Harvest Gold Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement of $518,750

Harvest Gold Corporation

Harvest Gold Corporation (TSXV: HVG,OTC:HVGDF) (" Harvest Gold " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that, subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange ") and further to its news release of September 11, 2025, it has closed its oversubscribed non-brokered private placement issuing 6,916,667 units (" Units ") at a price of $0.075 per Unit raising gross proceeds of $518,750.03 (the " Private Placement

Harevst Gold President and CEO, Rick Mark, states: "We are very pleased to see this additional financing close as it provides additional funds for our 2025 exploration programs and puts us in a very strong fiscal position entering 2026. My thanks to the investors who supported us."

Each Unit consisted of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a " Share ") and one transferable common share purchase warrant (each, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one additional Share (each, a " Warrant Share ") at a price of $0.12 per Warrant Share for a period of two years following the closing date of the Private Placement.

The Company anticipates using the proceeds from the Private Placement for exploration expenses on its properties in the Urban Barry area of Quebec, Canada, and general working capital.

All securities issued will be subject to a four-month hold period pursuant to securities laws in Canada, expiring on January 25, 2026.

In connection with the Private Placement, the Company paid finder's fees consisting of 397,917 Shares at a deemed price of $0.075 per Share, 933,334 non-transferable warrants exercisable at $0.12 until the Expiry Date.

About Harvest Gold Corporation

Harvest Gold has three active gold projects focused in the Urban Barry area, totalling 329 claims covering 17,539.25 ha , located approximately 45-70 km east of the Gold Fields Windfall Deposit.

Harvest Gold acknowledges that the Mosseau Gold Project straddles the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay and Abitibi territories.  Harvest Gold is committed to developing positive and mutually beneficial relationships based on respect and transparency with local Indigenous communities.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Rick Mark
President and CEO
Harvest Gold Corporation

For more information please contact:

Rick Mark or Jan Urata
@ 604.737.2303 or info@harvestgoldcorp.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Information

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward looking statements". All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that Harvest Gold expects to occur, are forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur.

Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

The securities referred to in this news release have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any applicable securities laws of any state of the United States, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) or persons in the United States unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and any other applicable securities laws of the United States or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of these securities within any jurisdiction, including the United States.  Any public offering of securities in the United States must be made by means of a prospectus containing detailed information about the company and management, as well as financial statements.

Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Advancing the large-scale Mousseau Gold Project in Quebec’s World-class Abitibi Region

