Harvest Gold Provides Update on its Ongoing Drill Program at Mosseau and Has Completed its High-Resolution Airborne Magnetic Survey of Mosseau and Labelle

Vancouver, British Columbia / September 26, 2025 ‑ TheNewswire - Harvest Gold Corporation (TSXV: HVG,OTC:HVGDF) (" Harvest Gold " or the " Company ") i s pleased to report on the progress of its ongoing drill program at Mosseau, its flagship property in the Urban Barry Belt in Quebec's Abitibi region.

Rick Mark, CEO of Harvest Gold, commented: "The confirmation that the Kiask River Corridor extends southeast into the LaBelle property is an important step forward in our regional exploration model. Combined with the progress of our ongoing drill program, we are steadily advancing our understanding of the gold potential at Mosseau and LaBelle. We look forward to receiving our first batch of assay results next month and continuing to unlock the value of this highly prospective land package."

DRILLING UPDATE

To date, 11 drill holes have been completed for a total of 2,191 metres. The completed holes targeted the northern portion of the property, where historical prospecting and diamond drilling work suggested strong potential and continuity of the gold mineralization (See Figure 1). Samples are sent to the lab as the logging of each hole is completed and assay results from the initial holes are expected over the next few weeks.

Drilling is now transitioning toward the central part of the property, where additional priority targets have been identified based on recent prospecting, geophysics and soil sampling.

AIRBORNE MAGNETIC SURVEY

We have now received the results of the successful high-resolution magnetic survey covering the southeastern part of the Mosseau and the adjoining LaBelle properties.

The survey results have identified and confirmed the extension of the magnetic domain hosting the Kiask River Corridor to the southeast, extending into the LaBelle property. The Kiask River Corridor can now be traced for 31 km in a northwest – southeast direction, with a width up to 2.3 km. This represents a significant development in the Company's understanding of the structural and lithological controls on gold mineralization in the area, providing additional high-priority exploration targets for follow-up. (See Figure 2)

Looking ahead, the Company is planning a fall exploration program, which will include soil sampling and prospecting across parts of the Mosseau and LaBelle properties. These activities are designed to build on the recent magnetic survey results and further refine drill targets for future exploration campaigns.

About Harvest Gold Corporation

Harvest Gold is focused on exploring for near-surface gold deposits and copper-gold porphyry deposits in politically stable mining jurisdictions. Harvest Gold's board of directors, management team and technical advisors have collective geological and financing experience exceeding 400 years.

Harvest Gold has three active gold projects focused in the Urban Barry area, totalling 377 claims covering 20,016.87 ha , located approximately 45-70 km west of Gold Fields Limited's - Windfall Deposit (Figure 3).

Harvest Gold acknowledges that the Mosseau Gold Project straddles the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay and Abitibi territories.  Harvest Gold is committed to developing positive and mutually beneficial relationships based on respect and transparency with local Indigenous communities.

Harvest Gold's three properties, Mosseau, Urban-Barry and LaBelle, together cover over 50 km of favorable strike along mineralized shear zones.


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1: Progress of drill holes completed – Northern Target Area


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 2: Magnetic Domain extending across the southeastern portion of Mosseau and LaBelle


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 3: Project Location: Urban-Barry Greenstone Belt

Sampling, QAQC, and Laboratory Analysis Summary

All core logging and sampling completed by Harvest Gold as part of its diamond drilling program is subject to a strict standard for Quality Control and Quality Assurance (QAQC), which includes the insertion of certified reference materials (standards), blank materials, and field duplicate analysis. NQ-diameter sawed half-core samples from the drilling program at Swanson were securely sent by Company geologists to AGAT Laboratories Ltd. (AGAT), with sample preparation in Val-d'Or, Québec and analysis in Thunder Bay, Ontario, where samples were processed for gold analysis by 50-gram fire assay with an atomic absorption finish. Samples from selected holes were securely sent to AGAT in Calgary, Alberta, for multi-element analysis (including silver) by inductively coupled plasma (ICP) method with a four-acid digestion. AGAT sample preparation and laboratory analysis procedures conform to requirements of ISO/IEC Standard 17025 guidelines and meet the requirements under NI 43-101 and CIM best practice guidelines. AGAT is independent of LaFleur Minerals.

Qualified Person Statement

All scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared and approved by Louis Martin, P.Geo., Technical Advisor to the Company and considered a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Rick Mark
President and CEO
Harvest Gold Corporation

For more information please contact:

Rick Mark or Jan Urata
@ 604.737.2303 or info@harvestgoldcorp.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Information

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward looking statements". All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that Harvest Gold expects to occur, are forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur.

Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

