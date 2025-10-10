Happy Creek Provides Corporate Update

(TheNewswire)
October 10, 2025, Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (TSX-V: HPY) ("Happy Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the following corporate update.
Retirement of CFO / Appointment of New CFO
Richard Lee, CPA, CMA, is retiring and has stepped down as CFO and Corporate Secretary of Happy Creek effective immediately. The Company thanks Mr. Lee for his over 15years of service and wishes him well in his retirement.
The Company welcomes Mathew Lee, CPA, CA, of Manning Lee Management Inc. as new CFO and Corporate Secretary of Happy Creek effective immediately.
Extension to Highland Valley Sale Agreement Terms
The Company has agreed with Metal Energy Corp. (TSX.V: MERG) ("Metal Energy") to amend the terms of the asset purchase agreement for the sale of the Highland Valley Project (the "Amendment").
The Amendment, dated August 27, 2025, provides a nine-month extension to milestone payments and financing obligations included in the underlying asset purchase agreements (see Happy Creek news releases dated October 4, 2024, for details).
The updated terms under the Amendment include:
1) Extension of $6 million of milestone equity payments as follows (based on a closing date of November 6, 2024):
a) August 6, 2026, Metal Energy to issue $1.0 million in shares to Happy Creek
b) August 6, 2027, Metal Energy to issue $1.0 million in shares to Happy Creek
c) August 6, 2028, Metal Energy to issue $1.5 million in shares to Happy Creek
d) August 6, 2029, Metal Energy to issue $2.5 million in shares to Happy Creek
2) Extension of financing obligations (based on a closing date of November 6, 2024):
a) Metal Energy must complete an equity financing, raising a minimum of $1.5 million, by August 6, 2026.
In consideration for entering in the Amendment, Metal Energy will make a cash payment of $25,000 to Happy Creek within 5 days of Metals Energy completing its next financing and will issue Happy Creek with 1,000,000 common shares , subject to TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX.V") approval,
Cariboo Project Royalty Agreements
The Net Smelter Return royalties ("NSR's") over the Company's Cariboo Projects (Silverboss, Hen/Art/DL, Fox) held by the original prospectors of the mineral tenements has been purchased by unrelated third parties to the Company (the "Cariboo Royalty Buyers").
On October 1, 2025, the Company entered into an agreement with the Royalty Buyers that confirms the ownership of a 2.5% NSR over the original Cariboo Project mineral claims (original 20,000 hectares of Cariboo Project mineral claims acquired by Happy Creek in 2005) and extinguishes the preexisting right the Company had to buy down 1% of the Cariboo Property NSR by making a payment of $2,000,000 to the NSR holders ("HPY Buy Down Rights").
In consideration for extinguishing the HPY Buy Down Rights, Happy Creek received a cash payment of $25,000 from the Cariboo Royalty Buyers.
Issuance of Corporate Options
The Company announces the granting of 4,700,000 incentive stock options, pursuant to its stock option plan, and subject to TSX.V approval, to directors, officers and consultants of the Company. Each option is exercisable to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.13 per share for a term of 5 years. All options vest upon grant.
On behalf of the Board of Directors,
"Jason Bahnsen"
President and Chief Executive Officer
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Jason Bahnsen
Email: info@happycreekminerals.com
About Happy Creek Minerals Ltd.
Happy Creek is focused on making new discoveries and building resources in proximity to infrastructure on the Company's 100-percent-owned portfolio of diversified metals projects in British Columbia.
Projects include the high-grade Fox Tungsten deposit, the Silverboss molybdenum-copper-gold-silver project adjacent to Glencore's closed Boss Mountain molybdenum mine and the adjacent Hen-Art-DL gold and silver project.
On November 7, 2024, Happy Creek announced the closing of the sale of the Highland Valley Copper Project to Metal Energy Corp. (TSX:V MERG) ("Metal Energy"). Happy Creek holds 9.9% of Metal Energy issued capital and up to a 2.5% Net Smelter Return royalty on the Highland Valley mineral claims.
Happy Creek is committed to responsible mineral resource development. The Company's priority is to build and sustain mutually beneficial relationships with Indigenous Communities in the territories in which the Company explores.
Additional information relating to Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. may be obtained or viewed on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca or on the Company's website at www.happycreekminerals.com .
