Group Eleven Drills 25.6m of 9.2% Zn+Pb and 28 g/t Ag and Extends Deeper Cu-Ag Zone with 17.4m of 35 g/t Ag and 0.31% Cu at Ballywire Discovery

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (TSXV: ZNG,OTC:GRLVF) (OTCQB: GRLVF) (FSE: 3GE) ("Group Eleven" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the latest three step-out drill holes from its Ballywire discovery ("Ballywire") at the 100%-owned PG West Project ("PG West"), Republic of Ireland.

Highlights:

  • 25-3552-39 (50m step-out SE of 25-3552-35, hosting widest intercept to date; announced 02-Jul-25) intersected two main zones of mineralization, including:
    • Waulsortian Limestone (starting from 145.9m downhole)
    • 11.4m of 4.7% Zn+Pb (3.4% Zn and 1.3% Pb) and 34 g/t Ag, including
    • 5.3m of 9.2% Zn+Pb (6.9% Zn and 2.2% Pb) and 58 g/t Ag, and
    • 0.6m of 52.1% Zn+Pb (43.8% Zn and 8.3% Pb) and 631 g/t Ag
    • Base of Waulsortian Limestone (starting from 236.2m downhole)
    • 25.6m of 9.2% Zn+Pb (6.5% Zn and 2.7% Pb) and 28 g/t Ag, including
    • 5.7m of 14.9% Zn+Pb (12.3% Zn and 2.6% Pb) and 24 g/t Ag
  • 25-3552-44 (approx. 100m step-out NNW of 25-3552-40, the first hole testing the 'Deeper Cu-Ag' target at Ballywire; announced 22-Sep-2025) intersected multiple zones of Cu-Ag mineralization:
    • Base of Waulsortian Limestone (starting from 364.5m downhole)
    • 14.7m of 1.7% Zn+Pb (1.5% Zn and 0.2% Pb) and 22 g/t Ag, including
    • 3.4m of 5.6% Zn+Pb (5.1% Zn and 0.5% Pb) and 23 g/t Ag, including
    • 1.0m of 13.1% Zn+Pb (12.4% Zn and 0.7% Pb) and 42 g/t Ag, and
    • 3.8m of 51 g/t Ag and 0.14% Cu
    • Deeper Cu-Ag Zone, Below the Waulsortian Limestone (starting 396.6m downhole)
    • 17.4m of 35 g/t Ag and 0.31% Cu, including
    • 5.1m of 91 g/t Ag and 0.22% Cu, including
    • 0.4m (42cm) of 917 g/t Ag, 1.97% Cu, 0.17% Sb, and
    • 7.7m of 17 g/t Ag, 0.55% Cu and 0.04% Sb, including
    • 2.8m of 26 g/t Ag, 1.03% Cu and 0.06% Sb

"Today's results are significant given they clearly show the presence of Cu-Ag mineralization associated with extensive, steeply dipping 'feeder' faults located immediately below the Zn-Pb-Ag horizon," stated Bart Jaworski, CEO. "Having both Zn-Pb-Ag and Cu-Ag zones in close proximity is a fortuitous situation from a future mining perspective, relative to our initial hypothesis of a flat lying Cu-Ag horizon occurring separately a couple of hundred metres below the Zn-Pb-Ag horizon. Also important is the discovery of a second fault at the bottom of 25-3552-44, suggesting a parallel mineralizing system immediately to the north of the discovery which has not yet been drilled. Lastly, we are very pleased to see one of the best intersections to date at Ballywire in step-out hole 25-3552-39, illustrating the strength of the mineralization system. We are poised to add further shareholder value via ongoing drill testing of the Zn-Pb-Ag horizon and associated Deeper Cu-Ag target along our 6km long prospective trend at Ballywire."

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/271026_d361fe10f4ca9af2_002.jpg

Exhibit 1. Cross-Section Showing 25-3552-44 Testing Deeper Cu-Ag Zone at Ballywire

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/271026_d361fe10f4ca9af2_002full.jpg

Note: ^unless otherwise noted, true thickness of the mineralized intervals in holes 25-3552-44 as a percentage of the down-hole interval, is estimated to be approx. 90%.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/271026_d361fe10f4ca9af2_003.jpg

Exhibit 2. Plan Map of Main Ballywire Discovery Corridor, Showing Holes 25-3552-39, -42, -44

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/271026_d361fe10f4ca9af2_003full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/271026_d361fe10f4ca9af2_004.jpg

Exhibit 3. Cross-Section Showing New Holes (25-3552-39 and -42)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/271026_d361fe10f4ca9af2_004full.jpg

Note: 25-3552-35 is projected approx. 50m onto the plane of the section; *massive sulphide dominated mineralization.

Ballywire Drill Update

The Ballywire prospect at the Company's 100%-owned PG West Project in Republic of Ireland, represents the most significant mineral discovery in Ireland in over a decade. First announced in Sept-2022, the discovery has 62 holes drilled and reported by Group Eleven to date, including the most recent three holes (25-3552-39, -42 and -44) reported today (see Exhibits 1 to 6).

Assays from today's drill holes are summarized below (see Exhibits 4 and 5). Mineralization consists predominantly of sphalerite, galena and pyrite, with the Cu-Ag bearing zones also containing chalcopyrite and suspected tennantite-tetrahedrite.

Exhibit 4. Summary of Assays from 25-3552-39 at Ballywire

Item From (m) To (m) Int (m) Zn (%) Pb (%) Zn+Pb (%) Ag (g/t) Cu (%)
25-3552-39 145.94 157.38 11.44 3.45 1.25 4.70 34.2 -
Incl. 152.06 157.38 5.32 6.95 2.22 9.17 57.6 -
Incl. 153.84 156.42 2.58 12.49 3.79 16.29 94.7 0.02
Incl. 154.74 155.60 0.86 23.30 6.57 29.87 197.0 0.04
And 206.65 207.25 0.60 43.80 8.32 52.12 631.0 -
And 236.15 261.77 25.62 6.53 2.66 9.19 27.6 0.02
Incl. 242.84 258.90 16.06 8.73 3.67 12.40 31.0 0.02
Incl. 250.47 256.13 5.66 12.33 2.56 14.90 23.7 0.03
And 266.41 267.38 0.97 0.32 0.10 0.41 35.8 0.05
And 269.28 270.23 0.95 1.00 0.39 1.38 59.7 0.08
And 307.18 308.08 0.90 0.14 0.01 0.15 15.1 0.23
And 324.04 324.96 0.92 0.00 0.00 0.01 13.2 0.09

 

Note: True thickness of the mineralized interval in holes 25-3552-39, as a percentage of the down-hole interval, is estimated to be approx. 90%, respectively; '-' means equal to or less than 0.01% (

Exhibit 5. Summary of Assays from 25-3552-44 and -42 at Ballywire

Item From (m) To (m) Int (m) Zn (%) Pb (%) Zn+Pb (%) Ag (g/t) Cu (%) Sb (%)
25-3552-44 364.52 379.20 14.68 1.53 0.18 1.71 21.8 0.06 -
Incl. 364.52 368.79 4.27 4.15 0.40 4.55 21.7 0.05 -
Incl. 364.52 367.92 3.40 5.13 0.50 5.63 22.8 0.04 -
Incl. 364.52 366.94 2.42 7.01 0.65 7.67 30.3 0.06 -
Incl. 364.52 365.55 1.03 12.40 0.69 13.09 42.3 0.09 -
And 374.42 378.17 3.75 1.09 0.19 1.28 51.0 0.14 -
Incl. 376.30 377.23 0.93 3.45 0.58 4.03 76.5 0.23 -
And 396.56 414.00 17.44 0.02 0.06 0.08 34.7 0.31 -
Incl. 396.56 401.65 5.09 0.03 0.17 0.19 91.2 0.22 -
Incl. 396.56 396.98 0.42 0.20 1.80 2.00 916.5 1.97 0.17
And 406.35 414.00 7.65 0.03 0.01 0.04 17.3 0.55 0.04
Incl. 408.09 413.70 5.61 0.04 0.01 0.05 21.4 0.71 0.05
Incl. 408.09 410.90 2.81 0.05 0.01 0.06 25.5 1.03 0.06
Incl. 408.09 408.40 0.31 0.13 0.01 0.13 38.0 5.51 0.02
And 582.88 590.50 7.62 - 0.01 0.01 12.9 0.41 -
Incl. 583.81 588.53 4.72 - 0.01 0.01 17.7 0.49 -
Incl. 583.81 585.70 1.89 - - 0.01 26.5 0.81 -
And 611.88 612.34 0.46 0.05 - 0.05 37.4 1.53 0.06
25-3552-42 282.33 311.05 28.72 0.81 0.16 0.97 4.1 - -
Incl. 284.10 290.60 6.50 1.70 0.44 2.14 7.5 - -
Incl. 284.10 285.91 1.81 3.16 0.78 3.95 15.5 - -
And 308.95 309.90 0.95 2.52 0.03 2.55 5.7 - -

 

Note: True thickness of the mineralized intervals in holes 25-3552-44 and -42 as a percentage of the down-hole interval, is estimated to be approx. 90% and 60-80%, respectively; '-' means less than or equal to 0.01% Zn, Pb, Cu or Sb.

Drilling at Ballywire continues with three rigs. Currently, eleven (11) new holes are completed or near completed (and in the process of being logged, sampled and assayed). These are shown in Exhibit 2, including: (i) one hole testing the 'Deeper Cu-Ag zone'; (ii) one hole testing N of G11-3552-19; (iii) four holes collared approx. 200m E of G11-3552-08; (iv) one hole testing approx. 780m SE of G11-3552-08; and (v) four holes drilled along a drill fence hosting G11-468-01.

Notes to Exhibit 7: (a) Pallas Green MRE is owned by Glencore (see Glencore's Resources and Reserves Report dated December 31, 2024); (b) Stonepark MRE: see the 'NI 43-101 Independent Report on the Zinc-Lead Exploration Project at Stonepark, County Limerick, Ireland', by Gordon, Kelly and van Lente, with an effective date of April 26, 2018, as found on SEDAR+; and (c) the historic estimate at Denison was reported by Westland Exploration Limited in 'Report on Prospecting Licence 464' by Dermot Hughes dated May, 1988; the historic estimate at Gortdrum was reported in 'The Geology and Genesis of the Gortdrum Cu-Ag-Hg Orebody' by G.M. Steed dated 1986; and the historic estimate at Tullacondra was first reported by Munster Base Metals Ltd in 'Report on Mallow Property' by David Wilbur, dated December 1973; and later summarized in 'Cu-Ag Mineralization at Tullacondra, Mallow, Co. Cork' by Wilbur and Carter in 1986; the above three historic estimates have not been verified as current mineral resources; none of the key assumptions, parameters and methods used to prepare the historic estimates were reported and no resource categories were used; significant data compilation, re-drilling and data verification may be required by a Qualified Person before the historic estimates can be verified and upgraded to be compliant with current NI 43-101 standards; a Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to classify them as a current mineral resource and the Company is not treating the historic estimates as current mineral resources. 'Rathdowney Trend' is the south-westerly projection of the Rathdowney Trend, hosting the historic Lisheen and Galmoy mines.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/271026_d361fe10f4ca9af2_005.jpg

Exhibit 6. Regional Gravity Map Showing 6km Long Prospective Trend at Ballywire

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/271026_d361fe10f4ca9af2_005full.jpg

Note: Of the four gravity-high anomalies above, only the "C" anomaly has been systematically drilled to date.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/271026_d361fe10f4ca9af2_006.jpg

Exhibit 7. Regional Map of Ballywire Discovery and Surrounding Prospects

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/271026_d361fe10f4ca9af2_006full.jpg

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been approved by Professor Garth Earls, Eur Geol, P.Geo, FSEG, geological consultant at IGS (International Geoscience Services) Limited, and independent 'Qualified Person' as defined under Canadian National Instrument 43-101.

Sampling and Analytical Procedures

All core drilled at Ballywire is NQ (47.6mm) and is cut using a rock saw. Sample intervals vary between 0.13m to 1.46m with an average (over 335 samples) of 0.91m. The half-core samples are bagged, labelled and sealed at Group Eleven's core store facility in Limerick, Ireland. Selected sample bags are examined by the Qualified Person. Transport is via an accredited courier service and/or by Group Eleven staff to ALS Laboratories in Loughrea Co. Galway, Ireland. Sample preparation at the ALS facility comprises fine crushing 70%

Quality Assurance/Quality Control (QA/QC) Information

Group Eleven inserts certified reference materials ("CRMs" or "Standards") as well as blank material, to its sample stream as part of its industry-standard QA/QC programme. The QC results have been reviewed by the Qualified Person, who is satisfied that all the results are within acceptable parameters. The Qualified Person has validated the sampling and chain of custody protocols used by Group Eleven.

About Group Eleven Resources

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (TSXV: ZNG,OTC:GRLVF) (OTCQB: GRLVF) (FSE: 3GE) is drilling the most significant mineral discovery in the Republic of Ireland in over a decade. The Company announced the Ballywire discovery in September 2022, demonstrating high grades of zinc, lead, silver, copper, germanium and locally, antimony. Key intercepts to date include:

  • 10.8m of 10.0% Zn+Pb and 109 g/t Ag (G11-468-03)
  • 10.1m of 8.6% Zn+Pb and 46 g/t Ag (G11-468-06)
  • 10.5m of 14.7% Zn+Pb, 399 g/t Ag and 0.31% Cu (G11-468-12)
  • 11.2m of 8.9% Zn+Pb and 83 g/t Ag (G11-3552-03)
  • 29.6m of 10.6% Zn+Pb, 78 g/t Ag and 0.15% Cu (G11-3552-12) and
  • 11.8m of 11.6% Zn+Pb, 48 g/t Ag (G11-3552-18)
  • 15.6m of 11.6% Zn+Pb, 122 g/t Ag and 0.19% Cu (G11-3552-27)
  • 12.0m of 1.4% Zn+Pb, 560 g/t Ag, 2.30% Cu and 0.17% Sb (25-3552-31), including
  • 6.4m of 2.1% Zn+Pb, 838 g/t Ag, 3.72% Cu and 0.27% Sb (25-3552-31)
  • 39.7m of 9.5% Zn+Pb, 131 g/t Ag and 0.27% Cu (25-3552-35)
  • 25.6m of 9.2% Zn+Pb, 28 g/t Ag (25-3552-39)

Ballywire is located 20km from Company's 77.64%-owned Stonepark zinc-lead deposit1, which itself is located adjacent to Glencore's Pallas Green zinc-lead deposit2. The Company's two largest shareholders are Michael Gentile (14.1% interest) and Glencore Canada Corp. (13.9%). Additional information about the Company is available at www.groupelevenresources.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,
Bart Jaworski, P.Geo.
Chief Executive Officer

E: b.jaworski@groupelevenresources.com | T: +353-85-833-2463
E: j.lau@groupelevenresources.com | T: 604-781-4915

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Technical and scientific information disclosed from neighbouring properties does not necessarily apply to the current project or property being disclosed. This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Such statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the future results of operations, performance and achievements of the Company, including the timing, content, cost and results of proposed work programs, the discovery and delineation of mineral deposits/resources/ reserves and geological interpretations. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, variations in the nature, quality and quantity of any mineral deposits that may be located. All of the Company's public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedarplus.ca and readers are urged to review these materials, including the technical reports filed with respect to the Company's mineral properties.

1 Stonepark MRE is 5.1 million tonnes of 11.3% Zn+Pb (8.7% Zn and 2.6% Pb), Inferred (Apr-17-2018)
2 Pallas Green MRE is 45.4 million tonnes of 8.4% Zn+Pb (7.2% Zn + 1.2% Pb), Inferred (Glencore, Dec-31-2024)

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/271026

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Base Metals Investing
ZNG:CC
Group Eleven Resources
High-grade zinc-lead-silver and germanium discovery in Ireland, with substantial copper potential

