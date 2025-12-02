Harmony Biosciences to Present New Open-Label Extension Data from Phase 3 ARGUS Trial at the 2025 American Epilepsy Society Annual Meeting

Harmony Biosciences to Present New Open-Label Extension Data from Phase 3 ARGUS Trial at the 2025 American Epilepsy Society Annual Meeting

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: HRMY), today announced that it will highlight new open-label extension data from the company's investigation of EPX-100 (clemizole hydrochloride) in the ongoing Phase 3 ARGUS trial for the treatment of Dravet syndrome at the 2025 American Epilepsy Society (AES) Annual Meeting being held December 5 December 9, 2025, in Atlanta, GA.

The ARGUS trial is currently enrolling, and more information can be found at argustrial.com .

The posters will be on display on Monday, December 8, from 8:00 am - 2:00 pm ET. Poster presentation details are listed below:

Abstract Title :

EPX-100 as Adjunctive Therapy in Patients With Dravet Syndrome: Preliminary Results From the Open-Label Extension Phase of the ARGUS Study

Poster #:

3.353

Presentation:

Monday, December 8, from 12:00 pm – 1:45 pm ET

Abstract Title :

A Drug-Drug Interaction Study of EPX-100 (Clemizole Hydrochloride) With Clinical Probe Substrates for Selected CYP Enzymes

Poster #:

3.359

Presentation :

Monday, December 8, from 12:00 pm – 1:45 pm ET

About Clemizole Hydrochloride (EPX-100)
EPX-100, clemizole hydrochloride, is an investigational product under development for the treatment of Dravet syndrome (DS) and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS). EPX-100 acts by targeting central 5-hydroxytryptamine 2 (5HT-2) receptors to modulate serotonin signaling. EPX-100 is administered orally twice a day in a liquid formulation and has been developed based on a proprietary phenotype-based zebrafish drug screening platform. These scn1Lab mutant zebrafish replicate the genetic etiology and phenotype observed in the majority of individuals with DS. The scn1Lab mutant zebrafish model that expresses voltage gated sodium channels has been used for high-throughput screening of compounds that modulate Nav1.1 in the central nervous system.

About Dravet Syndrome
Dravet syndrome (DS) is a severe and progressive developmental epileptic encephalopathy that causes significant impact on patient functioning. DS begins in the first year of life and is characterized by high seizure frequency and severity, intellectual disability, and an increased risk of sudden unexpected death in epilepsy (SUDEP). Approximately 85% of Dravet syndrome cases are caused by de novo loss-of-function (LOF) mutations in a voltage-gated sodium channel gene, SCN1A . DS has an estimated incidence rate of 1:15,700 in the US.

About Harmony Biosciences
Harmony Biosciences is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative therapies for patients with rare neurological diseases who have unmet medical needs. Driven by novel science, visionary thinking, and a commitment to those who feel overlooked, Harmony Biosciences is nurturing a future full of therapeutic possibilities that may enable patients with rare neurological diseases to truly thrive. Established by Paragon Biosciences, LLC, in 2017 and headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pa., we believe that when empathy and innovation meet, a better future can begin; a vision evident in the therapeutic innovations we advance, the culture we cultivate, and the community programs we foster. For more information, please visit www.harmonybiosciences.com .

Harmony Biosciences Investor Contact:
Matthew Beck
917-415-1750
matthew.beck@astrpartners.com

Harmony Biosciences Media Contact:
Cate McCanless
202-641-6086
cmccanless@harmonybiosciences.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc.HRMYNASDAQ:HRMYLife Science Investing
HRMY
The Conversation (0)
Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc.

Keep Reading...
Quantum Biopharma

Quantum BioPharma Announces Cash Reward of up to USD $7Million for Proof of Market Manipulation in its Stock

Reward to be Paid if Information Contributes Significant Evidence Leading to a Trial Victory or Settlement in Landmark USD $700 Million+ Lawsuit

Quantum BioPharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNTM) (CSE: QNTM) (FRA: 0K91) (“Quantum BioPharma” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a portfolio of innovative assets and biotech solutions for the treatment of challenging neurodegenerative and metabolic disorders and alcohol... Keep Reading...
Imagion Biosystems

Phase 2 HER2 Clinical Trial Manufacturing Commenced, WSU Imaging Optimisation Program Underway

Imagion Biosystems (ASX: IBX) (Company or Imagion), a company dedicated to improving healthcare outcomes through the early detection of cancer utilising its proprietary MagSense® imaging technology, is pleased to provide shareholders with a progress update regarding the Company’s business and... Keep Reading...
Stethoscope on stacked gold coins, symbolizing healthcare costs or medical finance.

Trump Tariffs to Raise US Medical Device Costs, Hospitals Hold Off on Stockpiling

President Donald Trump’s new round of tariffs —this time targeting copper— has intensified concerns about rising costs across key sectors, including healthcare. But despite significant price pressures on steel, aluminum, and now copper, all vital to medical device production, there is no... Keep Reading...
Actinogen

Actinogen confirms 100th participant in XanaMIA phase 2b/3 Alzheimer’s disease trial and interim analysis timeline

Actinogen Medical ASX: ACW (“ACW” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that the 100th participant in its pivotal XanaMIA phase 2b/3 randomized trial of Xanamem® for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) has now passed all screening tests and is scheduled for randomization and treatment in July. This... Keep Reading...
Emyria Limited

Medibank to Fund Emyria’s PTSD Program at Perth Clinic

Emyria Limited (ASX: EMD) (“Emyria”, or the “Company”) a leader in developing and delivering innovative mental health treatments, is pleased to announce that Medibank Private Limited (“Medibank”), Australia’s largest private health insurer, has commenced funding for eligible customers to access... Keep Reading...
ASX:HIQ

HITIQ Announces Exclusive Global Agreement with Shock Doctor for PROTEQT Instrumented Mouthguard

Common Shareholder Questions – Entitlement Offer

HITIQ Limited (ASX: HIQ) (HITIQ or the Company), a pioneer in concussion management, proudly announces an exclusive global agreement with Shock Doctor, the world’s leading mouthguard innovator. This landmark agreement marks Shock Doctor’s two-year effort to design a mouthguard that will... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Sarama Partners With InvestorHub to Strengthen Investor Engagement

Bold Ventures Announces Results of Fall Sampling Program at Burchell

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Engagement of Jiri Skopek as Corporate Development Advisor for the Strategic Commercialization of the Enduring Long Duration Energy Storage System Integrated with "The Hub" AI Energy Management Platform

Electric Royalties: Several Copper Royalties Make Strides and Copper Royalty Revenues Rise

Related News

uranium investing

Niger Moves to Sell Uranium From Orano's Seized SOMAÏR Mine

Gold Investing

Southern Cross Gold’s Tunnel Approval "Pivotal Milestone" for Victoria’s Minerals Future

Precious Metals Investing

Sarama Partners With InvestorHub to Strengthen Investor Engagement

Base Metals Investing

Bold Ventures Announces Results of Fall Sampling Program at Burchell

Tech Investing

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Engagement of Jiri Skopek as Corporate Development Advisor for the Strategic Commercialization of the Enduring Long Duration Energy Storage System Integrated with "The Hub" AI Energy Management Platform

Zinc Investing

Electric Royalties: Several Copper Royalties Make Strides and Copper Royalty Revenues Rise

Precious Metals Investing

Rio Silver Acquires Second High-Potential Silver-Lead-Zinc Project in Central Peru