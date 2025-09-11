Happy Creek Announces the Start of Drilling at the Fox Tungsten Project

(TheNewswire)
September 11, 2025 TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (TSX-V: HPY) ("Happy Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the start of drilling at the Fox Tungsten Project in the South Cariboo district of British Columbia (the "Fox Project" or the "Project").
Highlights
Drilling has begun on the 10,000 metre resource expansion drill program at the Fox Tungsten Project.
The Fox tungsten deposit is one of the highest grade tungsten deposits globally with the potential to be a significant source of tungsten for North American critical metals market.
In 2018, Happy Creek announced a National Instrument 43-101 resource estimate for the Fox Project of 582,400 tonnes at a grade of 0.83% WO (tungsten trioxide) Indicated Category and 565,400 tonnes grading 1.23% WO in an Inferred Category (See Happy Creek announcement, February 27, 2018, for full details).
Happy Creek is planning to complete an approximate 100 hole, 10,000 metre diamond drilling program at the Fox Project over two drill seasons focused on expanding the existing high-grade tungsten resource defined in 2018.
Happy Creek, President and CEO Jason Bahnsen commented " It's great to see drilling underway at the Fox Project. We are initially focusing on step out drilling on the western side of the current resource area in the RC zone and in the undrilled area between the RC and BN zones. We intend to get as much drilling completed this season as possible and will be reporting assay results as they become available. "
The 2025/2026 Drill Program
The 2025/2026 diamond drill program will focus on increasing the current NI43-101 resource estimate for the Project by drilling new target areas identified through geological mapping, prospecting and previous drilling.
Up to 100 diamond drill holes are planned across multiple target zones for approximately 10,000 metres of total drilling in the resource expansion program.
Figure 1: Fox Project 2025/2026 Drill Target Zones
Photo 1: Project Manager Sonny Bernales Start of Drilling Hole 1 RC Zone
Qualified Person Statement
The technical and scientific contents of this release have been prepared, verified and approved by David Blann, P.Eng., a director of the Company, and a qualified person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
On behalf of the Board of Directors,
"Jason Bahnsen"
President and Chief Executive Officer
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Jason Bahnsen
Telephone: 604-590-1525
Email: info@happycreekminerals.com
About Happy Creek Minerals Ltd.
Happy Creek is focused on making new discoveries and building resources in proximity to infrastructure on the Company's 100-percent-owned portfolio of diversified metals projects in British Columbia.
Projects include the high-grade Fox Tungsten deposit, the Silverboss molybdenum-copper-gold-silver project adjacent to Glencore's closed Boss Mountain molybdenum mine and the adjacent Hen-Art-DL gold and silver project.
On November 7, 2024, Happy Creek announced the closing of the sale of the Highland Valley Copper Project to Metal Energy Corp. (TSX:V MERG) ("Metal Energy"). Happy Creek holds 9.9% of Metal Energy issued capital and up to a 2.5% Net Smelter Return royalty on the Highland Valley mineral claims.
Happy Creek is committed to responsible mineral resource development. The Company's priority is to build and sustain mutually beneficial relationships with Indigenous Communities in the territories in which the Company explores.
Additional information relating to Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. may be obtained or viewed on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca or on the Company's website at www.happycreekminerals.com .
Forward Looking Statement
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements that address capital costs, recovery, grade, and timing of work or plans at the Company's mineral projects. Forward-looking information may be, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "foresee", "plan", "planned", "continue", "expect", "thought to", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intends", "believe", "opportunity", "further" and others, or which describes a goal or action, event or result such as "may", "should", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be undertaken, occur or achieved. Statements also include those that address future mineral production, reserve potential, potential size or scale of a mineralized zone, potential expansion of mineralization, potential type(s) of mining, potential grades as well as to Happy Creek's ability to fund ongoing expenditure, or assumptions about future metal or mineral prices, currency exchange rates, metallurgical recoveries and grades, favourable operating conditions, access, political stability, obtaining or renewal of existing or required mineral titles, licenses and permits, labour stability, market conditions, availability of equipment, accuracy of any mineral resources, anticipated costs and expenditures. Assumptions may be based on factors and events that are not within the control of Happy Creek and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct. Such forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, which may cause the actual results to materially differ, and/or any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Additional information on risks and uncertainties can be found within Financial Statements, Prospectus and other materials found on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedarplus.ca . Although Happy Creek has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Happy Creek withholds any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by law.
Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.