Harvest Gold Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement Of Up To $500,000

Harvest Gold Corporation

Vancouver, British Columbia / September 11, 2025 ‑ TheNewswire - Harvest Gold Corporation (TSXV: HVG,OTC:HVGDF) (" Harvest Gold " or the " Company ") announces that, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange "), it has arranged a non-brokered private placement of up to 6,666,667 units of the Company (" Units ") at a price of $0.075 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $500,000 (the " Private Placement ').

Harvest Gold President and CEO, Rick Mark, states: "One of our investors in the recently completed Private Placement has asked if we would accept a larger investment with the same terms. The board of directors of the Company has approved the request as it will allow us to do prospecting, mapping and geo chemistry on areas in the southern part of Mosseau and on LaBelle with the goal of providing new drill targets this year. It also provides us flexibility should we wish to add meters to the current drill program at Mosseau."

Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a " Share ") and one transferable common share purchase warrant (each, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one additional Share (each, a " Warrant Share ") at a price of $0.12 per Warrant Share for a period of two years following the closing date of the Private Placement.

The Company anticipates using the proceeds from the Private Placement for exploration expenses on its properties in the Urban Barry area of Quebec, Canada, and general working capital.

All securities issued will be subject to a four-month hold period pursuant to securities laws in Canada and, where applicable.  Finders' fees may be payable to qualified parties.

About Harvest Gold Corporation

Harvest Gold has three active gold projects focused in the Urban Barry area, totalling 329 claims covering 17,539.25 ha , located approximately 45-70 km east of the Gold Fields Windfall Deposit.

Harvest Gold acknowledges that the Mosseau Gold Project straddles the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay and Abitibi territories.  Harvest Gold is committed to developing positive and mutually beneficial relationships based on respect and transparency with local Indigenous communities.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Rick Mark
President and CEO
Harvest Gold Corporation

For more information please contact:

Rick Mark or Jan Urata
@ 604.737.2303 or info@harvestgoldcorp.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Information

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward looking statements". All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that Harvest Gold expects to occur, are forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur.

Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

The securities referred to in this news release have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any applicable securities laws of any state of the United States, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) or persons in the United States unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and any other applicable securities laws of the United States or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of these securities within any jurisdiction, including the United States.  Any public offering of securities in the United States must be made by means of a prospectus containing detailed information about the company and management, as well as financial statements.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION TO THE UNITED STATES

