You should not assume that all or any part of measured or indicated mineral resources will ever be converted into mineral reserves. Further, inferred mineral resources have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence and as to whether they can be mined legally or economically, and an inferred mineral resource may not be considered when assessing the economic viability of a mining project, and may not be converted to a mineral reserve. The Company reports reserves and resources under the SEC's mining disclosure rules ("S-K 1300") and Canada's National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") because the Company is a "reporting issuer" under Canadian securities laws. Unless otherwise indicated, all resource and reserve estimates contained in this press release have been prepared in accordance with S-K 1300 as well as NI 43-101.

Qualified Person (QP)

Kurt D. Allen, MSc., CPG, VP-Exploration of Hecla Mining Company, Paul W. Jensen, MSc., CPG, Chief Geologist of Hecla Limited, and Matt Blattman, P.E., RM-SME, MMSA, VP-Technical Services serve as Qualified Persons under S-K 1300 and NI 43-101 for Hecla's mineral projects. Mr. Allen supervised the preparation of the scientific and technical information concerning exploration activities while Mr. Jensen supervised the preparation of mineral resources for this news release. Mr. Blattman supervised the preparation of the mineral reserves for this news release. Technical Report Summaries for the Company's Greens Creek, Lucky Friday and Keno Hill properties are filed as exhibits 96.1, 96.2 and 96.4, respectively, to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and are available at www.sec.gov . Information regarding data verification, surveys and investigations, quality assurance program and quality control measures and a summary of analytical or testing procedures for (i) the Greens Creek Mine are contained in its Technical Report Summary and in its NI 43-101 technical report titled "Technical Report for the Greens Creek Mine" effective date December 31, 2018, (ii) the Lucky Friday Mine are contained in its Technical Report Summary and in its NI 43-101 technical report titled "Technical Report for the Lucky Friday Mine Shoshone County, Idaho, USA" effective date April 2, 2014, and (iii) Keno Hill is contained in its Technical Report Summary titled "S-K 1300 Technical Report Summary on the Keno Hill Mine, Yukon, Canada" and in its NI 43-101 technical report titled "Technical Report on the Keno Hill Mine, Yukon, Canada" effective date December 31, 2023. Also included in each Technical Report Summary and technical report listed above is a description of the key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate mineral reserves and resources and a general discussion of the extent to which the estimates may be affected by any known environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing, or other relevant factors. Information regarding data verification, surveys and investigations, quality assurance program and quality control measures and a summary of sample, analytical or testing procedures are contained in NI 43-101 technical reports prepared for Klondex Mines Ltd. for (i) the Fire Creek Mine (technical report dated March 31, 2018), (ii) the Hollister Mine (technical report dated May 31, 2017, amended August 9, 2017), and (iii) the Midas Mine (technical report dated August 31, 2014, amended April 2, 2015). Information regarding data verification, surveys and investigations, quality assurance program and quality control measures and a summary of sample, analytical or testing procedures are contained in a NI 43-101 technical reports prepared for ATAC Resources Ltd. for (i) the Osiris Project (technical report dated July 28, 2022) and (ii) the Tiger Project (technical report dated February 27, 2020). Copies of these technical reports are available under the SEDAR profiles of Klondex Mines Unlimited Liability Company and ATAC Resources Ltd., respectively, at www.sedar.com (the Fire Creek technical report is also available under Hecla's profile on SEDAR). Mr. Jensen reviewed and verified information regarding drill sampling, data verification of all digitally collected data, drill surveys and specific gravity determinations relating to all the mines. The review encompassed quality assurance programs and quality control measures including analytical or testing practice, chain-of-custody procedures, sample storage procedures and included independent sample collection and analysis. This review found the information and procedures meet industry standards and are adequate for Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimation and mine planning purposes.

Hecla Mining Company

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts - unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,
2026

March 31,
2026

June 30,
2026

June 30,
2025

Sales

$

333,851

$

411,433

$

745,284

$

424,326

COSTS AND EXPENSES

Costs applicable to sales (1)

117,283

124,410

241,693

209,237

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

36,772

33,768

70,540

61,129

General and administrative

15,173

15,753

30,926

24,539

Exploration and pre-development

11,681

4,616

16,297

13,050

Care and maintenance

3,062

3,246

6,308

7,471

Provision for closed operations and environmental matters

1,329

1,297

2,626

1,634

Other operating income

2,853

5,236

8,089

1,894

Total costs and expenses

188,153

188,326

376,479

318,954

Income from operations

145,698

223,107

368,805

105,372

Other expense:

Interest expense

(2,413

)

(5,656

)

(8,069

)

(22,340

)

Fair value adjustments, net

(9,246

)

(5,945

)

(15,191

)

7,838

Foreign exchange (loss) gain

(4,445

)

498

(3,947

)

(4,160

)

Other income, net

7,049

3,549

10,598

2,287

(9,055

)

(7,554

)

(16,609

)

(16,375

)

Income before income and mining taxes

136,643

215,553

352,196

88,997

Income and mining tax provision

(18,767

)

(50,900

)

(69,667

)

(37,748

)

Income from continuing operations

117,876

164,653

282,529

51,249

(Loss) income from discontinued operations

(183,681

)

(183,681

)

35,328

Net income (loss)

117,876

(19,028

)

98,848

86,577

Preferred stock dividends

(132

)

(132

)

(264

)

(276

)

Net income (loss) applicable to common stockholders

$

117,744

$

(19,160

)

$

98,584

$

86,301

Basic income per common share from continuing operations after preferred dividends

$

0.18

$

0.25

$

0.42

$

0.08

Basic (loss) income per common share from discontinued operations

$

$

(0.28

)

$

(0.27

)

$

0.06

Basic income (loss) per common share after preferred dividends

$

0.18

$

(0.03

)

$

0.15

$

0.14

Diluted income per common share from continuing operations after preferred dividends

$

0.17

$

0.24

$

0.42

$

0.08

Diluted (loss) income per common share from discontinued operations

$

$

(0.27

)

$

(0.27

)

$

0.06

Diluted income (loss) per common share after preferred dividends

$

0.17

$

(0.03

)

$

0.15

$

0.14

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding basic

670,763

670,392

670,579

634,339

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding diluted

675,886

675,154

675,865

636,991

(1) Excludes depreciation, depletion and amortization

Hecla Mining Company

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(dollars in thousands - unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,
2026

March 31,
2026

June 30,
2026

June 30,
2025

OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Net income (loss)

$

117,876

$

(19,028

)

$

98,848

$

86,577

Less: (Loss) income from discontinued operations, net of taxes

(183,681

)

(183,681

)

35,328

Income from continuing operations

117,876

164,653

282,529

51,249

Non-cash elements included in net income:

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

36,914

34,468

71,382

62,671

Inventory adjustments

2,370

Fair value adjustments, net

9,246

5,945

15,191

(7,838

)

Provision for reclamation and closure costs

1,857

1,871

3,728

3,179

Stock-based compensation

3,297

2,784

6,081

4,923

Deferred income taxes

8,099

27,878

35,977

32,405

Net foreign exchange loss (gain )

4,445

(498

)

3,947

4,160

Other non-cash items, net

(119

)

1,759

1,640

588

Change in assets and liabilities:

Accounts receivable

63,174

(42,968

)

20,206

(10,078

)

Inventories

(15,365

)

483

(14,882

)

(15,595

)

Other current and non-current assets

(38,528

)

(19,085

)

(57,613

)

5,632

Accounts payable, accrued and other current liabilities

(7,322

)

(777

)

(8,099

)

(3,635

)

Accrued payroll and related benefits

19,047

(15,317

)

3,730

7,876

Accrued taxes

(27,476

)

21,503

(5,973

)

(964

)

Accrued reclamation and closure costs and other non-current liabilities

(226

)

223

(3

)

(912

)

Cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations

174,919

182,922

357,841

136,031

Cash provided by operating activities of discontinued operations

11,324

11,324

61,503

Net cash provided by operating activities

174,919

194,246

369,165

197,534

INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Additions to property, plants, equipment and mine development

(39,142

)

(39,265

)

(78,407

)

(80,514

)

Proceeds from sale of Hecla Quebec, net of transaction costs

10,136

168,045

178,181

Proceeds from sale of Minera Hecla

5,228

5,228

Proceeds from investment sales

21,981

95,378

117,359

3,696

Purchases of investments

(735

)

(55,684

)

(56,419

)

Proceeds from asset dispositions

4

735

739

128

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities of continuing operations

(7,756

)

174,437

166,681

(76,690

)

Net cash (used in) investing activities of discontinued operations

(8,799

)

(8,799

)

(31,624

)

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

(7,756

)

165,638

157,882

(108,314

)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Proceeds from issuance of stock, net

63

63

174,132

Acquisition of treasury shares

(3,367

)

(1,161

)

(4,528

)

(885

)

Borrowing of debt

133,000

Repayments of debt

(263,000

)

(263,000

)

(117,000

)

Dividends paid to common and preferred stockholders

(2,512

)

(2,786

)

(5,298

)

(5,023

)

Repayments of finance leases and other

(2,497

)

(1,249

)

(3,746

)

(3,082

)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities of continuing operations

(271,376

)

(5,133

)

(276,509

)

181,142

Net cash used in financing activities of discontinued operations

(8,431

)

(8,431

)

(1,138

)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(271,376

)

(13,564

)

(284,940

)

180,004

Effect of exchange rates on cash

143

(330

)

(187

)

479

Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents

(104,070

)

345,990

241,920

269,703

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

588,722

242,732

242,732

28,045

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

484,652

$

588,722

$

484,652

$

297,748

Hecla Mining Company

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(dollars and shares in thousands - unaudited)

June 30,
2026

December 31,
2025

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

483,482

$

241,558

Accounts receivable

169,969

182,249

Inventories

96,739

81,687

Other current assets

21,781

83,065

Assets of discontinued operations

40,785

Total current assets

771,971

629,344

Investments

152,543

47,842

Restricted cash and cash equivalents

1,170

1,174

Properties, plants, equipment and mine development, net

2,137,252

2,130,581

Operating lease right-of-use assets

8,290

8,859

Other non-current assets

114,051

31,901

Assets of discontinued operations

710,944

Total assets

$

3,185,277

$

3,560,645

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable and other current accrued liabilities

$

121,046

$

126,364

Finance leases

5,171

4,262

Accrued reclamation and closure costs

10,902

13,795

Accrued interest

7,678

Other current liabilities

11,430

39,107

Liabilities of discontinued operations

40,358

Total current liabilities

148,549

231,564

Accrued reclamation and closure costs

116,690

112,491

Long-term debt including finance leases

7,563

263,171

Deferred tax liability

198,902

157,585

Other non-current liabilities

35,749

33,912

Liabilities of discontinued operations

170,276

Total liabilities

507,453

968,999

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Preferred stock

38

39

Common stock

170,115

169,689

Capital surplus

2,650,243

2,643,211

Accumulated deficit

(88,593

)

(182,143

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net

(13,635

)

(3,334

)

Treasury stock

(40,344

)

(35,816

)

Total stockholders' equity

2,677,824

2,591,646

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

3,185,277

$

3,560,645

Common shares outstanding

680,926

679,220

Reconciliation of Costs Applicable to Sales to Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits and Cash Cost, After By-product Credits (non-GAAP) and All-In Sustaining Cost, Before By-product Credits and All-In Sustaining Cost, After By-product Credits (non-GAAP)

The tables below present reconciliations between the most comparable GAAP measure of costs applicable to sales to the non-GAAP measures of (i) Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, (ii) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, (iii) AISC, Before By-product Credits and (iv) AISC, After By-product Credits for our operations and for the Company for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, the three months ended March 31, 2026, the three months ended December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, and the three and six months ended June 30, 2025.

Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce and AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce are measures developed by precious metals companies (including the Silver Institute and the World Gold Council) in an effort to provide a uniform standard for comparison purposes. There can be no assurance, however, that these non-GAAP measures as the Company reports them are the same as those reported by other mining companies.

Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce is an important operating statistic that the Company utilizes to measure each mine's operating performance. The Company uses AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce as a measure of our mines' net cash flow after costs for reclamation and sustaining capital. This is similar to the Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce non-GAAP measure the Company reports, but also includes reclamation and sustaining capital costs. Current GAAP measures used in the mining industry, such as cost of goods sold, do not capture all the expenditures incurred to discover, develop and sustain silver and gold production. Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce and AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce also allow us to benchmark the performance of each of our mines versus those of our competitors. As a silver and gold mining company, we also use these statistics on an aggregate basis - aggregating the Greens Creek and Lucky Friday mines to compare our performance with that of other silver mining companies. Similarly, these statistics are useful in identifying acquisition and investment opportunities as they provide a common tool for measuring the financial performance of other mines with varying geologic, metallurgical and operating characteristics.

Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits and AISC, Before By-product Credits include all direct and indirect operating cash costs related directly to the physical activities of producing metals, including mining, processing and other plant costs, third-party refining expense, on-site general and administrative costs, royalties and mining production taxes. AISC, Before By-product Credits for each mine also includes reclamation and sustaining capital costs. AISC, Before By-product Credits for our consolidated silver properties also includes corporate costs for general and administrative expense and sustaining capital costs. By-product credits include revenues earned from all metals other than the primary metal produced at each unit. As depicted in the tables below, by-product credits comprise an essential element of our silver unit cost structure, distinguishing our silver operations due to the polymetallic nature of their orebodies.

In addition to the uses described above, Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce and AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce provide management and investors an indication of operating cash flow, after consideration of the average price, received from production. The Company also uses these measurements for the comparative monitoring of performance of our mining operations period-to-period from a cash flow perspective.

In thousands (except per ounce amounts)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2026

Three Months Ended March 31, 2026

Six Months Ended June 30, 2026

Six Months Ended June 30, 2025

Greens Creek

Lucky Friday

Keno Hill (5)

Corporate (2)

Other (4)

Total

Greens Creek

Lucky Friday

Keno Hill (5)

Corporate (2)

Other (4)

Total

Greens
Creek

Lucky
Friday

Keno Hill (5)

Corporate (2)

Other (4)

Total

Greens
Creek

Lucky
Friday

Keno Hill (5)

Corporate (2)

Other (4)

Total Silver

Costs applicable to sales (3)

$

49,911

$

34,970

$

22,136

$

$

10,266

$

117,283

$

66,375

$

35,173

$

17,923

$

$

4,939

$

124,410

$

116,286

$

70,143

$

40,059

$

$

15,205

$

241,693

$

102,073

$

59,635

$

33,809

$

$

13,720

$

209,237

Treatment costs

(3,148

)

(2,794

)

(5,942

)

895

2,553

-

3,448

(2,253

)

(241

)

(2,494

)

1,142

5,017

-

6,159

Change in product inventory

9,606

(417

)

9,189

(5,383

)

(1

)

(5,384

)

4,223

(418

)

3,805

8,333

(614

)

7,719

Reclamation and other costs

(889

)

(227

)

(1,116

)

(846

)

(195

)

(1,041

)

(1,735

)

(422

)

(2,157

)

(250

)

(433

)

(683

)

Exclusion of Keno Hill cash costs (5)

(22,136

)

(22,136

)

(17,923

)

(17,923

)

(40,059

)

(40,059

)

(33,809

)

(33,809

)

Exclusion of Other costs

(10,266

)

(10,266

)

(4,939

)

(4,939

)

(15,205

)

(15,205

)

(13,720

)

(13,720

)

Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1)

55,480

31,532

87,012

61,041

37,530

98,571

116,521

69,062

185,583

111,298

63,605

174,903

Reclamation and other costs

933

225

1,158

934

225

1,159

1,867

450

2,317

1,514

390

1,904

Sustaining capital

12,188

19,884

2,380

34,452

6,795

14,263

1,008

22,066

18,983

34,147

3,388

56,518

15,636

31,139

2,295

49,070

General and administrative

15,173

15,173

15,753

15,753

30,926

30,926

24,539

24,539

AISC, Before By-product Credits (1)

68,601

51,641

17,553

137,795

68,770

52,018

16,761

137,549

137,371

103,659

34,314

275,344

128,448

95,134

26,834

250,416

By-product credits:

Zinc

(26,669

)

(8,971

)

(35,640

)

(25,369

)

(25,369

)

(52,038

)

(17,788

)

(69,826

)

(46,886

)

(14,070

)

(60,956

)

Gold

(56,935

)

(56,935

)

(55,214

)

(55,214

)

(112,149

)

(112,149

)

(87,171

)

(87,171

)

Lead

(6,667

)

(16,494

)

(23,161

)

(6,037

)

(22,591

)

(28,628

)

(12,704

)

(30,269

)

(42,973

)

(12,701

)

(28,751

)

(41,452

)

Copper

(311

)

(311

)

(433

)

(433

)

(744

)

(744

)

(1,600

)

(1,600

)

Total By-product credits

(90,582

)

(25,465

)

(116,047

)

(87,053

)

(22,591

)

(109,644

)

(177,635

)

(48,057

)

(225,692

)

(148,358

)

(42,821

)

(191,179

)

Cash Cost, After By-product Credits

$

(35,102

)

$

6,067

$

$

$

$

(29,035

)

$

(26,012

)

$

14,939

$

$

$

$

(11,073

)

$

(61,114

)

$

21,005

$

$

$

$

(40,109

)

$

(37,060

)

$

20,784

$

$

$

$

(16,276

)

AISC, After By-product Credits

$

(21,981

)

$

26,176

$

$

17,553

$

$

21,748

$

(18,283

)

$

29,427

$

$

16,761

$

$

27,905

$

(40,264

)

$

55,602

$

$

34,314

$

$

49,652

$

(19,910

)

$

52,313

$

$

26,834

$

$

59,237

Ounces produced

2,051

1,533

3,584

2,177

1,237

3,414

4,228

2,770

6,998

4,426

-

2,673

7,099

Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce

$

27.05

$

20.57

$

24.28

$

28.04

$

30.33

$

28.87

$

27.56

$

24.93

$

26.52

$

25.15

$

23.79

$

24.64

By-product credits per ounce

(44.16

)

(16.62

)

(32.38

)

(39.98

)

(18.26

)

(32.11

)

(42.01

)

(17.35

)

(32.25

)

(33.52

)

(16.02

)

(26.93

)

Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce

$

(17.11

)

$

3.95

$

(8.10

)

$

(11.94

)

$

12.07

$

(3.24

)

$

(14.45

)

$

7.58

$

(5.73

)

$

(8.37

)

$

7.77

$

(2.29

)

AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce

$

33.45

$

33.70

$

38.45

$

31.59

$

42.04

$

40.28

$

32.49

$

37.42

$

39.35

$

29.02

$

35.59

$

35.28

By-product credits per ounce

(44.16

)

(16.62

)

(32.38

)

(39.98

)

(18.26

)

(32.11

)

(42.01

)

(17.35

)

(32.25

)

(33.52

)

(16.02

)

(26.93

)

AISC, After By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce

$

(10.71

)

$

17.08

$

6.07

$

(8.39

)

$

23.78

$

8.17

$

(9.52

)

$

20.07

$

7.10

$

(4.50

)

$

19.57

$

8.35

In thousands (except per ounce amounts)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2025

Three Months Ended September 30, 2025

Three Months Ended June 30, 2025

Greens Creek

Lucky Friday

Keno Hill (5)

Corporate (2)

Other (4)

Total

Greens Creek

Lucky Friday

Keno Hill (5)

Corporate (2)

Other (4)

Total

Greens Creek

Lucky Friday

Keno Hill (5)

Corporate (2)

Other (4)

Total

Costs applicable to sales (3)

$

66,719

$

31,830

$

14,931

$

$

8,671

$

122,151

$

65,429

$

$

31,170

$

$

23,143

$

$

$

$

16,183

$

135,925

$

46,024

$

29,011

$

20,740

$

$

6,625

$

102,400

Treatment costs

242

2,283

2,525

(436

)

2,434

1,998

(1,001

)

1,054

53

Change in product inventory

(4,485

)

(338

)

(4,823

)

(5,106

)

946

(4,160

)

9,234

225

9,459

Reclamation and other costs

(537

)

(283

)

(820

)

(715

)

(141

)

(856

)

57

(160

)

(103

)

Exclusion of Keno Hill cash costs (5)

(14,931

)

(14,931

)

(23,143

)

(23,143

)

(20,740

)

(20,740

)

Exclusion of Other costs

(8,671

)

(8,671

)

(16,183

)

(16,183

)

(6,625

)

(6,625

)

Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1)

61,939

33,492

95,431

59,172

34,409

93,581

54,314

30,130

84,444

Reclamation and other costs

757

195

952

758

195

953

757

195

952

Sustaining capital

17,516

19,693

1,342

38,551

13,210

18,484

1,528

33,222

8,268

17,069

1,270

26,607

General and administrative

19,215

19,215

13,872

13,872

12,540

12,540

AISC, Before By-product Credits (1)

80,212

53,380

20,557

154,149

73,140

53,088

15,400

141,628

63,339

47,394

13,810

124,543

By-product credits:

Zinc

(23,715

)

(7,666

)

(31,381

)

(22,894

)

(7,203

)

(30,097

)

(23,512

)

(7,120

)

(30,632

)

Gold

(44,708

)

(44,708

)

(48,618

)

(48,618

)

(52,194

)

(52,194

)

Lead

(5,592

)

(13,549

)

(19,141

)

(6,670

)

(14,736

)

(21,406

)

(6,610

)

(14,708

)

(21,318

)

Copper

(938

)

(938

)

(927

)

(927

)

(871

)

(871

)

Total By-product credits

(74,953

)

(21,215

)

(96,168

)

(79,109

)

(21,939

)

(101,048

)

(83,187

)

(21,828

)

(105,015

)

Cash Cost, After By-product Credits

$

(13,014

)

$

12,277

$

$

$

$

(737

)

$

(19,937

)

$

12,470

$

$

$

$

(7,467

)

$

(28,873

)

$

8,302

$

$

$

$

(20,571

)

AISC, After By-product Credits

$

5,259

$

32,165

$

$

20,557

$

$

57,981

$

(5,969

)

$

31,149

$

$

15,400

$

$

40,580

$

(19,848

)

$

25,566

$

$

13,810

$

$

19,528

Divided by silver ounces produced

1,952

1,250

3,202

2,348

1,337

3,685

2,423

1,341

3,764

Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce

$

31.73

$

26.79

$

29.80

$

25.20

$

25.73

$

25.39

$

22.42

$

22.47

$

22.44

By-product credits per ounce

(38.40

)

(16.97

)

(30.03

)

(33.69

)

(16.41

)

(27.42

)

(34.33

)

(16.28

)

(27.90

)

Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce

$

(6.67

)

$

9.82

$

(0.23

)

$

(8.49

)

$

9.32

$

(2.03

)

$

(11.91

)

$

6.19

$

(5.46

)

AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce

$

41.10

$

42.70

$

48.14

$

31.15

$

39.71

$

38.43

$

26.14

$

35.35

$

33.09

By-product credits per ounce

(38.40

)

(16.97

)

(30.03

)

(33.70

)

(16.41

)

(27.42

)

(34.33

)

(16.28

)

(27.90

)

AISC, After By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce

$

2.70

$

25.73

$

18.11

$

(2.55

)

$

23.30

$

11.01

$

(8.19

)

$

19.07

$

5.19

(1)

Includes all direct and indirect operating costs related to the physical activities of producing metals, including mining, processing and other plant costs, third-party refining and marketing expense, on-site general and administrative costs and royalties, before by-product revenues earned from all metals other than the primary metal produced at each operation. AISC, Before By-product Credits also includes reclamation and sustaining capital costs.

(2)

AISC, Before By-product Credits for our consolidated silver properties includes corporate costs for general and administrative expense and sustaining capital.

(3)

Excludes depreciation, depletion and amortization

(4)

Other includes costs applicable to sales related to the Company's environmental remediation services business.

(5)

Keno Hill is in the ramp-up phase of production and is excluded from the calculation of costs applicable to sales, Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, AISC, Before By-product Credits, and AISC, After By-product Credits.

2026 Guidance, Current Estimates: Reconciliation of Costs Applicable to Sales to Non-GAAP Measures

In thousands (except per ounce amounts)

Estimate for Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2026

Greens Creek

Lucky Friday

Corporate (3)

Total Silver

Costs applicable to sales (3)

$

239,800

$

138,500

$

$

378,300

Treatment costs

3,600

2,900

6,500

Other costs

(16,300

)

(4,100

)

(20,400

)

Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1)

227,100

137,300

364,400

Reclamation and other costs

3,700

900

4,600

Sustaining capital

63,000

80,000

11,000

154,000

General and administrative

66,600

66,600

AISC, Before By-product Credits (1)

293,800

218,200

77,600

589,600

By-product credits:

Zinc

(102,300

)

(38,900

)

(141,200

)

Gold

(201,300

)

(201,300

)

Lead

(25,400

)

(51,100

)

(76,500

)

Copper

(1,600

)

(1,600

)

Silver

Total By-product credits

(330,600

)

(90,000

)

(420,600

)

Cash Cost, After By-product Credits

$

(103,500

)

$

47,300

$

$

(56,200

)

AISC, After By-product Credits

$

(36,800

)

$

128,200

$

77,600

$

169,000

Divided by silver ounces produced

8,150

5,050

13,200

Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce

$

27.87

$

27.19

$

27.61

By-product credits per silver ounce

(40.56

)

(17.82

)

(31.86

)

Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce

$

(12.69

)

$

9.37

$

(4.25

)

AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce

$

36.05

$

43.21

$

44.67

By-product credits per silver ounce

(40.56

)

(17.82

)

(31.86

)

AISC, After By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce

$

(4.51

)

$

25.39

$

12.81

Reconciliation of Income from Continuing Operations (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations (non-GAAP)

This release refers to the non-GAAP measures of adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") from continuing operations, which is a measure of our operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations is calculated as income from continuing operations before the following items: interest expense, income and mining taxes, depreciation, depletion, and amortization expense, ramp-up and suspension costs, gains and losses on disposition of assets, foreign exchange gains and losses, write down of property, plant and equipment, fair value adjustments, net, interest and other income, provisions for closed operations and environmental matters, stock-based compensation, provisional price gains, monetization of zinc and lead hedges and inventory adjustments. Management believes that, when presented in conjunction with comparable GAAP measures, adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors in evaluating our operating performance and ability to meet our debt obligations. The following table reconciles income from continuing operations to adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations:

Dollars are in thousands

2Q-2026

1Q-2026

4Q-2025

3Q-2025

2Q-2025

LTM June 30, 2026

Income from continuing operations

117,876

$

164,653

$

112,742

$

80,113

$

26,910

475,384

Interest expense

2,413

5,656

5,396

13,264

10,948

26,729

Income and mining tax provision

18,767

50,900

35,367

39,476

22,110

144,510

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

36,772

33,768

31,185

38,481

32,068

140,206

Care and maintenance

3,062

3,246

2,060

2,003

2,421

10,371

Loss on disposition of properties, plants, equipment, and mineral interests

1,932

1,750

6

2,706

88

6,394

Foreign exchange loss (gain)

4,445

(498

)

2,196

(305

)

3,517

5,838

Fair value adjustments, net

9,246

5,945

19,334

(19,828

)

(4,450

)

14,697

Provisional price losses (gains)

7,089

(848

)

(28,993

)

(10,903

)

(4,150

)

(33,655

)

Provision for closed operations and environmental matters

1,329

1,297

4,965

1,268

844

8,859

Stock-based compensation

3,297

2,784

3,356

2,639

2,987

12,076

Inventory adjustments

8,501

51

812

8,552

Other

(7,049

)

(3,549

)

5,539

(2,524

)

(1,555

)

(7,583

)

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations

$

199,179

$

265,104

$

201,654

$

146,441

$

92,550

$

812,378

Reconciliation of Cash Provided by Operating Activities from Continuing Operations (GAAP) to Free Cash Flow from Continuing Operations (non-GAAP)

This release refers to a non-GAAP measure of free cash flow from continuing operations, calculated as cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations, less capital investments. Management believes that, when presented in conjunction with comparable GAAP measures, free cash flow from continuing operations is useful to investors in evaluating our operating performance. The following table reconciles cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations to free cash flow from continuing operations:

Dollars are in thousands

Three Months Ended
June 30,

Six Months Ended
June 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025

Cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations

$

174,919

$

108,407

$

357,841

$

136,031

Less: Capital investment from continuing operations

(39,142

)

(42,676

)

(78,407

)

$

(80,514

)

Free cash flow from continuing operations

$

135,777

$

65,731

$

279,434

$

55,517

For further information, please contact:

Mike Parkin
Vice President - Strategy and Investor Relations

Cheryl Turner
Investor Relations Coordinator

Investor Relations
Email: hmc-info@hecla.com
Website: http://www.hecla.com

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Lahontan to Drill Historic Santa Fe Heap Leach Pads for Residual Gold & Silver

Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV:LG,OTC:LGCXF, OTCQB:LGCXF, FSE:Y2F) (the "Company" or "Lahontan") is pleased to announce that the Company will soon commence drill testing the historic heap leach ("HL") pads at the Company's Santa Fe Gold Mine Project, located in Nevada's prolific Walker Lane. Full... Keep Reading...
Red Mountain Mining

Acquisition of “Thompson Falls” High-Grade Antimony Project Adjacent to America’s only Antimony Smelter

Red Mountain Mining Limited (ASX: RMX, US CODE: RMXFF, or “Company”), a Critical Minerals exploration and development company with an established portfolio in Tier-1 Mining Districts in the United States and Australia, is pleased to announce the Company’s newly-acquired Thompson Falls Antimony... Keep Reading...
Nine Mile Metals (CSE:NINE)

Nine Mile Metals: Advancing Copper-rich Critical Mineral Projects in Canada’s Bathurst Mining Camp

Keep Reading...
Nextech3D.ai Poised for Growth as Event-Tech and 3D/AR Revenue Accelerates

Nextech3D.ai Poised for Growth as Event-Tech and 3D/AR Revenue Accelerates

Nextech3D.AI (CSE:NTAR,OTCQX:NEXCF,FSE:EP2) is gaining investor attention following H.C. Wainwright’s November 2025 coverage, highlighting renewed optimism about the company’s growth prospects, driven largely by its expanding event‑technology business.The analyst firm maintained a Buy rating... Keep Reading...
Corazon Mining (ASX:CZN)

Corazon Extends Footprint AcrossChalice Greenstone Belt

Corazon Mining Limited (ASX: CZN) (‘Corazon’ or ‘Company’) is pleased to announce it has entered into a binding Heads of Agreement (“Agreement”) with Dynamic Metals Limited (ASX: DYM) (“Dynamic Metals” or the “Vendor”) to secure tenure and gold rights immediately along strike from its recently... Keep Reading...
Broad High-Grade intercepts returned from Kingfisher, Hawk and Swan RC Drilling

Broad High-Grade intercepts returned from Kingfisher, Hawk and Swan RC Drilling

Horizon Gold Limited (ASX: HRN) (‘Horizon’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to announce numerous significant gold intercepts returned from RC drilling at its 100% owned Gum Creek Gold Project (‘Gum Creek’ or ‘the Project’) located in the Mid-West Region of Western Australia. Final assay results for... Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Zeus Resources Limited (ZEU:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

CuFe Limited (CUF:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities and Cashflow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Alex Ebkarian, gold bars.

Alex Ebkarian: Gold, Silver's Next Six Months — Price Targets, My Outlook

Alex Ebkarian, co-founder of Allegiance Gold, shares his outlook for gold and silver."I think the consolidation phase has been done; we might go back another US$200. But in the next six months we anticipate gold to go back to that US$4,500 to US$4,600 (per ounce) range," he said. Don't forget to... Keep Reading...
Goldera Exploration (TSXV:GERA)

Fancamp and Goldera Complete Spin-Out Transaction and $5.5 Million Financing in Goldera; to Commence Trading August 5, 2026

Fancamp Exploration Ltd. ("Fancamp")(TSX Venture Exchange: FNC) and Goldera Exploration Ltd. ("Goldera") (TSX Venture Exchange: GERA) are pleased to announce that effective as of July 30, 2026, Fancamp and Goldera have closed their previously announced spin-out transaction by way of court... Keep Reading...

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