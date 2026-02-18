Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) ("Grocery Outlet") today announced that its financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal 2025 year will be released after the market close on Wednesday, March 4, 2026. The company will host a conference call at 4:30pm ET (1:30pm PT) to discuss the results.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available online at https://investors.groceryoutlet.com. A webcast replay will be available for approximately one year after the call.

About Grocery Outlet

Based in Emeryville, California, Grocery Outlet is a high-growth, extreme value retailer of quality, name-brand consumables and fresh products sold primarily through a network of independently operated stores. Grocery Outlet and its subsidiaries have more than 560 stores in California, Washington, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Idaho, Nevada, Maryland, New Jersey, Ohio, North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Delaware, Kentucky and Virginia.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS:
Ian Ferry
(510) 244-3703
iferry@cfgo.com

Ron Clark
(646) 776-0886
ron@ellipsista.com


