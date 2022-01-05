Blockchain and gaming start-up Haste will be exhibiting the Haste Arcade at CES 2022. The recently funded startup will be part of the Bitcoin SV booth at the world's leading technology conference and will be displaying its revolutionary Instant Leaderboard Payout technology. Says co-founder Keith LaForce "We were extremely excited when Coingeek and the Bitcoin Association invited us to be a part of the BSV booth. ...

