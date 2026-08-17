Harvest Gold Announces Drilling Delay At Mosseau

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, British Columbia August 17, 2026 TheNewswire - Harvest Gold Corporation (TSXV: HVG,OTC:HVGDF) ("Harvest Gold" or the "Company") provides an update to its news release of July 15, 2026, in which the Company announced that its second Mosseau drill program was scheduled to begin the following weekend. The driller arrived on site as planned on Friday, July 17, 2026, and was ready to begin drilling on Monday, July 20, 2026.
The Company holds a three-year Authorization to Initiate Work ("ATI") permit, granted by the government of Quebec in 2025, and a follow-up forestry permit issued in June 2026. All planned drill targets are located in the central area of the Mosseau Property, near the Company's 2025 high-grade discovery hole and within the area drilled that year.
On July 20, 2026, the Company received a letter from the Lac Simon First Nation requesting that it delay the start of drilling and attend a meeting with Band Council representatives on July 23, 2026. The Company agreed to both requests.
At that meeting, Band Council representatives asked that two agreements currently under negotiation be finalized before drilling began. In response, the Company committed in writing to an accelerated negotiating timeline, proposing to complete one agreement by mid-August and the other by mid-September, and requested Lac Simon's support to begin drilling in the interim.
The Company was encouraged when a meeting with the full Band Council was scheduled for August 4, 2026, and kept its drill contractor on site in anticipation. That meeting ultimately took place on August 10, 2026, followed by a second meeting on August 12, 2026.
Following these two meetings, negotiations are well advanced and relations remain positive. However, the Lac Simon First Nation has maintained its preference that drilling not commence until both agreements are finalized. In good faith, Harvest Gold has agreed to honour this request and looks forward to building a long-term, mutually beneficial relationship with the Lac Simon First Nation.
On August 12, 2026, the Company notified its drilling contractor, a company approved by Lac Simon, that the program would not proceed at this time and instructed it to demobilize from the project site.
The Company's preferred new start date is October 5, 2026, the day after the two-week hunting season in the central Mosseau area ends. This timeline would provide the 30 to 40 consecutive days needed to complete the drilling program by mid-November.
The Company remains fully funded for the upcoming drilling program. Drill targets have been selected, and additional details will be shared with the market in the coming weeks.
About Harvest Gold Corporation
Harvest Gold is focused on exploring for near-surface gold deposits and copper-gold porphyry deposits in politically stable mining jurisdictions. Harvest Gold's board of directors, management team and technical advisors have collective geological and financing experience exceeding 400 years.
Harvest Gold has three active gold projects focused in the Urban Barry area, totalling 443 claims covering 23,740 ha, located approximately 45–70 km west of Gold Fields' Windfall Deposit.
Harvest Gold acknowledges that the LaBelle Gold Project straddles the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay and Abitibi territories. Harvest Gold is committed to developing positive and mutually beneficial relationships based on respect and transparency with local Indigenous communities.
Harvest Gold's three properties, Mosseau, Urban-Barry and LaBelle, together cover over 50 km of favourable strike along mineralized shear zones.
On Behalf of the Board of Directors
"Rick Mark"
Rick Mark, President and CEO
For further information, please contact:
Rick Mark or Jan Urata
Tel: 604.737.2303
Email: info@harvestgoldcorp.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements." All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, that address events or developments that Harvest Gold expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. Although Harvest Gold believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include the results of the drill and field exploration programs, weather and logistical conditions affecting the timing of field work, the availability of drilling and other contractor services, assay turnaround times, fluctuations in the price of gold and other commodities, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Harvest Gold does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.
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