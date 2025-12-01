Hecla Receives Permit for 2026 Polaris Exploration Program in Nevada's Historic Aurora Mining District

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Klondex Aurora Mine Inc., has received a Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI) and Decision Notice from the U.S. Forest Service ("USFS") for the Polaris Exploration Project in Mineral County, Nevada, clearing the way for exploration activities to commence in 2026.

Figure 1: Aurora plan view map showing 2026 exploration target areas.

The USFS Bridgeport Ranger District issued the approval on November 20, 2025, following a comprehensive environmental review that concluded the proposed exploration activities will not have significant environmental effects.

"This approval marks a significant milestone in advancing our exploration strategy in one of Nevada's most prospective high-grade gold districts," said Kurt Allen, Vice President of Exploration. "We are excited to begin our 2026 exploration program at Aurora, which produced some of the highest-grade gold and silver ore in Walker Lane during its historic operations. We appreciate the thorough review conducted by the USFS and the collaboration with local stakeholders throughout this process."

ABOUT THE AURORA MINING DISTRICT

The Aurora Mining District is one of the highest-grade historic mining districts in Nevada's Walker Lane, having produced 1.9 million ounces of gold and 20 million ounces of silver, with underground production averaging 2.24 ounces per ton gold. This exceptional grade demonstrates the district's potential for additional high-grade discoveries within a well-mineralized hydrothermal system.

The project benefits from existing infrastructure, including a 600-ton-per-day mill on site, and significant private land holdings that reduce permitting requirements for any future discoveries. Over the past three years, Hecla geologists have focused on compiling historical data, consolidating land positions, and developing high-quality exploration targets.

2026 EXPLORATION PROGRAM

The planned exploration program includes testing multiple high-grade epithermal vein systems across various erosional levels (Figure 1):

  • Partially eroded targets where mineralization approaches surface, including Martinez, Juniata, and Ann
  • Deep preserved targets where the mineralized horizon remains at depth, including Brawley Peak, Sawtooth Ridge, and Polaris

There targets represent numerous underexplored vein systems with significant discovery potential based on district-scale structural and geochemical analysis.

"The Polaris Project represents an important opportunity to expand our understanding of the mineral potential in this region while upholding our commitment to responsible environmental stewardship," Allen added. "We have assembled a highly prospective land package and developed targets that we believe offer excellent potential for high-grade gold and silver discoveries."

Hecla's land position includes substantial private parcels that provide a strong foundation for exploration activities and potential future development. The Company remains committed to operating safely, transparently, and in full compliance with all federal and state regulations.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

The Decision Notice and supporting environmental documents are available through the U.S. Forest Service website: Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest | Project Summary (#65353) | Forest Service

Qualified Person (QP)

Kurt D. Allen, MSc., CPG, VP-Exploration of Hecla Mining Company and Paul W. Jensen, MSc., CPG, Chief Geologist of Hecla Limited, serve as a Qualified Persons under S-K 1300 and NI 43-101 for Hecla's mineral projects. Mr. Allen supervised the preparation of the scientific and technical information concerning exploration activities for this news release.

For further information, please contact:

Mike Parkin
Vice President - Strategy and Investor Relations

Cheryl Turner
Investor Relations Coordinator

Investor Relations
Email: hmc-info@hecla.com
Website: http://www.hecla.com

