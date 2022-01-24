Cleantech Investing News
Highlights:Hatch highlights potential environmental benefits and economic competitiveness of M2CAMEliminates 100% of sulphate wasteUses 60% less waterCost and capital competitiveOpportunities to further optimize and already underwayNano One® Materials Corp. is a clean technology company with patented processes for the low-cost, low-environmental footprint production of high-performance cathode materials used in ...

Nano One® Materials Corp. (TSX: NANO) (OTC Pink: NNOMF) (FSE: LBMB) (Nano One) is a clean technology company with patented processes for the low-cost, low-environmental footprint production of high-performance cathode materials used in lithium-ion batteries. Nano One is pleased to announce the successful completion of an industrial scale engineering study conducted by Hatch Ltd. (Hatch) a leading global engineering firm.

This is another important step forward in Nano One's efforts to bring the latest innovations in cathode manufacturing technology through scale-up towards commercialization. The study supports that Nano One's patented One-Pot M2CAM (metal to cathode active material) process offers both environmental and potential economic benefits when compared to conventional cathode manufacturing processes.

"The energy transition that is underway will require a 100-fold increase in the production of lithium-ion batteries and the materials that go into them," explained Dan Blondal, CEO of Nano One, "but there is an unintended consequence. For every terawatt-hour of battery production, the current cathode manufacturing process generates over 2 billion kilograms of sodium sulphate waste. Put another way, that is 500 NFL football fields, one foot deep in waste, for every 15 million cars. This is not sustainable at larger volumes. Our M2CAM technology uses no sulfate and eliminates 100% of this waste and it is also economically differentiated, standing up to highly optimized conventional processes. We believe it can leapfrog the wasteful methods in use today."

By working with automotive OEMs and others, Nano One can support localized, cost-effective and more environmentally sustainable materials. Continuous innovation and engineering optimization will further improve the financial and environmental benefits of the One-Pot process as Nano One forges relationships across the supply chain in support of its commercialization strategy.

The engineering study set out to compare the conventional sulphate process for manufacturing cathode active materials (CAM) with Nano One's One-Pot M2CAM process for nickel rich cathode materials.

Conventional cathode manufacturing produces approximately 1.8 times more weight in sodium sulphate waste than it does in CAM product, whereas Nano One's process produces no waste. It is estimated the One-Pot M2CAM process also reduces water consumption by approximately 60% prior to recycling. Further, the Hatch work supports that the Nano One's process significantly reduces the number of process steps to get to a single crystal coated cathode active material helping reduce costs and create efficiencies.

The report estimates competitive economics for Nano One and its One-Pot process over conventional cathode processes and identifies opportunities for further cost savings, despite One-Pot having over 20-years less industrial optimization. Work is already underway on further optimizations.

Mark Bellino, Global Director of Battery Market Solutions at Hatch stated "We are delighted to be collaborating with Nano One on the automotive scale engineering of their innovative process technologies. We look forward to building on the results of this study for further optimization and for a range of different cathode formulations".

About Hatch Ltd.

Hatch is a global professional services firm with consultants, engineers and project management personnel passionately committed to the pursuit of a better world through positive change. Our global network of 9,000 professionals work on the world's toughest challenges. Our experience spans over 150 countries around the world in the metals, energy and infrastructure market sectors.

About Nano One

Nano One Materials Corp. (Nano One) is a clean technology company with a patented, scalable and low carbon intensity industrial process for the low-cost production of high-performance lithium-ion battery cathode materials. The technology is applicable to electric vehicle, energy storage, consumer electronic and next generation batteries in the global push for a zero-emission future. Nano One's One-Pot process, its coated nanocrystal materials and its Metal to Cathode Active Material (M2CAM) technologies address fundamental performance needs and supply chain constraints while reducing costs and carbon footprint. Nano One has received funding from various government programs and the current "Scaling of Advanced Battery Materials Project" is supported by Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC) and the Innovative Clean Energy (ICE) Fund of the Province of British Columbia. For more information, please visit www.nanoone.ca.

Company Contact:
Paul Guedes
info@nanoone.ca
(604) 420-2041

Media Contact:
Chelsea Lauber
Antenna Group for Nano One
nanoone@antennagroup.com
(646) 854-8721

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to: the anticipated results of further optimization work underway, the execution of the Company's plans which are contingent on such support and awards and the commercialization of the Company's technology and patents. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of terminology such as 'believe', 'expect', 'anticipate', 'plan', 'intend', 'continue', 'estimate', 'may', 'will', 'should', 'ongoing', 'target', 'goal', 'potential' or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made are not, and cannot be, a guarantee of future results or events. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including but not limited to: the anticipated results of further optimization work underway, any future collaborations that may happen with the OEM's or others, the Company's ability to achieve its stated goals, the commercialization of the Company's technology and patents and other risk factors as identified in Nano One's MD&A and its Annual Information Form dated March 15, 2021, both for the year ended December 31, 2020, and in recent securities filings for the Companies which are available at www.sedar.com. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that is incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Overview

Nano One Materials Corp. (Nano One) (TSX:NANO,FWB:LBMB,OTC: Nasdaq Int'l Designation:NNOMF) is a Canadian clean technology company with a patented process for the low cost production of high performance cathode materials used in lithium-ion batteries. The company aims to establish its technology as the leading platform for the global production of green battery materials through licensing and joint venture agreements. The company is led by a highly experienced management team with decades of experience in financing, capital growth, technology management metals and mining and the sciences.

Lithium-ion batteries have a wide range of valuable applications in the green economy including in electric vehicles, energy storage systems and consumer electronics. As a result, North American companies with a domestic supply chain and local processing capabilities of raw materials needed for the green economy may present an exciting opportunity for investors.

M2CAM (Metal direct to Cathode Active Materials) Explained

Diagram Description automatically generatedhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eBE2x5mZL6A

This process is environmentally-sustainable as it produces less greenhouse gas, no waste, uses flexible feedstock, uses less energy and uses 1/20th the amount of water than the standard processing method. The material that is produced also costs 4 to 5 times less to ship due to the lighter weight of around 5 times less than the standard material. This results in potential savings of thousands of dollars per tonne and higher margins.

Company Highlights

  • Nano One's patented One-Pot Process is a proven, efficient and scalable manufacturing technology for producing cathode materials used in advanced lithium-ion batteries.
  • Nano One's M2CAM (Metal direct to Cathode Active Material) technology addresses fundamental performance needs and supply chain constraints while reducing costs and carbon footprint. Enabling a cleaner more sustainable supply chain.
  • The company has over 20+ strategic partnerships and collaborations with multiple global leaders to advance its cathode technology for e-mobility and energy storage system applications, including:
    • Saint-Gobain S.A. (EPA:SGO)
    • Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3)
    • Companhia Brasileira de Metalurgia e Mineração (CBMM)
    • Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT)
    • Euro Manganese Inc. (TSX-V:EMN)
    • An Asian cathode material producer
    • An American automobile manufacturer
  • The company is led by a highly experienced management team with expertise in financing, capital growth, technology management, intellectual and the sciences.

Coated Single Crystal Cathode Materials Explained

Diagram Description automatically generated

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z73dTNTkgpA

Nano One's patented "One-Pot Process" is a proven, efficient and scalable manufacturing technology for producing cathode materials used in advanced lithium-ion batteries. The One-Pot Process streamlines the production process which significantly reduces costs and increases battery performance and durability compared to the standard manufacturing process. The Company's M2CAM (Metal direct to Cathode Active Material) technology allows cathode materials to be made directly from metals rather than sulphates. This reduces steps, waste and costs from the supply chain while increasing margins allowing a more efficient and sustainable process.

The One-Pot Process has 19 patents issued in the US, Canada, Japan, Korea, China and Taiwan and more than 35 patents currently pending. Nano One has built a demonstration pilot plant that proves scalability and provides Nano One with the ability to make volumes of materials to engage in larger testing programs with strategic partners.

A picture containing vegetable Description automatically generated
Nano One has established partnerships with multiple global industry leaders like Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3); Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT); Companhia Brasileira de Metalurgia e Mineração (CBMM), a world leader in the production and commercialization of Niobium products; Euro Manganese Inc. (TSX-V:EMN), a battery materials company focused on advancing the development of the Chvaletice Manganese Project; and Saint-Gobain S.A. (EPA:SGO). Nano One also has partnerships with an American-based multinational automobile manufacturer and a multinational Asian Cathode Manufacturer.

Nano One also received aggregate funding of approximately $13M from several Canadian Government groups such as Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC), Innovation Clean Energy (ICE) Fund of British Columbia, IRAP and ASIP.

Nano One’s Technology

One-Pot Process

A picture containing diagram Description automatically generated

Nano One's One-Pot Process streamlines the production process, which significantly reduces waste, costs and increases performance compared to the standard manufacturing process. The process improves battery capacity, charge and cycling.

The standard polycrystalline manufacturing process involves clusters of crystals that break apart from the stress of repeating charging which fractures the protective coating. This exposes the inner crystals to side reactions which reduce range, life and charge.

Nano One's One-Pot Process produces individually-coated single nanocrystal cathodes that form in one step and resist fractures. This results in better battery durability and performance which will allow a battery to last longer and go further. One production line can also produce 5 million kilograms per year of a cathode which will supply approximately 70,000 45kWh electric vehicle batteries. The One-Pot Process creates a material that can be fired in the kiln in hours instead of days like the conventional process saving energy and steps.

Management Team

Dan Blondal - CEO, Director and Founder

Dan Blondal has more than 30 years of experience as a professional engineer. During his career, he has managed high-growth technology and been involved in materials handling, medical devices, industrial printing, nuclear fusion and materials science. Mr. Blondal brings significant experience in systems engineering, physics and business. Mr. Blondal was the product and technology manager at Creo and Kodak where he led strategically vital initiatives. These initiatives were valued at $20M annually to leverage software, laser and chemical systems for high-quality printing.


John Lando - President, Director and Founder

John Lando has more than 30 years of experience in venture capital management, equity markets and the financing of public companies. After trading equities at RBC Dominion Securities, he transitioned to senior management roles at early-stage venture companies, including New World Resource Corp. and Northern Lion Gold.

Dr. Stephen Campbell - Ph.D., CSci, CChem, MRSC and Chief Technology Officer

Dr. Stephen Campbell has more than 25 years of experience leading industrial automotive research in electrochemical systems. Dr. Campbell served 7 years as principal scientist at Automotive Fuel Cell Cooperation Corp. Dr. Campbell also held key roles at Ballard Power Systems as principal scientist and senior scientist between 1994 and 2008. Dr. Campbell has more than 20 patents to his name and has 20 years of hands-on experience in industrial research developing new technologies through to series production for the automotive sector. Dr. Campbell received his Ph.D. in Semiconductor Electrochemistry from the University of Southampton in 1987 and completed his BSc (Hons.) 1st class in Physical Sciences at Coventry Polytechnic in 1984.

Alex Holmes - Chief Operating Officer

Alex Holmes has spent more than 15 years as a senior executive with several public companies. Most recently, he served as the CEO of Plateau Energy Metals which is a public company advancing a world-class hard rock lithium project in tandem with a uranium asset in Peru. Prior to this, Mr. Holmes co-founded a technology start-up where he led it from prototype to commercialization in a short period. He was also a partner and co-founder of Oxygen Capital Corp. where he led the business development for all affiliated companies. Mr. Holmes graduated with distinction from The Business School at the City University of London with an M.Sc. in Investment Management.


Dan Martino, CFO and Corporate Secretary

Dan Martino has more than 10 years of experience in accounting, assurance and financial reporting. Mr. Martino started his career providing assurance services and has now transitioned into a senior position at a firm providing contract CFO and financial reporting consulting to public venture companies.

Hamutal Ben Bassat - VP of Business Development

Hamutal Ben Bassat is a business development executive with over 13 years of experience in enabling global growth. Ms. Ben Bassat has accomplished this growth through strategic collaborations, private investments, devising and implementing market entry strategies and business model analysis. Ms. Ben Bassat has extensive experience in the water and energy markets where she raised capital for start-ups, mature companies and international public bids. Ms. Ben Bassat holds an M.A. in Philosophy and an L.L.B. in Law. During her time practising law, she led various public offerings (TASE, NASDAQ) and closed numerous International transactions and M&A activities.

Russel Barton - Lead Engineer

Russel Barton has more than 40 years of experience in mechanical and electrochemical systems including 18 years designing parts and systems for fuel cell products. He was instrumental in designing Ballard Power System's first commercial product, NEXA, where he took components of the design from concept to manufactured product. Barton has worked with Energizer, Poly Fuel, Ballard and Neptune Dynamics. Mr. Barton brings a wealth of knowledge to Nano One in energy storage, chemistry and mechanical systems. Mr. Barton is known for his innovative solutions and is credited with 40 patents in the US and foreign jurisdictions.


Robin Sweeny - Program Manager

Robin Sweeny is a professional engineer with over 30 years of business-to-business marketing and product management experience. Mr. Sweeny's experience is in the telecommunications, information technology and materials sectors. He has defined, launched and managed the life cycle for several successful products. He has also prospected and qualified market opportunities, executed marketing campaigns and has been an integral part of all aspects of system sales cycles.

Paul Guedes - Corporate Development

Paul Guedes has more than 20 years of experience as an entrepreneur, fund manager and senior executive with several public companies. He was president of a family-owned construction company for over 10 years before moving to the public markets. Mr. Guedes' key focus over the last 14 years has been centered around renewable energy and climate change in industries like wind energy, wave energy, biofuels, hydrogen and carbon credits. Mr. Guedes received his Bachelor of Commerce from the Michael DeGroote School of Business at McMaster University.

Paul Matysek - Chairman and Director

Paul Matysek is a serial entrepreneur, geochemist and geologist with over 40 years of experience in the mining industry. Since 2004, Mr. Matysek has been either a CEO or Chairman. He has primarily focused on the exploration, development and sale of five publicly-listed companies in an aggregate worth of over $2 billion. Most recently, he was an executive chairman of Lithium X Energy Corp. which was sold to Nextview New Energy Lion Hong Kong Limited ("Nextview") for $265 million in cash. He was awarded EY Entrepreneur of the Year for Mining & Resources in September 2018.


Dr. Joseph Guy - Director

Dr. Joseph Guy is a president of Patent Filing Specialist Inc. and a patent agent focusing on complex technologies including material science, electronic components, pharmaceuticals and medical products. He has more than 23 years of experience prosecuting patents and serving as an expert witness on intellectual property matters. Dr. Guy was awarded a Ph.D. in Chemistry from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in physical inorganic chemistry with a focus on organometallic complexes. Dr. Guy has authored numerous references in peer-reviewed journals. He has written and prosecuted over 1000 U.S. and foreign patent applications with more than 300 issued U.S. Patents and numerous foreign patents.

Lyle Brown - Director and Audit Committee Chair

Lyle Brown is a CPA and CA and holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of British Columbia. Mr. Brown has been a partner at Culver & Co. in Vancouver, British Columbia since 1991. Culver & Co. is an accounting firm that serves clients in a wide range of industries. Mr. Brown is familiar with the reporting requirements of public companies. Brown has served on numerous boards of directors for both private and public companies.

Gord Kukec - Lead Director

Gord Kukec works with senior management to develop and implement commercial strategies as well as annual business plans. He has more than 30 years of experience in senior executive roles. Mr. Kukec's responsibilities included innovating and adapting commercial and IT strategies at various international Canadian corporations. Since 2010, Mr. Kukec has been an independent advisor, consultant and board member. Mr. Kukec has focused on how emerging environmental and information technology developments, such as climate change and cybersecurity, impact business transformation, corporate strategy and board governance. He currently sits on the board of BC Ferry Services Inc. and Solshare Energy Corp. He holds a BA in Economics from the University of Calgary and an MBA from Queen's University. Mr. Kukec is certified in Governance of Enterprise Information Technology from ISACA (CGEIT) and is a holder of the Institute of Corporate Directors Director designation (ICD.D).

Dr. Yuan Gao - Strategic Advisor

Dr. Gao is an accomplished executive with a strong technical background and a successful track record in leading and growing businesses throughout the lithium-ion battery supply chain.

Dr. Gao is also an internationally recognized expert in lithium-ion battery materials with over a hundred patents issued around the world, dozens of journal publications and his innovations are at the core of today's lithium-ion batteries. He has joined Nano One Advisory Committee members, Joe Lowry, Robert Morris and Dr. Byron Gates.

Dr. Gao is the Vice Chairman of the board of Pulead Technology, a respected producer of cathodes for lithium-ion batteries, having served as President and CEO from May 2014 to Sept 2019. In addition, Dr. Gao also serves as a member of the board of directors for Lithium Americas Corp. Previously, Dr. Gao served as Vice President at Molycorp Inc., and as Global Marketing Director and Technology Manager at FMC Corporation (USA). Dr. Gao completed a PhD in Physics from the University of British Columbia and did post-doctoral research on lithium metal oxides at Simon Fraser University in Professor Jeff Dahn's laboratory. He has also completed an executive education program at The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Frank Fannon - Strategic Advisor

In May 2018, Frank was unanimously confirmed by the United States Senate to serve as the inaugural Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources, a position he held until January 2021. As "America's Energy Diplomat," he led whole-of-government initiatives in the Indo-Pacific, the Americas, Europe, the Eastern Mediterranean, and Middle East to advance free, open markets, and resilient responsible supply chains. Frank also established the multi-country Energy Resources Governance Initiative to share global mining best practice and improve governance.

Frank is currently the managing director of Fannon Global Advisors, a strategic advisory focused on geopolitics, the energy transition, and market transformation. He is also a non-resident senior advisor at the Center for Strategic & International Studies, non-resident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council, and a visiting senior fellow at the Center for Technology Diplomacy at Purdue.

