Healis Therapeutics a privately held biotechnology company, today announces its ownership of a key botulinum toxin patent from ABBVie (NYSE: ABBV).

Delivering a new class of neuromuscular therapeutics in psychiatry (PRNewsfoto/Healis Therapeutics)

After clinically significant results in early trials, Allergan acquired the rights to develop botulinum toxin for depression in 2013. Allergan completed a Phase II study in 2017 and announced plans for Phase III. AbbVie assumed ownership through its 2020 acquisition of Allergan.

Today, Healis Therapeutics takes over the exclusive license from AbbVie to develop botulinum toxin as a potential treatment for Major Depressive Disorder (MDD).

As of February 2022 , botulinum toxin for depression has passed through eight successful Phase II clinical trials.

Ownership of the exclusive license is expected to accelerate Healis' mission to develop BT for depression.

Disclaimer: As of 10 February 2022 , botulinum toxin is not an FDA approved drug for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD). Botulinum toxin for MDD is under investigational use only and not available for commercial distribution.

Biogen and AbbVie Receive Positive Opinion from the CHMP on ZINBRYTA™ (Daclizumab) for Treatment of Multiple Sclerosis

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. & NORTH CHICAGO, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the
European Medicines Agency (EMA) has adopted a positive opinion
recommending the granting of a marketing authorization for ZINBRYTA™
(daclizumab) intended for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple
sclerosis (RMS), Biogen
(NASDAQ: BIIB) and AbbVie (NYSE:
ABBV) announced today. ZINBRYTA is a once-monthly, self-administered,
subcutaneous investigational treatment for RMS. ZINBRYTA is also
currently under regulatory review in the United States, Switzerland,
Canada and Australia.
For people with relapsing forms of MS (RMS) and active disease,
ZINBRYTA has the potential to offer robust efficacy, a manageable safety
profile through patient monitoring, and once-monthly subcutaneous
dosing,” said Alfred Sandrock, M.D., Ph.D., executive vice president and
chief medical officer at Biogen. “ZINBRYTA may offer another option for
people with multiple sclerosis (MS) with its targeted mechanism of
action (MOA) which did not cause broad and prolonged immune cell
depletion.”
The CHMP positive opinion is now referred to the European Commission
(EC), which grants marketing authorizations for centrally authorized
medicines in the European Union. A decision from the EC is expected
within the coming months.
Together with Biogen, AbbVie is committed to meeting the needs of
patients with MS, and the positive opinion issued by the CHMP is a
critical step that moves us closer to bringing ZINBRYTA to patients in
Europe,” said Michael Severino, M.D., executive vice president, research
and development and chief scientific officer, AbbVie.
According to the CHMP opinion, the benefits of ZINBRYTA are its ability
to reduce the annualized relapse rate (ARR), as well as the risk of
24-week confirmed disability progression. The opinion is based on
results from two clinical trials, DECIDE and SELECT, in which ZINBRYTA
150 mg, administered subcutaneously every four weeks improved results on
key measures of MS disease activity in patients with RMS compared to
AVONEX 30 mcg intramuscular injection administered weekly and placebo,
respectively.
In the DECIDE study, the overall incidence of adverse events was similar
in the ZINBRYTA and AVONEX groups. In patients treated with ZINBRYTA
compared to AVONEX, there was an increased incidence of serious
infections (4% versus 2%), serious cutaneous reactions (2% versus <1%),
elevations of liver transaminases greater than five times the upper
limit of normal (6% versus 3%), gastrointestinal disorders (31% versus
24%), and depression (8% versus 6%).
About ZINBRYTA™ (daclizumab)
ZINBRYTA (daclizumab) is an investigational compound being developed for
the treatment of relapsing forms of MS. ZINBRYTA is a new form of a
humanized monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to the
high-affinity interleukin-2 (IL-2) receptor subunit (CD25) that is
expressed at high levels on T-cells that become activated in people with
MS. ZINBRYTA modulates IL-2 signaling without general immune cell
depletion.
Biogen and AbbVie are jointly developing ZINBRYTA.
About Biogen
Through cutting-edge science and medicine, Biogen discovers, develops
and delivers worldwide innovative therapies for people living with
serious neurological, autoimmune and rare diseases. Founded in 1978,
Biogen is one of the world’s oldest independent biotechnology companies
and patients worldwide benefit from its leading multiple sclerosis and
innovative hemophilia therapies. For more information, please visit www.biogen.com.
Follow us on Twitter.
Biogen Safe Harbor
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including
statements about the anticipated timing of the EC’s decision on the
marketing authorization for ZINBRYTA, and potential impact of ZINBRYTA,
if approved. These statements may be identified by words such as
“believe,” “expect,” “may,” “potential,” “will” and similar expressions,
and are based on our current beliefs and expectations. You should not
place undue reliance on these statements. Drug development and
commercialization involve a high degree of risk. Factors which could
cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations
include the risk that the EC may fail to approve or may delay approval
of ZINBRYTA or may not follow the recommendation of the CHMP,
uncertainty of success in commercialization of ZINBRYTA For more
detailed information on the risks and uncertainties associated with our
drug development and commercialization activities and risks relating to
our collaborations with third parties, please review the Risk Factors
section of our most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the
Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements speak
only as of the date of this press release and we assume no obligation to
update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new
information, future events or otherwise.
About AbbVie
AbbVie is a global, research-based biopharmaceutical company formed in
2013 following separation from Abbott Laboratories. The company’s
mission is to use its expertise, dedicated people and unique approach to
innovation to develop and market advanced therapies that address some of
the world’s most complex and serious diseases. Together with its
wholly-owned subsidiary, Pharmacyclics, AbbVie employs more than 28,000
people worldwide and markets medicines in more than 170 countries. For
further information on the company and its people, portfolio and
commitments, please visit www.abbvie.com.
Follow @abbvie on
Twitter or view careers on our Facebook or LinkedIn
page.
Forward-Looking Statements
Some statements in this news release may be forward-looking statements
for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project” and similar
expressions, among others, generally identify forward-looking
statements. AbbVie cautions that these forward-looking statements are
subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to
differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking
statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited
to, challenges to intellectual property, competition from other
products, difficulties inherent in the research and development process,
adverse litigation or government action, and changes to laws and
regulations applicable to our industry.
Additional information about the economic, competitive, governmental,
technological and other factors that may affect AbbVie’s operations is
set forth in Item 1A, “Risk Factors,” in AbbVie’s 2014 Annual Report on
Form 10-K, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange
Commission. AbbVie undertakes no obligation to release publicly any
revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events
or developments, except as required by law.

Enbrel Biosimilar Marks Victory for Merck and Samsung

The biosimilar alliance between Merck (NYSE:MRK) and Samsung Bioepis appears to have paid off, as the companies have won South Korean approval for their copy of Amgen’s (NASDAQ:AMGN) blockbuster drug Enbrel.
According to Fierce Biotech:

Korea’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety signed off on the injection, to be marketed as Brenzys, to treat rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, spondyloarthritis and psoriasis in adults. The biosimilar, developed as SB4, proved itself equivalent to Amgen’s cash cow in a 596-patient study disclosed this year, reducing symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis on pace with its reference product, according to Merck and Samsung.
Brenzys’ approval marks the first marketing victory for the two companies, a milestone Merck hopes will be a harbinger of future success in biosimilars.
The approval could also have major implications for Samsung Bioepis, long rumored to be considering a U.S. IPO. Details of the company’s Wall Street plans have been tricking out for months, and The Wall Street Journal reported in August that Samsung is planning a $1 billion debut offering for its biologics division, valuing the company at about $7 billion.
Samsung Bioepis, a joint venture with Biogen ($BIIB) that is 85% owned by the South Korean company, joined forces with Merck in 2013 in a wide-ranging deal designed to crack the growing market for off-patent biological treatments. Beyond Enbrel, the pair are working on copies of the similar Humira from AbbVie ($ABBV) and Remicade from Johnson & Johnson ($JNJ). The companies are also developing biosimilars of Sanofi’s ($SNY) blockbuster insulin Lantus and Roche’s ($RHHBY) cancer treatment Herceptin.

BriaCell to Present at the AACR 2022; Provides Corporate Buyback and Insider Buying Update

BriaCell to Present at the AACR 2022; Provides Corporate Buyback and Insider Buying Update

  • BriaCell selected to present at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2022
  • Corporate buyback program continues; 1,031,672 shares and 200,740 warrants repurchased since program commencement
  • Insiders intend to acquire up to approximately 10% of BriaCell's common shares, or 1.59 million shares

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company") a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for advanced breast cancer, has been selected to present at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2022 held from April 8 - 13, 2022 at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, New Orleans, Louisiana. Details include:

Title: Toward a personalized off-the-shelf cellular immunotherapy for cancer
Session Category: Immunology
Session Title: Vaccines: Oncolytic and Prophylactic
Session Date and Time: Tuesday, April 12, 2022 and 1:30 - 5:00 p.m. CT (2:30 - 6:00 p.m. ET)
Location: New Orleans Convention Center, Exhibit Halls D-H, Poster Section 40
Poster Board Number: 7
Permanent Abstract Number: 3557

AbbVie Announces First Provincial Reimbursements for VENCLEXTA® in Combination with Azacitidine for Acute Myeloid Leukemia Patients

  • Following the signing of an agreement between AbbVie and the pan-Canadian Pharmaceutical Alliance (pCPA), Quebec , Saskatchewan , and Manitoba are the first provinces to reimburse the combination treatment for newly diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients who are ineligible for intensive induction chemotherapy.

ABBVie (NYSE: ABBV), a research-based global biopharmaceutical company, announced today that an agreement was reached with the pan-Canadian Pharmaceutical Alliance (pCPA) for VENCLEXTA ® (venetoclax) in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of patients with newly diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) who are 75 years or older, or who have comorbidities that preclude use of intensive induction chemotherapy. i

AbbVie Canada (CNW Group/AbbVie Canada)

Effective February 2 nd , on Québec's Liste des medicaments-établissements, effective February 1 st on Saskatchewan Cancer Agency drug formulary, and effective February 24 th on Manitoba's Drug Benefits and Interchangeability Formulary, VENCLEXTA is listed in combination with azacitidine, for first line treatment of patients with newly diagnosed AML who are 75 years or older, or who have comorbidities that preclude use of intensive induction chemotherapy. For full criteria, consult the list of medications in effect. ii, iii, iv

"Acute myeloid leukemia is a blood cancer with a survival rate that still needs to be improved. Intensive chemotherapy treatments lead to toxicity, which can limit their use. However, our understanding of this disease has improved considerably over the past few years and, thanks to new treatment options such as the combination of venetoclax and azacitidine, we are now able to effectively treat a greater proportion of patients," explains Dr. Julie Bergeron , MD, FRCPC, associate clinical professor, head of the Optilab CHUM cluster of hematology laboratories, and hematologist at the CEMTL Maisonneuve-Rosemont facility.

In Canada , the five-year net survival rate is approximately 21% for people diagnosed with AML in the general population. v

"Every day, we aim to transform the standard of care in Oncology. Having effective and proven treatment options is vital for patients and their families impacted by AML. It is great news that VENCLEXTA plus azacitidine is now reimbursed in Quebec , Saskatchewan and Manitoba for people living with AML," says Tracey Ramsay , Vice President and General Manager, AbbVie Canada.

VENCLEXTA in combination with azacitidine was approved by Health Canada in December 2020 . Health Canada's approval was granted under Project Orbis, an FDA initiative which provides a framework for concurrent submission and accelerated review of oncology products among international partners.

VENCLEXTA is jointly commercialized by AbbVie and Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, in the U.S. and by AbbVie outside of the U.S.

About AbbVie in Oncology
At AbbVie, we strive to discover and develop medicines that deliver transformational improvements in cancer treatment by uniquely combining our deep knowledge in core areas of biology with cutting-edge technologies, and by working together with our partners – scientists, clinical experts, industry peers, advocates, and patients. We remain focused on delivering these transformative advances in treatment across some of the most debilitating and widespread cancers. We are also committed to exploring solutions to help patients obtain access to our cancer medicines. AbbVie's oncology portfolio consists of marketed medicines and a robust pipeline containing multiple new molecules being evaluated worldwide in more than 300 clinical trials and more than 20 different tumor types.

About AbbVie
AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology, women's health and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across its Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.ca . Follow @abbviecanada on Twitter or find us on LinkedIn.

_______________________________________
i AbbVie Corporation Venclexta(R) (venetoclax) Product Monograph. Date of Preparation: September 27, 2016. Date of Revision: January 21, 2021. https://www.abbvie.ca/content/dam/abbvie-dotcom/ca/en/documents/products/VENCLEXTA_PM_EN.pdf . Accessed February 3, 2022.

ii Régie de l'assurance maladie du Québec. https://www.ramq.gouv.qc.ca/sites/default/files/documents/liste_med_etab_2022-02-02.pdf . Accessed February 3, 2022.

iii Saskatchewan Cancer Agency. http://www.saskcancer.ca/images/pdfs/health_professionals/drug_formulary/drug_formulary/SCA_Drug_Formulary_-_2022-02-01.pdf . February 3, 2022.

iv Manitoba Health. Manitoba Drug Benefits and Manitoba Drug Interchangeability Formulary Amendments. https://www.gov.mb.ca/health/mdbif/docs/bulletins/bulletin116.pdf . Accessed February 3, 2022.

v Canadian Cancer Society. Survival statistics for acute myelogenous leukemia. https://cancer.ca/en/cancer-information/cancer-types/acute-myelogenous-leukemia-aml/prognosis-and-survival/survival-statistics . Accessed February 3, 2022.

SOURCE AbbVie Canada

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/10/c0411.html

Komo Plant Based Foods to Exhibit at Natural Products Expo West to Develop U.S. Retail Network

Komo Plant Based Foods to Exhibit at Natural Products Expo West to Develop U.S. Retail Network

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE: YUM) (OTCQB: KOMOF) (FRA:9HB) ("Komo"), a premium plant-based food company, is pleased to announce it will be exhibiting at the Natural Product Expo West (NPEW) show, in Anaheim, California from March 10-12, 2022, to showcase and sample its wholesome, multi-serve plant-based frozen comfort foods

Komo has been expanding its retail distribution network since its retail launch last year, adding five distributors and launching into major retail chains.

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. Engages Thunder11 as a Public Relations Agency of Record

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. Engages Thunder11 as a Public Relations Agency of Record

 BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) (OTC PINK: CNVCF) (FSE:8MV) ("BioHarvest" or "the Company") a fast-growing Biotech firm listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange, has engaged the award winning New York City-based communications firm Thunder11 for Public Relations services.

Thunder11, which has specializations in technology, healthcare, and public affairs, will be involved in raising BioHarvest's profile with media relations, partners, and other influential audiences. BioHarvest joins a roster of Thunder11 clients which over the years has included some of the world's leading technology companies and healthcare organizations.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals to Release Fourth Quarter and Year End 2021 Financial Results on February 28, 2021

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) (the "Company") today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and year end 2021 financial results on Monday, February 28, 2021, before markets open. Aurinia's management team will host a conference call/webcast at 8:30 am ET that day to review the Company's 2021 financial results, provide a general business update and discuss the Company's outlook for 2022.

Interested participants can dial + 1-877-407-9170 (Toll-free U.S. & Canada). The audio webcast can also be accessed under "News/Events" through the "Investors" section of the Aurinia corporate website at www.auriniapharma.com . A replay of the webcast will be available on Aurinia's website.

Bristol Myers Squibb Enters Into $5 Billion Aggregate Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreements

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) today announced that it has entered into accelerated share repurchase (ASR) transactions under agreements with Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Barclays Bank PLC, Citibank, N.A. and JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., (collectively, the "ASR Agreements") to repurchase, in aggregate, $5 billion of Bristol Myers Squibb common stock.

Under the ASR Agreements, the ASR transactions will be completed under a previously announced $15 billion board-authorized multi-year share repurchase program, under which the company will have approximately $10.2 billion of remaining share repurchase authorization after giving effect to the ASR transactions. Bristol Myers Squibb expects to fund the repurchases with cash on-hand. Approximately 85 percent of the shares to be repurchased under the ASR transactions will be received by Bristol-Myers Squibb on February 9, 2022. The total number of shares ultimately repurchased under the ASR transactions will be determined upon final settlement and will be based on a discount to the volume-weighted average price of Bristol-Myers Squibb's common stock during the terms of the ASR transactions. Bristol-Myers Squibb anticipates that these ASR transactions will be settled during the second and third quarters of 2022.

