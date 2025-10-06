Happy Creek Announces Arrangements to Address Mailing of Shareholders Meeting Materials Resulting from Canada Post Strike

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - October 6, 2025 – Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (TSX-V: HPY, OTC: HPYCF, FSE: 1HC ) ("Happy Creek" or the "Company") is providing an update to its shareholders regarding the impact of the strike by the Canadian Union of Postal Workers on the Company's ability to comply with its obligations to deliver (i) its meeting materials to shareholders in connection with its upcoming annual general meeting of shareholders scheduled to be held at 10:00 a.m. Vancouver time on October 24, 2025 at 1200 750 West Pender Street, Vancouver, British Columbia (the " Meeting "), and (ii) interim financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the six months ended July 31, 2025.
The Meeting
The Meeting is being held for the following purposes:
-
to receive the audited annual financial statements of the Company for its fiscal year ended January 31, 2025;
-
to fix the number of directors of the Company at five;
-
to elect directors of the Company for the ensuing year;
-
to appoint DeVisser Gray, Chartered Accountants, as auditors for the Company for the ensuing year;
-
to approve the continuation of the Company's 10% rolling stock option plan; and
-
to transact any other business which may properly come before the Meeting.
Due the postal strike, the Notice of Meeting, Information Circular and related proxy materials (the " Meeting Materials ") may not be delivered to shareholders prior to the Meeting in accordance with regulatory requirements. The Meeting Materials have been filed on the Company's website and on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca . Shareholders will still be able to vote their shares either directly by proxy (for registered shareholders) or indirectly through their intermediary (for unregistered shareholders who hold their shares through brokerage firms or other intermediaries). Instructions respecting voting can be obtained as outlined below.
The Company will provide copies of the Meeting Materials by email to each entitled shareholder who requests same while the strike is ongoing, at no charge. Shareholders can direct requests for copies of the Meeting Materials to Jason Bahnsen, President, at the contact details below or to Computershare's Shareholder Services Call Center at 1-800-564-6253 (toll free in Canada and the United States) between 8:30 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time or 514-982-7555 (international direct dial).
If you are a registered shareholder, please contact at Computershare Investor Services Inc. at 1-800-564-6253 to obtain your proxy form control number to cast your vote for the upcoming AGM.
If you hold shares through an intermediary such as a brokerage firm, please contact your intermediary directly for a copy of the proxy form and instructions for voting.
The deadline for voting by proxy for the Meeting is 10:00 a.m. (Pacific time) on October 22, 2025. Information respecting methods of voting not requiring mail delivery of a proxy or voting instruction form can be found on the proxy and voting instruction form which, as noted above, can be found on the Company's website and on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca .
For more information, visit https://www.happycreekminerals.com/ .
Delivery of Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis
The postal strike will also affect the Company's ability to mail copies of its interim financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the six months ended July 31, 2025 (the " Financial Reports ") to shareholders who have requested to have the Financial Reports delivered to them by mail. Electronic versions of the Financial Reports have, however, been filed and are available on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.com and on the Company's website. The Company will provide copies of the Financial Reports to each securityholder who requests them by email at info@happycreekminerals.com .
On behalf of the Board of Directors,
"Jason Bahnsen"
President and Chief Executive Officer
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Jason Bahnsen
Email: info@happycreekminerals.com
About Happy Creek Minerals Ltd.
Happy Creek is focused on making new discoveries and building resources in proximity to infrastructure on the Company's 100-percent-owned portfolio of diversified metals projects in British Columbia.
Projects include the high-grade Fox Tungsten deposit, the Silverboss molybdenum-copper-gold-silver project adjacent to Glencore's closed Boss Mountain molybdenum mine and the adjacent Hen-Art-DL gold and silver project.
On November 7, 2024, Happy Creek announced the closing of the sale of the Highland Valley Copper Project to Metal Energy Corp. (TSX:V MERG) ("Metal Energy"). Happy Creek holds 9.9% of Metal Energy issued capital and up to a 2.5% Net Smelter Return royalty on the Highland Valley mineral claims.
Happy Creek is committed to responsible mineral resource development. The Company's priority is to build and sustain mutually beneficial relationships with Indigenous Communities in the territories in which the Company explores.
Additional information relating to Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. may be obtained or viewed on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca or on the Company's website at www.happycreekminerals.com .
Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.