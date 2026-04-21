Grid Battery Metals Adopts Semi-Annual Financial Reporting

Grid Battery Metals Adopts Semi-Annual Financial Reporting

(TheNewswire)

Grid Battery Metals Inc..
  

Coquitlam, BC TheNewswire - April 20, 2026- Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Grid") (TSXV: CELL,OTC:EVKRF, OTCQB: EVKRF FRA: NMK2) announces that it has elected to rely on Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 and move to semi-annual financial reporting ("SAR").

 

Coordinated Blanket Order 51-93 allows eligible venture issuers listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") to voluntarily move from a quarterly to a semi-annual financial reporting framework. Grid's fiscal year ends on June 30, 2026. Under the SAR pilot program, the Company will be exempt from filing interim financial reports and related Management's Discussion & Analysis (MD&A) for its first and third quarters:

  

  • Interim Period: The Company will not file an interim report for the first quarter (Q1) ending September 30, 2026; and 

  • Interim Period: The Company will not file an interim report for the third quarter (Q3) ending March 31, 2026; and 

  • Ongoing Reporting: Grid will continue to file audited annual financial statements (due within 120 days of June 30, 2026) and six-month interim financial reports (due within 60 days of December 31, 2026). 

 

The Company confirms it meets the pilot program's eligibility criteria, which include being a venture issuer with annual revenues of less than $10 million and maintaining a clean 12-month continuous disclosure record.

 

This news release is being filed pursuant to Coordinated Blanket Order 51 – 933 Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers.

About the BC Gold-Copper Property

The Company acquired a 100% interest in 17 mineral claims comprising 27,525 hectares (approximately 275 km2) located in North Central British Columbia. The region is host to numerous operating mines, good infrastructure including experienced exploration and supporting services.  Prominent among early discoveries in the Omineca region include the nearby Lustdust/Stardust Copper – Gold deposit; the Kwanika Copper - Gold deposit  and the Lorraine Copper deposit (all of which are owned by (NorthWest Copper Corp. (TSXV: NWST)).  

The Company's claims are also located between Centerra Gold Inc.'s (TSX: CG, NYSE: CGAU) prominent Copper/Gold assets, the Kemess North project and the operating Mount Milligan mine, which has produced over 1.8 million ounces of gold and 742 million pounds of copper (Technical Report on the Mount Milligan Mine, November 7, 2022, Borntrager. B, et al.).

 

B.C. Minfile assessment report data indicates that most of the area covered by the Copper Property was at one time or another covered by staking during surges of exploration in B.C. dating from the 1940's to present day.  Largely the claims appear to have been minimally explored with little follow-up.  However, some work was recorded on several claims with results for stream sediment sampling showing anomalous to highly anomalous results for gold in a few areas.  These areas were recommended for detailed follow-up, however due to a downturn no further work was recorded

 

The Omineca Group claim areas are within the northern Quesnel Trough underlain by Cache Creek Terrane and lies close to the Pinchi Fault.   The Quesnel Trough hosts numerous porphyry copper-gold deposits. The Pinchi Fault can be traced for 600 km through north-central B.C and separates Cache Creek rocks from the Jurassic Hogem Batholith and Triassic-Jurassic Takla rocks to the west.  Rocks have a north-northwest strike trend typical of the entire Intermontane Belt in which the Cache Creek Terrane lies (Gabrielse and Yorath, 1992).  A wide range of Jurassic to Tertiary intrusions cuts the Cache Creek Assemblage and many of these are emplaced along the prominent NW-trending structures and stratigraphic breaks.  Numerous mercury occurrences are present along the length of the Pinchi fault (Albino, 1987) and a few gold and base metal occurrences are present near the Pinchi fault including the Lustdust, Lorraine, Indata and Axelgold properties.  There are at least two alkalic gold-copper Porphyry systems in the immediate Lustdust (now known as Stardust) area: J49 and Axel Properties (Schiarrizza, 2000).

 

The QP has been unable to verify the information, and that the information is not necessarily indicative to the mineralization on the property that is the subject of the disclosure.

 

Qualified Person

 

Jeremy Hanson, P.Geo., an independent qualified person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 has reviewed and approved the technical content in this news release.  

 

About Grid Battery Metals Inc.  www.gridbatterymetals.com.

Grid Battery Metals Inc. is a Canadian based exploration company whose primary listing is on the TSX Venture Exchange.  The Company's maintains a focus on exploration for high value battery metals required for the electric vehicle (EV) market.

About Clayton Valley Lithium Project

The Company owns a 100% interest in 113 lithium lode and placer claims covering over 930 hectares in Clayton Valley. Clayton Valley is a down-dropped closed basin formed by the Miocene age Great Basin extension and is still active due to movement along the Walker Lane structural zone.  As a result, the basin has preserved multiple layers of lithium bearing volcanic ash, resulting from multiple eruptive events over the past 6 million years including eruptions from the 700,000-year-old Long Valley Caldera system and related events.  These ash layers are thought to contribute to the lithium brines extracted by Albemarle and are also likely involved in the formation of the exposed lithium rich clay deposits on the east side of Clayton Valley.  

 

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"Tim Fernback"

Tim Fernback, President & CEO

Contact Information:

Email: info@gridbatterymetals.com

Phone: 604- 428-5690

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements which include, but are not limited to, comments that involve future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Except for statements of historical facts, comments that address resource potential, upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt and security of mineral property titles, availability of funds, and others are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may vary materially from those statements. General business conditions are factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from forward-looking statements. It should be noted that results from any adjacent property(s) are not an indication of what may be found on the Company's property(s).

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

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