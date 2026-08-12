Grit Metals Announces New CEO and Additional Management Changes

Grit Metals Corp. (TSXV: FIN,OTC:EUEMF) (FSE: K9T) (OTCQB: EUEMF) ("Grit" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Jake Clark as the new Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") and a director of the Company, effective immediately.

Highlights

  • Mr. Jake Clark, currently serving as Vice President Exploration of Grit, to lead the Company through its next phase of exploration-focussed technical and corporate development.
  • Current CEO, Mr. Jeremy Poirier, to transition to the role of Chairman.

Further Details

The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Jake Clark, MGeol (Hons), MAIG, RPGeo., as CEO and a director of the Company, effective immediately.

Mr. Clark currently serves as Vice President Exploration of Grit and has played a central role in the technical advancement and strategic review of the Company's exploration portfolio. His appointment as CEO provides continuity of leadership as the Company progresses its exploration strategy and evaluates opportunities to create value across its portfolio.

Jake is a registered professional geologist and mining executive with more than 12 years of international experience across mineral exploration, mining and investment. His career has included senior technical and corporate roles across Europe, Africa, the Middle East and North America, with experience spanning base and precious metals, project evaluation, exploration strategy and the management of multi-jurisdictional mineral portfolios.

"I am pleased to see Jake step into the CEO role following the significant progress made in Finland under his leadership as VP Exploration," said Grit Metals' departing CEO, Jeremy Poirier. "I am confident he is well placed to lead the Company through its next stage of advancement."

Jake Clark commented, "I am delighted to take on the role of CEO and join the Board of Directors at an important stage in Grit's development. Having worked closely with the Company's projects and technical team, I believe we have a strong understanding of where the greatest opportunities lie, and my focus will be on disciplined exploration, efficient deployment of capital and delivering clear, technically driven progress for shareholders."

The Company believes Mr. Clark's combination of technical expertise, international experience and existing knowledge of Grit's assets positions him well to lead the Company through its next stage of growth.

The Board of Directors would like to congratulate Mr. Clark on his appointment and looks forward to working with him as CEO.

Mr. Poirier will assume the position of Chairman, replacing the current Chairman, Mr. Gino DeMichele, who will retire from the Board effective immediately. The Board would like to thank Mr. DeMichele for his leadership, support and contributions over the last six years.

Stock Option Issuance

In connection with Mr. Clark's appointment, the Company's board of directors has approved the grant of stock options ("Options") to purchase an aggregate of 700,000 common shares of the Company (each, a "Common Share") with an exercise price of $0.11 per Common Share to Mr. Clark. Once vested, each Option is exercisable into one Common Share for a period of five years from the grant date. The Company's Equity Incentive Plan (the "Plan") governs these Options, as well as the terms and conditions of their exercise, which is in accordance with policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. Further details regarding the Plan are set out in the Company's Management Information Circular filed on December 9, 2025, which is available on SEDAR+.

About Grit Metals Corp.

Grit Metals Corp. is a junior exploration company focused on lithium-cesium-tantalum pegmatites in central Finland. The Company's exploration properties are located within 1 km of Keliber's integrated lithium mine and production complex, a project developed by Sibanye-Stillwater Limited in partnership with Finnish Minerals Group. Keliber represents approximately €783 million of capital invested to complete construction, with a further €200 million shareholder financing package agreed to support staged ramp-up. The project comprises mining areas, the Päiväneva spodumene concentrator and a lithium hydroxide refinery at Kokkola, forming an integrated hard-rock lithium supply chain in the region. (Sources: www.sibanyestillwater.com and www.mineralsgroup.fi).

On behalf of the board of directors of the Company:

Jeremy Poirier
Chairman
Telephone: 604-722-9842

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This new release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information is typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Such statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the management changes described herein and the Company's future plans, objectives and strategic direction. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that such expectations will prove to be correct.

All such forward-looking information is based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of their experience and factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. This information, however, is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from this forward-looking information include assumptions regarding the Company's ongoing business operations and exploration activities and risks inherent in exploration as well as those described under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recently filed MD&A.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/309260

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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