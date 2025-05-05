Hazer and KBR Enter Global Deal to Accelerate Licensing and Commerciali

- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Hazer Group Ltd ("Hazer" or "the Company") (ASX: HZR) is pleased to announce it has entered into a binding Alliance Agreement (the “Alliance”) with Kellogg Brown and Root LLC (NYSE: KBR, “KBR”) a global leader in technology and engineering solutions, for the commercial deployment and licensing of Hazer’s proprietary methane pyrolysis technology.
Highlights
- Binding strategic alliance with KBR (NYSE: KBR), a world-leading engineering group and global technology licensor set to supercharge Hazer’s commercialisation strategy
- Hazer is KBR’s exclusive partner for marketing and licensing of methane pyrolysis technology
- Clear revenue visibility targeting multiple license deals within 6 years, materially derisking Hazer’s business plan
- Capital-lite licensing model maintained; KBR A$3million work program contribution preserves Hazer’s robust funding position
- Strengthens Hazer’s market penetration into high-growth market segments of ammonia and methanol, and regions including North America and Middle East
- CEO Glenn Corrie and other members of the management team will be hosting a webinar on Wednesday, 07 May 2025 at 09:00am (AWST) / 11:00am (AEST). Details provided below
KBR – A Global Leader in Technology Licensing
KBR is a world-renowned engineering and technology company delivering engineering and cutting-edge technology licensing solutions to companies and governments across energy, chemicals, infrastructure and defence. KBR has licensed over 260 grassroots ammonia plants since 1943. Over 50% of the world’s ammonia is produced using KBR’s ammonia process.
KBR also brings a strong track record in commercialising breakthrough industrial technologies. Notable partnerships include ExxonMobil for next-generation catalyst development, and Mura Technology (including a US$100 million strategic investment) to scale its proprietary plastic recycling solution world-wide.
Under the Alliance, KBR will be Hazer’s exclusive global partner for the marketing, licensing and deployment of Hazer technology to customers in the ammonia and methanol markets. KBR and Hazer will also work closely to pursue licensing opportunities in decarbonizing hydrogen markets beyond these exclusive markets.
KBR’s President Sustainable Technology Solutions, Jay Ibrahim, said:“KBR's proven global expertise in deploying sustainable technology solutions complements Hazer's leading methane pyrolysis technology, making us ideal partners. Our market assessment and due diligence have highlighted Hazer's potential to decarbonize the global ammonia and methanol sectors. We are excited to partner with Hazer to provide a compelling low- carbon hydrogen production solution to meet growing global demand."
Hazer’s CEO and Managing Director, Glenn Corrie, said:“We are excited to be joining forces with KBR to commercialise Hazer’s world-leading clean hydrogen technology on the global stage. This is a transformational transaction for Hazer coming at a critical time when the world urgently needs affordable, low-emissions hydrogen to decarbonise legacy hard-to-abate industries. Building on the momentum of our successful Commercial Demonstration Plant and technology test program, which laid the foundations of commercialisation last year, this partnership represents a strong endorsement and the next logical step in delivering on our strategic roadmap and unlocking long-term value for shareholders.
KBR has the scale, capability and reputation to help accelerate the deployment of Hazer’s technology at industrial scale. We see immediate potential in the ammonia and methanol sectors – industries with significant CO2 footprints and strong demand for clean alternatives. KBR’s market leadership, global reach and execution strength make them an ideal partner to bring our vision to life.”
Strategic Alliance to Commercialise Hazer’s Leading Methane Pyrolysis Technology
Under the Alliance, Hazer and KBR will collaborate on the up-scaling, marketing and licensing of the Hazer technology for commercial deployment.
Under the terms of the agreement, KBR will be Hazer’s exclusive licensing partner for the ammonia and methanol markets while working closely in other hydrogen sectors. The initial term of the Alliance is six (6) years with an option to extend subject to the achievement of performance metrics. The parties have agreed to collaborate on the development of a design package for Hazer facilities targeting hydrogen capacities of 50,000+ tonne per annum as well as the global sales, marketing and licensing of Hazer’s technology. Hazer will be KBR’s exclusive methane pyrolysis technology provider.
The total cost of the Alliance work program is anticipated to be in the range A$3.0-5.0 million of which KBR will contribute approximately A$3.0 million over the work program period. The Alliance is underpinned by performance objectives with a target of securing multiple firm licensing opportunities during the initial term.
In respect of royalty and licensing fee sharing, the Company will keep the market informed as license arrangements are signed. Hazer’s pre-existing portfolio and opportunity pipeline is not subject to the terms of the Alliance. An incentive structure applies in the event KBR secures a license for the first commercial unit secured within three years. There is no financial impact at this stage as no client agreements are in place.
In other terms, the agreement can terminate if licensing performance metrics are not met. Hazer retains full ownership of its existing intellectual property. The agreement otherwise contains terms customary for an arrangement of this kind.
01 May
NextSource Materials Announces Executive Transition to Drive Molo Mine Optimization and Prepare for Future Expansion
NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT)(OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or the "Company") announces that Mr. Johnny Velloza will be stepping down from his position as Interim Chief Operating Officer, following a successful tenure during which he provided critical operational oversight and implemented key recommendations for process optimization at the Molo mine.
Mr. Velloza's responsibilities will be transitioned to Mr. Nick Miller, who has been appointed as Acting Executive Vice President, Operations. This newly consolidated role merges the responsibilities of Interim Chief Operating Officer and General Manager, enabling a more streamlined and effective management structure as part of the broader organizational restructuring of the Molo operations.
Mr. Miller, who previously served as Director of Risk Controls at NextSource, brings extensive expertise in global mining project development to this position. His impressive track record includes pivotal roles at Oyu Tolgoi for Rio Tinto, where he contributed significantly to the development of one of the world's largest copper-gold projects, as well as at ArcelorMittal Mining as part of their international operational improvements and development group. His experience and leadership in high-stakes, multi-jurisdictional mining operations position him fittingly to oversee the continued optimization of Phase 1 of the Molo mine and to lay the groundwork for Phase 2 expansion of the Molo project.
President and CEO, Hanré Rossouw, commented:
"I would like to thank Johnny Velloza for his significant contributions to the Molo project and wish him continued success in his future endeavours. The appointment of Nick Miller marks an important step in our evolution, ensuring continued strong operational leadership as we focus on optimizing Phase 1 and advancing Phase 2 of the Molo mine. Nick's experience will be pivotal as we continue to optimize operations and build the foundation for the next phase of Molo's expansion."
About NextSource Materials Inc.
NextSource Materials Inc. is a battery materials development company based in Toronto, Canada that is intent on becoming a vertically integrated global supplier of battery materials through the mining and value-added processing of graphite and other minerals.
The Company's Molo graphite project in Madagascar is one of the largest known and highest-quality graphite resources globally, and the only one with SuperFlake® graphite. The Molo mine is in production, with Phase 1 mine operations currently being optimized.
The Company is also developing a significant downstream graphite value-add business through the staged rollout of Battery Anode Facilities capable of large-scale production of coated, spheronized and purified graphite for direct delivery to battery and automotive customers, outside of existing Asian supply chains, in a fully transparent and traceable manner.
NextSource Materials is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol "NEXT" and on the OTCQB under the symbol "NSRCF".
For further information about NextSource, please visit our website at nextsourcematerials.com
Investors may contact: Brent Nykoliation, Executive Vice President +1.416.364.4911 brent@nextsourcematerials.com
Cautionary Note
This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements. Forward looking statements and information are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "potential", "possible" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "will", "could", or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements include any statements regarding, among others, timing of commissioning and achievement of nameplate capacity, including the processing plant, process improvements and mine plant adjustments as well as production estimates and timing thereof, the rollout of Battery Anode Facilities including the capabilities and the timing thereof. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and assumptions that involve a number of risks, which could cause actual results to vary and, in some instances, to differ materially from those anticipated by the Company and described in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur or, if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive there from. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as at the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based on what management believes are reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with them. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Subject to applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this news release.
28 April
E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Closing of a Second Tranche of Private Placement
E-Power Resources Inc. (CSE: EPR) (FSE: 8RO) ("E-Power" or the "Company") announces that it has closed the second tranche of the private placement (the "Second Tranche") previously announced on March 12, 2025 (the "Private Placement").
An aggregate of 3,276,000 units (the " Units") of the Company were issued in the Second Tranche of the Private Placement at a price of $0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of $163,800, each Unit being comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Common Share") and one-half common share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"), each full Warrant entitling its holder thereof to acquire one additional common share (each a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.10 per Warrant Share for a period of 60 months from the closing date (the "Offering").
Net proceeds from the Offering will be used by the Company for general working capital purposes.
One insider of the Company participated in the Second Tranche of the Private Placement.
Finder's fees of $5,800 and 11,600 broker warrants were paid to Acuarios Foundation in connection with this private placement. Each broker warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at 10 cents per share and is valid for 2 years following the closing date of the second tranche.
All securities issued pursuant to the Second Tranche of the Private Placement are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the closing date in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.
One insider of the Company participated in the Second Tranche. The insider subscribed for a total of 200,000 Units under the Second Tranche. Participation by the insiders constitutes a related party transaction as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101"). The Company is relying on the exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, as the fair market value of the participation in the First Tranche of the Private Placement by insiders does not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the Company, as determined in accordance with MI 61-101. The Company did not file a material change report 21 days prior to the closing of the Offering as the details of the participation of the insiders of the Company had not been confirmed at that time.
The securities offered pursuant to the Offering have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, United States persons absent registration or any applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. The securities offered pursuant to the Offering are subject to certain trade restrictions pursuant to applicable securities laws.
About E-Power Resources Inc.
E-Power Resources Inc. is an exploration stage company engaged principally in the acquisition, exploration, and development of graphite properties in Quebec. Its flagship asset, the Tetepisca Graphite Property, is located in the Tetepisca Graphite District of the North Shore Region of Quebec, approximately 215 kilometers from the Port of Baie-Comeau. For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) or contact the Company by email at info@e-powerresources.com.
The Tetepisca Property is located approximately 220 km north of the town of Baie-Comeau in the North Shore Region of Québec. The property consists of 230 claims covering an area of approximately 12,620 hectares within the emerging Tetepisca Graphite District ("TGD"). The property is 100 per cent owned by E-Power. Fifty-two claims, located in the southern part of the property, are subject to a 1.5-per-cent net smelter royalty held by a group of local prospectors; otherwise, the Tetepisca property remains unencumbered. The TGD is an active graphite exploration and development district with delineated measured and indicated resources in excess of 120 Mt at an average grade of approximately 14% Cg. The Company's Tetepisca property is strategically located over continuous bedrock conductive horizons that are known and interpreted to be due to graphite and which hold significant potential to host flake graphite resources. The intersection of graphite in our 2023 drilling and the results of our 2024 exploration program to date confirms the Company's exploration model and provides the basis for continued exploration and evaluation.
On Behalf of the Company
James Cross
President & CEO
+1 (438) 701-3736
info@e-powerresources.com
Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations, or beliefs of future performance are "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company based on information currently available to it. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities, which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.
The CSE has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this news release.
22 April
Prospectus - Loyalty Options Offer
Castle Minerals (CDT:AU) has announced PROSPECTUS - LOYALTY OPTIONS OFFER
08 April
Letter to Option Holders
Castle Minerals (CDT:AU) has announced Letter to Option Holders
08 April
E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Closing of a First Tranche of Private Placement
E-Power Resources Inc. (CSE: EPR) (FSE: 8RO) ("E-Power" or the "Company") announces that it has closed the first tranche of the private placement (the "First Tranche") previously announced on March 12, 2025 (the "Private Placement").
An aggregate of 3,646,460 units (the " Units") of the Company were issued in the Private Placement at a price of $0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of $182,323, each Unit being comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Common Share") and one-half common share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"), each full Warrant entitling its holder thereof to acquire one additional common share (each a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.10 per Warrant Share for a period of 60 months from the closing date (the "Offering").
Net proceeds from the Offering will be used by the Company for general working capital purposes.
No finder's fees were paid in connection with the First Tranche.
All securities issued pursuant to the First Tranche of the Private Placement are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the closing date in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.
Two insiders of the Company participated in the Private Placement. Insiders of the Company subscribed for a total of 666,460 Units under the First Tranche. Participation by the insiders constitutes a related party transaction as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101"). The Company is relying on the exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, as the fair market value of the participation in the First Tranche of the Private Placement by insiders does not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the Company, as determined in accordance with MI 61-101. The Company did not file a material change report 21 days prior to the closing of the Offering as the details of the participation of the insiders of the Company had not been confirmed at that time.
The securities offered pursuant to the Offering have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, United States persons absent registration or any applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. The securities offered pursuant to the Offering are subject to certain trade restrictions pursuant to applicable securities laws.
About E-Power Resources Inc.
E-Power Resources Inc. is an exploration stage company engaged principally in the acquisition, exploration, and development of graphite properties in Quebec. Its flagship asset, the Tetepisca Graphite Property, is located in the Tetepisca Graphite District of the North Shore Region of Quebec, approximately 215 kilometers from the Port of Baie-Comeau. For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or contact the Company by email at info@e-powerresources.com.
The Tetepisca Property is located approximately 220 km north of the town of Baie-Comeau in the North Shore Region of Québec. The property consists of 230 claims covering an area of approximately 12,620 hectares within the emerging Tetepisca Graphite District ("TGD"). The property is 100 per cent owned by E-Power. Fifty-two claims, located in the southern part of the property, are subject to a 1.5-per-cent net smelter royalty held by a group of local prospectors; otherwise, the Tetepisca property remains unencumbered. The TGD is an active graphite exploration and development district with delineated measured and indicated resources in excess of 120 Mt at an average grade of approximately 14% Cg. The Company's Tetepisca property is strategically located over continuous bedrock conductive horizons that are known and interpreted to be due to graphite and which hold significant potential to host flake graphite resources. The intersection of graphite in our 2023 drilling and the results of our 2024 exploration program to date confirms the Company's exploration model and provides the basis for continued exploration and evaluation.
On Behalf of the Company
James Cross
President & CEO
+1 (438) 701-3736
info@e-powerresources.com
Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations, or beliefs of future performance are "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company based on information currently available to it. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities, which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.
The CSE has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this news release.
20 March
E-Power Resources CEO: Boosting North American Sources Key to Looming Graphite Supply Deficit
James Cross, CEO of E-Power Resources (CSE:EPR), discusses the critical role of junior mining companies in developing a North American graphite supply chain.
With China’s dominance of global production and the expected increase in demand, Cross outlines how the company's Tetepisca graphite project in Québec could play a key role in boosting supply.
