Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce?

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2025)

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2025)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium?

Will Trump Bring Back the Gold Standard?

Can You Invest in Neuralink?

When is the Starlink IPO Date and Can You Invest?

Trending Press Releases

Critical Metals Corp. Enters Into Share Subscription Facility For Up To US$125.0M In Transaction Funding

Greenland Tanbreez Project Maiden Drill Results

Stardust Power Inc. Announces Pricing of $5.75 Million Public Offering

CONNEQT App Launches in USA as Pulse Deliveries Commence

Forum Announces Drill Results from Qavvik: 296 Metres of Uranium Mineralization; 8.2% U3O8 over 0.5 Metres and Multiple Intercepts Greater than 1%

Cyclopharm Signs US Agreement with HCA Healthcare for Technegas®

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

First Helium

HELI:CA

Radisson Mining Resources

RDS:CC

Hempalta

HEMP:CC

Cygnus Metals

CYG:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2025 World Cleantech Outlook Report

Rare Earths Outlook Report

2025 Uranium Outlook

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Torque Metals

Growth-Focused Gold Explorer: Torque Metals and Aston Minerals Unite in Strategic Merger

Combined 1.75Moz of gold resources anchored in two premier greenstone belts

Torque Metals Limited (“Torque”) (ASX: TOR) and Aston Minerals Limited (“Aston”) (ASX:ASO) are pleased to announce they have entered into a binding scheme implementation deed to facilitate a merger whereby Torque will acquire 100% of Aston in an all-scrip transaction (“Merger”).

HIGHLIGHTS

  • The Merger will see Torque and Aston shareholders each own 50% of the merged entity1.
  • Combined business to have 1.75Moz in gold resources across two exploration projects, with a dominant land position, and pro-forma cash of over $5 million to drive ongoing gold exploration activities2.
    • Paris Gold Project: 250,000oz @ 3.1 g/t Au3, Western Australia Goldfields, ~1,200km²
    • Edleston Gold Project: 1.5Moz @ 1.0 g/t Au4, Ontario, Canada. Abitibi Greenstone Belt, ~310km²
  • Entities related to Tolga Kumova and Evan Cranston to collectively invest $1.0 million into Torque at $0.05 per share unconditionally (Placement).
  • Evan Cranston has been appointed to the Board of Torque as a Non-Executive Director, and upon completion of the Merger, Tolga Kumova will be invited to join the Board of Torque, with Cristian Moreno and Andrew Woskett to remain in their respective roles of Managing Director and Chairman.
  • Torque will offer 1 Torque share for every 5.2 Aston shares, representing an offer price of $0.01 per Aston share5.
  • Directors of Aston unanimously recommend that all shareholders and option holders vote in favour of Torque’s offer, in the absence of a Superior Proposal.
  • The merged entity will benefit from a strong cash position, a refreshed Board to drive the next phase of exploration growth, and the ability to drive gold exploration across two emerging gold assets, being the Paris Gold Project in Western Australia and the Edleston Gold Project in Ontario, Canada.

TRANSACTION SUMMARY

Torque Metals Limited (ASX: TOR) (“Torque”) and Aston Minerals Limited (ASX: ASO) (“Aston”) are pleased to announce a merger of equals, creating a well-funded, growth-focused gold exploration company with projects located in two Tier-1 mining jurisdictions: the Western Australian Goldfields and Ontario, Canada.

The companies have entered into a scheme implementation deed (“Scheme Implementation Deed” or “Scheme”) pursuant to which they have agreed to a merger to be conducted by way of a Scheme of Arrangement under the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (“Corporations Act”), whereby Torque will acquire 100% of the fully paid ordinary shares in Aston and 100% of the unlisted Aston options (“Proposed Merger”).

Commenting on the Proposed Merger, Torque Managing Director, Cristian Moreno, said:

“We are pleased to announce the proposed merger between Aston and Torque, creating a dynamic growth-focused gold explorer with a dominant position in two leading mining jurisdictions. This strategic transaction unites our strengths, consolidating a substantial gold resource of 1.75 million ounces (Moz) across two highly prospective exploration projects. Torque will command an extensive landholding in two premier mining jurisdictions and leverage current cash reserves exceeding $5 million to fund ongoing exploration activities.

“As Torque already owns the Paris Gold Project, located in the heart of the Western Australian Goldfields, the merger enhances the strategic potential of this asset and aligns with Torque's broader growth objectives. With a resource of 250,000 ounces at an impressive grade of 3.1 g/t gold, the project spans a substantial ~1,200km² tenement package, positioning it as a cornerstone of our portfolio. Complementing this, Aston’s Edleston Gold Project in Ontario, Canada, is situated in the renowned Abitibi Greenstone Belt and contributes a significant resource of 1.5 million ounces at 1.0 g/t gold. This project’s ~310km² landholding offers additional high-grade exploration opportunities, further solidifying our growth potential.

“A key advantage of this merger is the injection of $4 million cash on a pre-costs basis from Aston into Torque Metals. This strategic funding approach ensures that the company is well-capitalised to advance exploration efforts in the current robust gold price environment.

“We also welcome a $1 million strategic investment from Tolga and Evan, who have recognised the considerable exploration upside to be unlocked at our expansive Paris Gold Project area. Their involvement will bring valuable insights and leadership to Torque Metals, and I look forward to collaborating with them on the Board of Torque following completion of the merger.”

Commenting on the proposed merger, Aston Managing Director and Chairman, Russell Bradford, said:

"The proposed merger with Torque Metals marks an exciting milestone, and I am particularly impressed by the scale potential of the Paris Gold Project. This project boasts a dominant land package in the highly productive Western Australia Goldfields, with an outstanding resource grade of 3.1 g/t gold and significant potential to expand into a major high-grade deposit.

“Its strategic location, surrounded by prominent producers and explorers such as Goldfields, Westgold, Northern Star, Vault Minerals, and Astral Resources, underscores the quality and opportunity this project represents. To have a project of this calibre in such a prime jurisdiction is truly remarkable.

“I commend Torque Metals’ management for their exceptional work in advancing the Paris Gold Project to this stage. With the significant cash injection from this merger, I have complete confidence in their ability for Torque to uncover gold ounces and deliver outstanding value for the shareholders of Torque and Aston."


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Torque Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx:torgold investinggold exploration
The Conversation (0)
Adavale Resources

Completion of Placement, Parkes Project Acquisition and Site Visit

Adavale Resources Limited (ASX:ADD) (“Adavale” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the successful completion of a 72.5% interest acquisition in the Parkes Gold and Copper Project (the “Project”), located in the Lachlan Fold Belt of NSW, Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
Bold Ventures President, COO and Director Bruce MacLachlan.

Bold Ventures Exec Highlights New Discovery at Burchell Gold-Copper Project

Following the release of promising assay results from Bold Ventures' (TSXV:BOL) Ontario-based Burchell gold-copper project, Bruce MacLachlan, the company's president and chief operating officer, highlighted the significance of the recent findings and shared plans for upcoming exploration.

“It's really encouraging. It's in a mag low that crosses the property. Mag low is probably about 10 kilometers long. It's never been drilled. It's like a brand-new discovery,” said MacLachlan at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference.

The company plans to conduct additional prospecting, soil sampling and backhoe work to strip overburden in the spring. Channel sampling and drilling will follow to further define the property's potential.

Keep reading...Show less

Newmont Announces Early Redemption of its 5.30% Notes Due 2026

Committed to Reducing Debt and Further Strengthening Newmont's Financial Position

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Newmont Announces Early Redemption of its 5.30% Notes Due 2026

Committed to Reducing Debt and Further Strengthening Newmont's Financial Position

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Stacks of US$100 bills.

Newmont Completes Divestitures With US$425 Million Sale to Discovery Silver

Newmont (TSX:NGT,NYSE:NEM) announced the final phase of its divestiture program through an agreement to sell its Porcupine operation in Ontario, Canada, to Discovery Silver (TSX:DSV,OTCQX:DSVSF).

Total consideration for the sale comes to US$425 million, comprised of US$200 million in cash to be paid upon closing, US$75 million in Discovery Silver shares and US$150 million in deferred cash payments.

The sale is anticipated to close in the first half of 2025, subject to regulatory approvals and other conditions.

Keep reading...Show less
Gold bars with Australian money.

Capricorn Metals to Buy Deadman Flat, Extend Karlawinda Gold Project Tenure

Gold producer Capricorn Metals (ASX:CMM,OTC Pink:CRNLF) has entered into an agreement with Peregrine Gold (ASX:PGD) to acquire the Deadman Flat project in Western Australia's Pilbara region.

In an January 23 announcement, Capricorn said the Deadman Flat tenements cover approximately 270 square kilometres contiguous to its Karlawinda gold project and will expand its territory in the area.

Capricorn will pay AU$1.5 million for the asset by issuing fully paid ordinary shares to Peregrine.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Completion of Placement, Parkes Project Acquisition and Site Visit

Chemphys Placement Participation Funds Received

Theia Diamond Drilling Delivers Best Result Yet

Noble Minerals More Than Triples the Size of the Cere Villebon Copper, Nickel, Cobalt, Platinum Group Property, Quebec

Related News

Lithium Investing

Chemphys Placement Participation Funds Received

Precious Metals Investing

Theia Diamond Drilling Delivers Best Result Yet

Lithium Investing

Brunswick Exploration CEO Outlines Bright Future for Lithium in 2025

Gold Investing

Aquirian Shares Rise on Services Deal for Mount Ida Gold Operation

Base Metals Investing

Noble Minerals More Than Triples the Size of the Cere Villebon Copper, Nickel, Cobalt, Platinum Group Property, Quebec

Precious Metals Investing

JZR Gold Inc. Provides an Update Regarding the Vila Nova Gold Project in Brazil and Announces Private Placement Offering of Units to Raise up to $600,000

Base Metals Investing

Heritage Receives Drill Permit and Secures additional Drill Program Contracts and Drill Mobilization

×