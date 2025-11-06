Happy Creek Announces CEO Transition

(TheNewswire)

November 6, 2025 TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (TSX-V: HPY) ("Happy Creek" or the "Company") announces that Mr. Jason Bahnsen has resigned from the board of Happy Creek and the role of CEO of Happy Creek effective today. He will be replaced by Mr. Stephen Gray, who will assume the roles of CEO and Director. Mr. Gray brings extensive technical, operational, and business development experience from his previous roles with Rio Tinto Plc, Kinross Gold Corp., and Centerra Gold Inc. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mining Engineering from Queen's University and an MBA from Western University. Mr. Gray commented: "I'm thrilled to be joining Happy Creek and look forward to building on the excellent work completed by Jason and the rest of the team. With strong fundamentals in the tungsten market and a high-quality portfolio led by the Fox project, the Company is well positioned for the future." The Board of Directors thanks Mr. Bahnsen for his hard work and dedication to the Company and wishes him continued success in his future endeavors. The Board welcomes Mr. Gray with enthusiasm as he joins the Company at an important time in its exploration programs and amid strong market sentiment for tungsten.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Walter Segsworth"

Chair of the Board

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Walter Segsworth

Email: info@happycreekminerals.com

About Happy Creek Minerals Ltd.

Happy Creek is focused on making new discoveries and building resources in proximity to infrastructure on the Company's 100-percent-owned portfolio of diversified metals projects in British Columbia.

Projects include the high-grade Fox Tungsten deposit, the Silverboss molybdenum-copper-gold-silver project adjacent to Glencore's closed Boss Mountain molybdenum mine and the adjacent Hen-Art-DL gold and silver project.

On November 7, 2024, Happy Creek announced the closing of the sale of the Highland Valley Copper Project to Metal Energy Corp. (TSX:V MERG) ("Metal Energy"). Happy Creek holds approximately 9.9% of Metal Energy issued capital and up to a 2.5% Net Smelter Return royalty on the Highland Valley mineral claims.

Happy Creek is committed to responsible mineral resource development.  The Company's priority is to build and sustain mutually beneficial relationships with Indigenous Communities in the territories in which the Company explores.

Additional information relating to Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. may be obtained or viewed on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca or on the Company's website at www.happycreekminerals.com .

Forward Looking Statement

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements that address capital costs, recovery, grade, and timing of work or plans at the Company's mineral projects. Forward-looking information may be, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "foresee", "plan", "planned", "continue", "expect", "thought to", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intends", "believe", "opportunity", "further" and others, or which describes a goal or action, event or result such as "may", "should", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be undertaken, occur or achieved. Statements also include those that address future mineral production, reserve potential, potential size or scale of a mineralized zone, potential expansion of mineralization, potential type(s) of mining, potential grades as well as to Happy Creek's ability to fund ongoing expenditure, or assumptions about future metal or mineral prices, currency exchange rates, metallurgical recoveries and grades, favourable operating conditions, access, political stability, obtaining or renewal of existing or required mineral titles, licenses and permits, labour stability, market conditions, availability of equipment, accuracy of any mineral resources, anticipated costs and expenditures. Assumptions may be based on factors and events that are not within the control of Happy Creek and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct. Such forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, which may cause the actual results to materially differ, and/or any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Additional information on risks and uncertainties can be found within Financial Statements, Prospectus and other materials found on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedarplus.ca . Although Happy Creek has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Happy Creek withholds any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by law.

Advancing High-Grade Tungsten and Copper Projects in South Central BC

