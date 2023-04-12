FREEGOLD ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF $4 MILLION NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

HARD ROCK HOTEL DAYTONA BEACH CELEBRATES ITS 5TH ROCKIVERSARY WITH MULTIMILLION RENOVATION, NEW MEMORABILIA, AND GUEST EXPERIENCES

Booking promo code 5YEARS offers amped-up features

The iconic Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach celebrates five years of unparalleled music offerings and luxury amenities, transforming one of Florida's most well-known vacation destinations since its opening in spring 2018.

The signature beachfront pool deck was reimagined to increase the overall size of the resort's heart and soul of excitement and energy. The guitar pool has been converted to a full-size pool, an oversized hot tub added, and more lounge seating enhances the expansive deck flow to intensify the overall guest experience at Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach.

To stay on the leading edge of hospitality and to provide ultimate guest experiences, the 200-room beachfront resort debuts a multimillion renovation with a focus on the popular pool deck, refreshed guestrooms and youth club, and revamped memorabilia throughout the coastal-chic retreat.

In the lobby, the one-and-only Madonna's limousine featured in the 2001 43rd Grammy Awards greets guests in its full shimmer and glitter. This is just one of the new legendary music icon mementos and memorabilia adorning the resort among the modern luxuries and panoramic views. Additional highlights include Elvis Presley's fringed vest from his 1955 performance at the Peabody Auditorium in Daytona Beach , and a decades of music display to include hip-hop pioneer MC Hammer's sequined outfit during his Club MTV Spring Break performances in 1990 and 1994.

Keeping families in mind, young rockers can hang out in the Roxity Youth Club™, transformed into a bustling arcade featuring favorite games and amusements for kids of all ages.

The guestrooms feature new wall art featuring current and classic rockstars, fresh paint, and plush carpeting throughout the rooms and resort common areas.

To celebrate this milestone achievement, guests staying at Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach during the month of May can use promo code 5YEARS and enjoy amped-up experiences including two glasses of complimentary champagne on arrival, a signature 5 th anniversary dessert, and special offerings in the Rock Spa ® and Salon and at all food and beverage outlets.

True to the Hard Rock brand, the property features brand exclusive offerings including a Body Rock ® workout facility, and a Rock Spa & Salon ® complete with the music-infused Rhythm & Motion spa menu, six treatment rooms, a manicure/pedicure station, and poolside cabanas with spa services. The world-famous Rock Shop ® features Hard Rock's iconic merchandise.

Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach offers an array of food and beverage amenities where guests will enjoy all-day dining at Sessions, 24-hour in-room dining, the Constant Grind grab-and-go coffee shop, Splash Pool Bar, and Wave Terrace oceanfront entertainment venue.

Additionally, the property boasts The Sound of Your Stay ® music amenity program, allowing guests to unleash their inner rock star – whether setting the mood with a complimentary vinyl player and records or nailing power chords on a Fender guitar during an in-room jam session.

Catering to the unique needs of business and leisure travelers, Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach provides 20,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting space, including bright meeting rooms with views of the Atlantic Ocean and an open-air terrace suitable for any meeting or special event needs.

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

BD88's Live Dealer Achieves Record-Breaking Success in Online Casino Malaysia

BD88, a trusted online casino Malaysia, announced today that BD88's Live Dealer game has achieved record-breaking success, surpassing 10,000 players per week for seven consecutive weeks at the start of the quarter. The game set a new milestone in March, exceeding 50,000 monthly players, with an average of more than 1,000 players playing online every day.

Get the authentic casino experience with BD88's live dealers

PNY GeForce RTX 4070 12GB VERTO; PNY Introduces Latest 40 Series NVIDIA GeForce GPU

PNY announced today the expansion of its revolutionary NVIDIA GeForce® RTX™ 40 Series PNY and XLR8 Gaming family of GPUs with the addition of the new GeForce RTX 4070 12GB VERTO™ graphics cards.

The GeForce RTX 4070 GPU includes all the advancements of the NVIDIA® Ada Lovelace architecture, including the new standards in gaming such as DLSS 3 neural rendering and real-time ray-tracing technologies. Starting at $599 , the GeForce RTX 4070 runs most modern games at over 100 frames per second at 1440p resolution.

ASUS Announces Four GeForce RTX 4070 Graphics Cards

New graphics cards include the ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4070, TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4070, ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 4070, and Dual White GeForce RTX 4070

KEY POINTS

Gwangju Institute of Science and Technology and MIT Researchers Develop a Natural and Comfortable "Seamless-walk" Virtual Reality Locomotion System

The system is cost-effective, scalable, and provides high-resolution with an "intelligent carpet" touch sensor, opening doors to VR gaming and healthcare applications

Urban real-world environments have limited physical space for foot-based locomotion and present challenges to natural VR locomotion (since virtual environments are much larger than the corresponding real-world environment), a fact that has been noted in past studies (Mandal 2013 ; Pai and Kunze 2017 ). To compensate for this challenge, efficient virtual reality (VR)-based locomotion techniques have been proposed to enable natural and immersive locomotion experiences akin to walking in large, virtual environments. However, the VR locomotion systems often require attaching an equipment to the body or video-recording the user's body pose. This leads to discomfort caused by equipment size and discontinuous adjustment as well as privacy concerns related to capturing the entire body without blind spots. Against this backdrop, researchers from Gwangju Institute of Science and Technology (GIST), Korea in collaboration with researchers from Massachusetts Institute of Technology Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (MIT CSAIL), USA developed a novel foot-based VR locomotion system, called "Seamless-walk," that offers a more natural and comfortable locomotion experience without requiring the use of any walking equipment or a video of the user's body pose during walking or interaction with objects using their hands.

NEW PARTNERSHIP BETWEEN ATLAS: EARTH AND NATIONAL FOOD CHAINS DRIVES IRL TRANSACTIONS THROUGH VIRTUAL GAME

Fans of Zoup! and Barberitos can now earn virtual currency for real-world purchases through the ATLAS: EARTH app

ATLAS: EARTH the popular virtual real estate game, today announced new partnerships with national food chains Zoup! and Barberitos enabling players to earn rewards when they order their favorite meals. By linking select credit cards to the ATLAS: EARTH app, consumers will now receive in-game currency for every dollar spent at the restaurants, which can be used to buy virtual properties in the ATLAS metaverse. Other brands already signed up for the Atlas Merchant Platform (AMP) have seen player visits increase by as much as 15 percent and average order values increase by 10 percent.

ROKiT and KPK Join Forces to Launch Innovative Products and Manufacturing Joint Venture in India following COVID hiatus

Joint Venture will reignite ROKiT's business interests in India following hiatus due to COVID

ROKiT, a global conglomerate of cutting-edge products, technologies, drinks and services, has partnered with Tamil Nadu's KPK for a Rs 500 Cr investment to launch innovative products and manufacturing in India . This exciting new joint venture will focus initially on delivering Consumer Electronics, Gaming, and Mental Health services followed by the ROKiT Drinks portfolio, ROKiT's proprietary out-of-home Wi-Fi mesh services and ROKiT Gear.

