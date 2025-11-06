Happy Creek Announces CEO Transition

(TheNewswire)
November 6, 2025 TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (TSX-V: HPY) ("Happy Creek" or the "Company") announces that Mr. Jason Bahnsen has resigned from the board of Happy Creek and the role of CEO of Happy Creek effective today. He will be replaced by Mr. Stephen Gray, who will assume the roles of CEO and Director. Mr. Gray brings extensive technical, operational, and business development experience from his previous roles with Rio Tinto Plc, Kinross Gold Corp., and Centerra Gold Inc. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mining Engineering from Queen's University and an MBA from Western University. Mr. Gray commented: "I'm thrilled to be joining Happy Creek and look forward to building on the excellent work completed by Jason and the rest of the team. With strong fundamentals in the tungsten market and a high-quality portfolio led by the Fox project, the Company is well positioned for the future." The Board of Directors thanks Mr. Bahnsen for his hard work and dedication to the Company and wishes him continued success in his future endeavors. The Board welcomes Mr. Gray with enthusiasm as he joins the Company at an important time in its exploration programs and amid strong market sentiment for tungsten.
Happy Creek is focused on making new discoveries and building resources in proximity to infrastructure on the Company's 100-percent-owned portfolio of diversified metals projects in British Columbia.
Projects include the high-grade Fox Tungsten deposit, the Silverboss molybdenum-copper-gold-silver project adjacent to Glencore's closed Boss Mountain molybdenum mine and the adjacent Hen-Art-DL gold and silver project.
On November 7, 2024, Happy Creek announced the closing of the sale of the Highland Valley Copper Project to Metal Energy Corp. (TSX:V MERG) ("Metal Energy"). Happy Creek holds approximately 9.9% of Metal Energy issued capital and up to a 2.5% Net Smelter Return royalty on the Highland Valley mineral claims.
Happy Creek is committed to responsible mineral resource development. The Company's priority is to build and sustain mutually beneficial relationships with Indigenous Communities in the territories in which the Company explores.
