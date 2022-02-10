Healis Therapeutics a privately held biotechnology company, today announces its ownership of a key botulinum toxin patent from ABBVie . After clinically significant results in early trials, Allergan acquired the rights to develop botulinum toxin for depression in 2013. Allergan completed a Phase II study in 2017 and announced plans for Phase III. AbbVie assumed ownership through its 2020 acquisition of Allergan. ...

ABBV