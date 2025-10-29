Group Eleven Resources Corp. to Attend the 51st Annual New Orleans Investment Conference

Group Eleven Resources Corp. to Attend the 51st Annual New Orleans Investment Conference

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (TSXV: ZNG,OTC:GRLVF) (OTCQB: GRLVF) announced today that it will be participating in the 51st Annual New Orleans Investment Conference at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside November 2 - 5, 2025. Bart Jaworski, CEO, will be presenting on Monday, November 3rd, and is looking forward to networking with investors during the Conference.

The New Orleans Investment Conference gathers some of the world's brightest and most successful analysts, newsletter writers and investors. This year's event will highlight all major asset classes, including zinc, silver and copper exploration.

About Group Eleven Resources Corp.

Group Eleven is drilling the most significant mineral discovery in the Republic of Ireland in over a decade. The Company announced the Ballywire discovery in September 2022, demonstrating high grades of zinc, lead, silver, copper, germanium and locally, antimony.

About The New Orleans Investment Conference

The New Orleans Investment Conference is the one place where the world's most sophisticated investors gather every year to discover new opportunities and strategies, exchange ideas, plan for the coming year and enjoy the camaraderie of like-minded individuals in America's most fascinating and entertaining city.

Headliners at the New Orleans Conference over the last 50 years have included Lady Margaret Thatcher, former President Gerald Ford, novelist Ayn Rand, General H. Norman Schwarzkopf, Nobel Prize-winning economists Milton Friedman and F.A. Hayek, Dr. Henry Kissinger, Senator Barry Goldwater, Admiral Hyman Rickover, Louis Rukeyser, Sir John Templeton, Lord William Rees-Mogg, Charlton Heston, Jeane Kirkpatrick, Robert Bleiberg, Jack Kemp, William F. Buckley, General Colin Powell, Ron Paul and J. Peter Grace, among hundreds of other notables.

This year's speakers line-up includes the likes of Matt Taibbi…Rick Rule...Mary Katharine Ham…Danielle DiMartino Booth…Brent Johnson…George Gammon…Peter St. Onge…Viva Frei…Robert Kiyosaki…Peter Boockvar…Jim Bianco…Jim Iuorio…Adam Taggart…Peter Schiff…Adrian Day…Mike Maloney…Alex Green…Dave Collum…Robert Prechter…Robert Helms…Russ Gray…

PLUS Mark Skousen...Lawrence Lepard…Jordan Roy-Byrne…Dan Oliver…Jeff Phillips…Lobo Tiggre…Tavi Costa…Nick Hodge…Chris Powell…Dana Samuelson…Jennifer Shaigec…Rich Checkan…Thom Calandra…Mary Anne & Pamela Aden…Omar Ayales…Bill Murphy…Gerardo Del Real…Steve Hochberg…Albert Lu…Lindsay Hall...Kerry Stevenson… and more, including Brien Lundin, host of this illustrious event.

Don't miss out. Register for the 51st Annual New Orleans Investment Conference by clicking here.

For additional information, please contact:

Group Eleven Resources Corp.
Bart Jaworski
CEO
+353-85-833-2463
b.jaworski@groupelevenresources.com
https://groupelevenresources.com/

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Group Eleven ResourcesZNG:CCTSXV:ZNGBase Metals Investing
ZNG:CC
Group Eleven Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Group Eleven Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Group Eleven Resources

Group Eleven Resources

High-grade zinc-lead-silver and germanium discovery in Ireland, with substantial copper potential

High-grade zinc-lead-silver and germanium discovery in Ireland, with substantial copper potential Keep Reading...
Group Eleven Drills 25.6m of 9.2% Zn+Pb and 28 g/t Ag and Extends Deeper Cu-Ag Zone with 17.4m of 35 g/t Ag and 0.31% Cu at Ballywire Discovery

Group Eleven Drills 25.6m of 9.2% Zn+Pb and 28 g/t Ag and Extends Deeper Cu-Ag Zone with 17.4m of 35 g/t Ag and 0.31% Cu at Ballywire Discovery

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (TSXV: ZNG,OTC:GRLVF) (OTCQB: GRLVF) (FSE: 3GE) ("Group Eleven" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the latest three step-out drill holes from its Ballywire discovery ("Ballywire") at the 100%-owned PG West Project ("PG West"), Republic of Ireland. Highlights:... Keep Reading...
Group Eleven Drills 6.5m of 217 g/t Ag and 0.34% Cu; and 2.6m of 19 g/t Ag, 1.07% Cu and 0.14% Sb, Confirming Deeper Cu-Ag Mineralization at Ballywire

Group Eleven Drills 6.5m of 217 g/t Ag and 0.34% Cu; and 2.6m of 19 g/t Ag, 1.07% Cu and 0.14% Sb, Confirming Deeper Cu-Ag Mineralization at Ballywire

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (TSXV: ZNG,OTC:GRLVF) (OTCQB: GRLVF) (FSE: 3GE) ("Group Eleven" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from its first hole testing the 'Deeper Cu-Ag Target' at its Ballywire discovery ("Ballywire") at the 100%-owned PG West Project ("PG West"), Republic of... Keep Reading...
Group Eleven Drills 6.2m of 312 g/t Ag and 0.95% Cu, incl. 2.8m of 549 g/t Ag and 1.77% Cu in a 90m Step-Out, Further Supporting Deeper Cu-Ag Target at Ballywire

Group Eleven Drills 6.2m of 312 g/t Ag and 0.95% Cu, incl. 2.8m of 549 g/t Ag and 1.77% Cu in a 90m Step-Out, Further Supporting Deeper Cu-Ag Target at Ballywire

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (TSXV: ZNG,OTC:GRLVF) (OTCQB: GRLVF) (FSE: 3GE) ("Group Eleven" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the latest three step-out drill holes from the discovery horizon at its Ballywire discovery ("Ballywire") at the 100%-owned PG West Project ("PG West"), Republic... Keep Reading...
Group Eleven Closes C$5.75M Bought Deal Private Placement, Including Full Exercise of C$750,000 Underwriters' Option

Group Eleven Closes C$5.75M Bought Deal Private Placement, Including Full Exercise of C$750,000 Underwriters' Option

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (TSXV: ZNG,OTC:GRLVF) (OTCQB: GRLVF) (FSE: 3GE) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of its previously-announced "bought deal" private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of C$5,750,000 (the "Offering") through the issuance of 17,968,750 common... Keep Reading...
Group Eleven Provides Results of Annual General Meeting

Group Eleven Provides Results of Annual General Meeting

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (TSXV: ZNG,OTC:GRLVF) (OTCQB: GRLVF) (FSE: 3GE) ("Group Eleven" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that all resolutions were passed by the requisite majority at its annual general meeting held in Vancouver, British Columbia on July 30, 2025. Annual General... Keep Reading...
Osisko Intersects 592 Metres Averaging 0.33% Cu at Gaspé

Osisko Intersects 592 Metres Averaging 0.33% Cu at Gaspé

Osisko Metals Incorporated (the " Company " or " Osisko Metals ") ( TSX: OM,OTC:OMZNF ; OTCQX: OMZNF ; FRANKFURT: 0B51 ) is pleased to announce new drill results from the Gaspé Copper Project, located in the Gaspé Peninsula of Eastern Québec. Osisko Metals CEO Robert Wares commented: "These... Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities Report

Quarterly Activities Report

Corazon Mining (CZN:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Corazon Mining (CZN:AU) has announced Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
$2.48M Capital Raise to Accelerate Drilling at Mt Solitary

$2.48M Capital Raise to Accelerate Drilling at Mt Solitary

Mount Hope Mining (MHM:AU) has announced $2.48M Capital Raise to Accelerate Drilling at Mt SolitaryDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

CuFe Limited (CUF:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities and Cashflow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Acquisition of Option to Buy Lepidico's Interest in Karibib Lithium, Rubidium and Cesium Project in Namibia - Update

Acquisition of Option to Buy Lepidico's Interest in Karibib Lithium, Rubidium and Cesium Project in Namibia - Update

International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC,OTC:ILHMF) (OTCQB: ILHMF) (FSE: IAH) (the "Company" or "ILC") is pleased to announce, further to its announcement on September 09, 2025, that on October 24, 2025 Lepidico met all the drawdown conditions for completion of its secured loan from ILC and that... Keep Reading...

Latest News

Group Eleven Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Group Eleven Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Osisko Intersects 592 Metres Averaging 0.33% Cu at Gaspé

Quarterly Activities Report

Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

gold investing

5m @ 13.1g/t Gold Intersected within 20m Mineralised Zone in First Drill Hole to Test New Target at Titan East

Energy Investing

Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B

Precious Metals Investing

Rio Silver Receives Conditional Approval for $2.2M Private Placement

Precious Metals Investing

Apollo Silver Closes $26.78 Million Private Placement Offering

Gold Investing

Patrick Tuohy: Gold's Status Has Changed, Higher Price is Inevitable

Platinum Investing

Metals Focus: Bullish on Platinum, Bearish on Palladium in 2026