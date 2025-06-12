Harvest Gold (TSXV:HVG)

Harvest Gold Identifies 15 Primary And 10 Secondary Targets For Its Diamond Drill Program At Its Mosseau Project In Quebec

Harvest Gold Corporation (TSXV: HVG) (“Harvest Gold ” or the “Company ”) is pleased to announce the finalization of drill targets for its planned diamond drill program at the Company’s Mosseau Project, located in the Urban-Barry Greenstone Belt of Quebec (Figure 1).

Rick Mark, President and CEO of Harvest Gold, states: “Our geological team has done a tremendous job in compiling and collating the many datasets from the historic work of many companies in the northern area of Mosseau. They also built a new database for the central area with Harvest Gold’s 2024 air and ground programs data, captured using today’s technologies, layered over the data from historic work done sporadically. Drill permits are secured and a drill contract for a 5,000-metre program is signed. We are ready to drill.”

The planned 5,000 metre diamond drill program will focus on testing near-surface gold targets in two key areas of the property, the northern and central areas. (Figure 2, Figure 3, Figure 4). Both of these areas host similar geological, geophysical and structural features:

The more known northern area hosts numerous gold showings that remain open along strike and at depth.

The central area, and particularly the Kiask River Mineralized Corridor, has seen very limited historical exploration and was the focus of Harvest’s 2024 field work.

The drill targets have been developed through a detailed review and integration of:

  • Historical showings
  • Previous exploration work, including Induced Polarization and geological mapping surveys
  • High-resolution airborne magnetic surveys
  • Prospecting and reconnaissance mapping
  • Soil sampling program

These exploration efforts have highlighted fifteen high-priority targets that can host significant gold mineralization. The planned drill program will also be the first systematic testing of the central area of Mosseau and is the beginning of unlocking the mineral potential of the Mosseau Project.

Permits Secured from Quebec Government

Harvest Gold is pleased to report that it has received the required Authorization to Initiate (ATI) permits from the Quebec Government, allowing the Company to proceed with its upcoming drill program. The ATI permits cover the planned drill sites and associated activities for the next two years, ensuring the program is compliant with all regulatory requirements.

Drill Contract Awarded to Forage Rouillier

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has awarded the drill contract for the upcoming program to Forage Rouillier Drilling, based in Amos, Quebec. Forage Rouillier is a highly regarded, locally-based contractor with extensive experience drilling in the Abitibi region. Harvest Gold looks forward to working with Forage Rouillier to execute the program safely and efficiently.

About Harvest Gold Corporation

Harvest Gold is focused on exploring for near surface gold deposits and copper-gold porphyry deposits in politically stable mining jurisdictions. Harvest Gold’s board of directors, management team and technical advisors have collective geological and financing experience exceeding 400 years.

Harvest Gold has three active gold projects focused in the Urban Barry area, totalling 377 claims covering 20,016.87 ha, located approximately 45-70 km west of Gold Fields - Windfall Deposit (Figure 1).

Harvest Gold acknowledges that the Mosseau Gold Project straddles the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay and Abitibi territories. Harvest Gold is committed to developing positive and mutually beneficial relationships based on respect and transparency with local Indigenous communities.

Harvest Gold’s three properties, Mosseau, Urban-Barry and LaBelle, together cover over 50 km of favorable strike along mineralized shear zones.

Figure 1: Project Location: Urban-Barry Greenstone Belt

Figure 2: Drill targets in the northern part of the Mosseau property (Geology)

Figure 3: Drill targets in the central part of the Mosseau property (Geology)

Figure 4: Drill targets in the central part of the Mosseau property (Magnetics)

Qualified Person Statement

All scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared and approved by Louis Martin, P.Geo., Technical Advisor to the Company and considered a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Rick Mark
President and CEO
Harvest Gold Corporation

For more information please contact:

Rick Mark or Jan Urata
@ 604.737.2303 or info@harvestgoldcorp.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Information

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward looking statements". All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that Harvest Gold expects to occur, are forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur.

Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company’s management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

×