Harley-Davidson Announces Key Leadership Changes

Focus on Strengthening Commercial, Dealer, Marketing and Operational Infrastructure

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (the "Company" or "Harley-Davidson") (NYSE: HOG) today announced a series of leadership and organizational changes designed to strengthen the company's leadership, reinforce its dedication to its rider and dealer community, and deepen its commitment to Milwaukee as the heart of its business.

Key Highlights

  • Jonathan Root to serve as both Chief Financial and Chief Commercial Officer in the newly created role of Chief Financial and Commercial Officer
  • Bryan Niketh to rejoin as Chief Operating Officer overseeing Product Management, Product Development and Product Operations
  • Matt Ryan named Chief Marketing and Technology Officer
  • Marcus Fischer appointed Chief Brand Officer

"As we reimagine our future, we are returning to what makes Harley-Davidson uniquely powerful," said Artie Starrs, President and CEO, Harley-Davidson. "These changes set us up to deepen our connection to riders and dealers, accelerate data-led and tech-enabled engagement, and unlock the full potential of our operations."

New Roles to Propel Growth and Integration:
Jonathan Root - Chief Financial and Commercial Officer: In support of renewed focus on dealer relations and integration with financial services (HDFS), Jonathan Root will lead the Commercial organization in addition to his role as Chief Financial Officer.

Bryan Niketh - Chief Operating Officer: Harley-Davidson is welcoming back Bryan Niketh, effective January 5, 2026, to serve as Chief Operating Officer. With 20 years of prior H-D experience and most recently serving as President of White River Marine Group, Niketh will oversee Product Management, Product Development and Product Operations - bringing both deep institutional knowledge and renewed operational leadership to the company. 

Matt Ryan - Chief Marketing and Technology Officer: Matt Ryan, most recently Chief Marketing Officer at Boyd Gaming, joined Harley-Davidson on December 8, 2025. In this newly created role, Ryan will unite the company's marketing, digital, and technology capabilities under one leader - enabling data-driven marketing, integrated digital experiences, and more seamless engagement with riders and customers.

Marcus Fischer - Chief Brand Officer: Also, effective December 8, 2025, Marcus Fischer assumed the role of Chief Brand Officer, reporting to Matt Ryan. Fischer joins Harley-Davidson from Carmichael Lynch, the agency behind many of the brand's most iconic campaigns, and will lead brand strategy, creative direction, and long-term brand positioning as Harley-Davidson enters its next chapter.

Bryan, Matt and Marcus will all be based in Milwaukee at our Juneau Avenue campus.

Bill Davidson - Special Advisor to the CEO and Brand Ambassador: Bill Davidson will serve in the newly created role of Special Advisor to the CEO and Brand Ambassador, with a focus on product development, brand, rider culture and community.

Karen Davidson – Brand Ambassador: Karen Davidson will continue as Brand Ambassador, working more closely with our Marketing and Brand teams, focusing on dealer engagement, rider culture and community.  Further specifics will be subject of a future announcement as Matt Ryan and Marcus Fischer get settled in their roles.

A Renewed Commitment to Milwaukee and Our Dealer Network
Harley-Davidson reaffirmed its commitment to Milwaukee - especially its historic Juneau Avenue campus - as the heart of its business. "Milwaukee is our home, and it always will be," Starrs said.

These organizational changes are part of a broader effort to reset and strengthen the company's bond with its dealers and riders - enabling Harley-Davidson to chart a bold strategic path forward.

Company Background  
Harley-Davidson, Inc. is the parent company of Harley-Davidson Motor Company and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. Our vision: Building our legend and leading our industry through innovation, evolution and emotion. Our mission: More than building machines, we stand for the timeless pursuit of adventure. Freedom for the soul. Our ambition is to maintain our place as the most desirable motorcycle brand in the world. Since 1903, Harley-Davidson has defined motorcycle culture by delivering a motorcycle lifestyle with distinctive and customizable motorcycles, experiences, motorcycle accessories, riding gear and apparel. Harley-Davidson Financial Services provides financing, insurance and other programs to help get riders on the road. Harley-Davidson also has a controlling interest in LiveWire Group, Inc., the first publicly traded all-electric motorcycle company in the United States. LiveWire is the future in the making for the pursuit of urban adventure and beyond. Drawing on its DNA as an agile disruptor from the lineage of Harley-Davidson and capitalizing on a decade of learnings in the EV sector, LiveWire's ambition is to be the most desirable electric motorcycle brand in the world. Learn more at harley-davidson.com and livewire.com

