Harvest Gold (TSXV:HVG)

Harvest Gold Receives Government Approval For Drill Permits On Its Mosseau Gold Project In Quebec's Urban Barry Belt

Harvest Gold Corporation (TSXV: HVG) (TSXV: HVG) (“Harvest Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has successfully received all required government / ATI permits, providing the Company latitude for selecting drill targets in the Northen and Central areas of Mosseau. Targets in the northern area have been prioritized while the Company’s Geological team is finalizing targets in the Central area and expects that process to be completed within the next two weeks.

The Company continues to work with government regulatory authorities and First Nation communities to ensure proper consultation and compliance with all environmental and operational requirements.

Harvest Gold President and CEO, Rick Mark, states: “This set of Government approvals clears the path to drilling in late spring/early summer. Our team has worked diligently to secure these permits and now turns to finalizing drill targets at Mosseau, which are being identified through an extensive compilation of historical data and Harvest Gold’s recent geological and geochemical surveys. This marks a significant milestone for the Company as it advances exploration efforts to unlock the potential of our flagship Mosseau project.”

Having a drill program just east of Lebel-sur-Quévillon in Quebec comes with several strategic and cost-saving benefits, especially compared to remote exploration projects. It positively impacts logistics, infrastructure use including accommodations and road access, and overall drilling costs.

In Quebec, an Authorization for Impact-Causing Exploration Work (ATI) is a permit introduced by the Ministère des Ressources naturelles et des Forêts (MRNF) that became mandatory on May 6, 2024. This authorization is required before conducting certain mineral exploration activities, including diamond drilling. The ATI aims to enhance transparency, ensure that the concerns of local municipalities and Indigenous communities are considered, and promote harmonious land use. An ATI, similar to what has been awarded to Harvest Gold, is valid for two years and can be renewed, subject to compliance with regulatory conditions. The ATI permits allow the Company flexibility for the upcoming drill programs in 2025-2026 as well as any necessary follow-up in the next few years.

Much of the Mosseau property was affected by the large regional forest fires of the summer of 2023. While destructive, these forest fires have inadvertently created opportunities for mineral exploration in several ways on the Mosseau project. This includes natural clearing of the vegetation, reduce environmental sensitivity and easier physical access thanks to the new forestry roads.

Harvest Gold remains committed to responsible exploration and will adhere to the highest environmental and community engagement standards throughout the drilling process.

About Harvest Gold Corporation

Harvest Gold is focused on exploring for near surface gold deposits and copper-gold porphyry deposits in politically stable mining jurisdictions. Harvest Gold’s board of directors, management team and technical advisors have collective geological and financing experience exceeding 400 years.

Harvest Gold has three active gold projects focused in the Urban Barry area, totalling 361 claims covering 18,757.4 ha, located approximately 45-70 km west of Gold Fields - Windfall Deposit.

Harvest Gold acknowledges that the Mosseau Gold Project straddles the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay and Abitibi territories. Harvest Gold is committed to developing positive and mutually beneficial relationships based on respect and transparency with local Indigenous communities.

Harvest Gold’s three properties, Mosseau, Urban-Barry and LaBelle, together cover approximately 50 km of favorable strike along mineralized shear zones.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Rick Mark
President and CEO
Harvest Gold Corporation

For more information please contact:

Rick Mark or Jan Urata
@ 604.737.2303 or info@harvestgoldcorp.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Information

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward looking statements". All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that Harvest Gold expects to occur, are forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur.

Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company’s management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Source

tsxv:hvgtsxv stocksgold investingGold Investing
HVG:CA
The Conversation (0)
Walker Lane Resources

Walker Lane Resources: Advancing High-grade Gold, Silver assets in North America’s Prolific Regions

Keep reading...Show less
Maritime Resources (TSXV:MAE)

Maritime Drills 49.4 gpt Gold over 2.6 Metres, Including 153.9 gpt Gold over 0.6 Metres at the Hammerdown Gold Project

Keep reading...Show less
Walker Lane Resources

Walker Lane Resources


Keep reading...Show less

Yukon Metals Announces 2025 Birch Property Drilling Campaign and Exploration Plans

Yukon Metals Corp. (CSE: YMC, FSE: E770, OTCQB: YMMCF) (" Yukon Metals " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the details of its upcoming exploration program on its 7,000-hectare Birch Property ("Birch"), located 65km northeast of Burwash Landing, Yukon, and 200km northwest of Whitehorse. The plans include a focused drilling campaign along with a comprehensive regional exploration program designed to advance copper-gold targets.

Highlights of the 2025 planned exploration:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Abcourt Intersects a New Mineralized Zone in a Hole Grading 0.9 g/t Gold over 19 Metres on its Flordin Property

Mines Abcourt Inc. ("Abcourt" or the "Company") (TSX Venture : ABI) (OTCQB : ABMBF) is pleased to announce that a new mineralized zone has been intercepted in hole FL-25-283 on the Flordin Property, located in the Lebel-sur-Quévillon area, Quebec. This new gold zone, which returned 0.9 gt gold over 19 metres, including 3.1 gt gold over 3.1 metres is located approximately 150 metres deep. The mineralization is included in a zone of alteration rich in albite (to be confirmed), sericite, carbonate and hematite, thus giving the rock the characteristic reddish-beige hue. Mineralization consists mainly of clusters of disseminated fine pyrite. It should be noted that the new gold-bearing zone is magnetic and is found within a large, altered zone, thus giving the rock a reddish-beige colour contrasting with the rather greenish mafic lavas. A petrographic study is currently underway to identify the mineralogy of the altered zone. This study is conducted by Ms. Lucie Mathieu, Ph.D. of GEOX Consulting Inc.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
North Stawell Minerals

High-grade Gold Intercept Confirmed at Darlington

North Stawell Minerals (ASX:NSM) is pleased to announce an update on the results of its recent diamond drill program. The North Stawell Project includes a 504 km2 contiguous package of ground that incorporates the gold-prospective corridor immediately north of Stawell Gold Mines’ operation at Stawell. A thin blanket of unmineralised sediments preserves potential for large, near-surface repeats of the multimillion-ounce ore deposit at Stawell. The current focus is on two priority targets, Wildwood and Darlington, which both have potential to be repeats of the multi-million-ounce mineralisation at Stawell.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Walker Lane Resources: Advancing High-grade Gold, Silver assets in North America’s Prolific Regions

Cartier Resources Closes Offering with Paradigm Capital and Concurrent Offering for Aggregate Gross Proceeds of $11,398,596

Maritime Drills 49.4 gpt Gold over 2.6 Metres, Including 153.9 gpt Gold over 0.6 Metres at the Hammerdown Gold Project

Radisson Announces Upsize of Previously Announced Private Placement to $12 Million

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Cartier Resources Closes Offering with Paradigm Capital and Concurrent Offering for Aggregate Gross Proceeds of $11,398,596

Precious Metals Investing

Radisson Announces Upsize of Previously Announced Private Placement to $12 Million

Precious Metals Investing

Freegold Intersects Higher-Grade in Both Cleary and WOW Zones in Drilling at Golden Summit

Copper Investing

Juggernaut Increases Oversubscribed Financing to $8,600,000 due to Strong Demand from Institutions and Accredited Investors

Copper Investing

Finlay Minerals stakes the JJB Property - within the Bear Lake Corridor of British Columbia

Battery Metals Investing

Outstanding Scoping Study Results - Tanbreez Project

agriculture investing

RLF Secures Short Term Funding to Accelerate its Sales Expansion

×