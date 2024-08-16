Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Rare Earths Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Investing in Graphene Companies (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Allup Strengthens its Board with Mine and Finance Delivery Expertise with Mr Peter Secker and Simon Finnis Joining the Company Effective Immediately

World Copper Announces Grade-Confirmation Programme at the Zonia Copper Project, Arizona

Company Update

SAGA Metals Announces Commencement of Exploration Program by Rio Tinto on the Optioned Legacy Lithium Project in James Bay, Quebec

American Rare Earths Forges a New Path to Accelerate Development of Key Wyoming Asset

TNC Accelerates Mining Activities at Wallace North, QLD

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Flynn Gold

FG1:AU

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC

Silver Crown Royalties

SCRI:CC

Chariot Corporation

CC9:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Precious Metals Outlook

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Grid Battery-Engages i2i Marketing Group, LLC for Marketing Program

Grid Battery-Engages i2i Marketing Group, LLC for Marketing Program

Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Grid") (TSXV:CELL)(OTCQB:EVKRF)(FRA:NMK2) is pleased to announce that it has engaged i2i Marketing Group, LLC ("i2i") of Key West Florida, and has entered into a Marketing Agreement dated August 15, 2024, whereby i2i will provide a marketing and media distribution for an initial term of four months commencing upon TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") approval for a fee of US$600,000

Upon Exchange approval, the Company will pay i2i an initial deposit of US$150,000 to write and design the creative for an advertising campaign. The US$150,000 will offset the payments required for the initial medial distribution budget.

i2i will create an advertising campaign and utilize their physical marketing program strategy with the aim of increasing investor awareness through various online platforms and methods of engagement, including the direct mailing of advertising materials to potentially interested parties. Following the end of the initial term, the Company has the sole option to extend the media distribution budget for an additional period of six months for an additional US$600,000. After the secondary term this agreement may continue on a month-to-month basis as mutually agreed upon by i2i and the Company.

The Company will not issue any securities to i2i as compensation for its marketing services. As of the date hereof, to the Company's knowledge, i2i (including its directors and officers) does not own any securities of the Company and is arm's length to the Company.

About Grid Battery Metals Inc.www.gridbatterymetals.com.

Grid Battery Metals Inc. is a Canadian based exploration company whose primary listing is on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company's maintains a focus on exploration for high value battery metals required for the electric vehicle (EV) market.

About Texas Springs Property

The Company owns a 100% interest in the Texas Spring Property which consists of mineral lode claims located in Elko County, Nevada. The Property is in the Granite Range southeast of Jackpot, Nevada, about 73 km north-northeast of Wells, Nevada. The target is a lithium clay deposit in volcanic tuff and tuffaceous sediments of the Humbolt Formation. A Phase 1 exploration program at the Texas Springs Property (Fall 2023) yielded average lithium grades of 2010 ppm, applying a 1,000 ppm cut-off, and up to 5,610 ppm Lithium.

The Texas Spring property adjoins the southern border of the Nevada North Lithium Project - owned by Surge Battery Metals Inc. ("Surge") (TSXV: NILI, OTC: NILIF) and comprised of 725 mineral claims. Surge's first round of drilling identified strongly mineralized lithium bearing clays. The average lithium content within all near surface clay zones intersected in the 2022 drilling program, applying a 1000 ppm cut-off, was 3254 ppm. (Press release March 29, 2023). More recent results have shown higher grade lithium up to 8070 ppm on this property after initial drilling (Press release September 12, 2023). Our exploration results are on-trend with these results.

About Clayton Valley Lithium Project

The Company owns a 100% interest in 113 lithium lode and placer claims covering over 640 hectares in Clayton Valley. Clayton Valley is a down-dropped closed basin formed by the Miocene age Great Basin extension and is still active due to movement along the Walker Lane structural zone. As a result, the basin has preserved multiple layers of lithium bearing volcanic ash, resulting from multiple eruptive events over the past 6 million years including eruptions from the 700,000-year-old Long Valley Caldera system and related events. These ash layers are thought to contribute to the lithium brines extracted by Albemarle and are also likely involved in the formation of the exposed lithium rich clay deposits on the east side of Clayton Valley.

Volt Canyon Lithium Property

The Company owns a 100% interest in 80 placer claims covering approximately 635 hectares of alluvial sediments and clays located 122 km northeast of Tonopah, Nevada.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"Tim Fernback"

Tim Fernback, President & CEO

Contact Information:
Email: info@gridbatterymetals.com
Phone: 604- 428-5690

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements which include, but are not limited to, comments that involve future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Except for statements of historical facts, comments that address resource potential, upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt and security of mineral property titles, availability of funds, and others are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may vary materially from those statements. General business conditions are factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from forward-looking statements. It should be noted that results from any adjacent property(s) are not an indication of what may be found on the Company's property(s).

SOURCE: Grid Battery Metals Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Grid Battery MetalsCELL:CCTSXV:CELLBase Metals Investing
CELL:CC
Grid Battery Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Grid Battery Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Grid Battery Metals (TSXV:CELL)

Grid Battery Metals


Keep reading...Show less
Grid Announces Appointment of New Director and Re-Engages TD Media d/b/a Life Water Media to provide Media Services

Grid Announces Appointment of New Director and Re-Engages TD Media d/b/a Life Water Media to provide Media Services

(TheNewswire)

Grid Battery Metals Inc..

Coquitlam, BC TheNewswire - August 9, 2024 Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the " Company " or " Grid ") (TSXV: CELL) (OTCQB: EVKRF)(FRA: NMK2 ) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Solange Khan as a director of the Company.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Former Grid Subsidiary, AC/DC Battery Metals Closes $2,000,000 Private Placement and Announces Commencement of Trading on the TSX Venture Exchange

Former Grid Subsidiary, AC/DC Battery Metals Closes $2,000,000 Private Placement and Announces Commencement of Trading on the TSX Venture Exchange

(TheNewswire)

Grid Battery Metals Inc..

July 9, 2024 Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the " Company " or " Grid ") (TSXV: CELL) (OTCQB: EVKRF)(FRA: NMK2 ) announces that further to its news release dated June 17, 2024 the Company's former subsidiary, ACDC Battery Metals Inc. ("ACDC") has closed a non-brokered private placement financing offering of 40,000,000 units ("Units") at a price of CAD$0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of CAD$2,000,000 .  Each Unit is comprised of one common share and one share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional common share of the Company at an exercise price of CAD$0.05 per share for a period of five years from closing, subject to TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") approval.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Grid Battery Metals Exploration Team Prepares for its Third Phase of the 2024 Exploration Plan on the Clayton Valley Lithium Project

Grid Battery Metals Exploration Team Prepares for its Third Phase of the 2024 Exploration Plan on the Clayton Valley Lithium Project

Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Grid") (TSXV:CELL)(OTCQB:EVKRF)(FRA:NMK2) announces its results from its second phase of exploration and its plans for the third phase of its springsummer exploration program at its Clayton Valley Lithium Property near Silver Peak, Nevada, which includes a four-hole drill program planned for September 2024

At the Clayton Valley Lithium Project, the infill soil sampling exploration work performed by Rangefront Geological ("Rangefront") and supervised by Rangefront Geologist / Company Qualified Person Steven McMillin P.G., has now been completed and results have come back from the assay lab.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Grid Battery Metals Completes Phase 2 of its 2024 Clayton Valley Project 2024 Exploration Plan

Grid Battery Metals Completes Phase 2 of its 2024 Clayton Valley Project 2024 Exploration Plan

(TheNewswire)

Grid Battery Metals Inc..

Coquitlam, BC TheNewswire - June 20, 2024 - Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Grid") ( TSXV: CELL, OTCQB: EVKRF FRA: NMK2 ) is pleased to announce the conclusion of a second phase of soil samples and the construction of a geologic model incorporating mapped geology, magnetotelluric (MT) geophysics, and soil geochemistry. Grid's exploration team has determined that a multilayered approach to drill targets would improve the chances of intercepting lithium bearing brines.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Grid Battery Metals and AC/DC Battery Metals Announces Update of Listing of AC/DC Shares on the TSXV and Financing Details

Grid Battery Metals and AC/DC Battery Metals Announces Update of Listing of AC/DC Shares on the TSXV and Financing Details

(TheNewswire)

Grid Battery Metals Inc..

Coquitlam, BC TheNewswire - June 17, 2024 - Grid Battery Metals Inc. ("Grid") ( TSXV: CELL, OTCQB: EVKRF FRA: NMK2 ) and ACDC Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "ACDC") ( TSXV: ACDC ) are pleased to announce that the Company has received conditional approval for the Listing of ACDC Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange"). Pending final approval, the Company will be listed as a Tier 2 issuer on the Exchange which shares will trade under the symbol "ACDC". The Company plans to announce the details of the initial trading date of ACDC shares in the coming days.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aston Bay and American West Metals Announce Assays Confirm Additional Near-Surface, High-Grade Copper at the Storm Project, Canada

Aston Bay and American West Metals Announce Assays Confirm Additional Near-Surface, High-Grade Copper at the Storm Project, Canada

HIGHLIGHTS

Resource delineation program on track with multiple high-grade copper intervals confirmed by assays at the Cyclone and Chinook Deposits

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Avrupa Minerals Announces $350,000 Private Placement

Avrupa Minerals Announces $350,000 Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Avrupa Minerals Ltd.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Critical Minerals Generates USD$143,000 in Revenue from Bull River Mine

Canadian Critical Minerals Generates USD$143,000 in Revenue from Bull River Mine

Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CCMI) (OTCQB: RIINF) ("CCMI" or the "Company") is pleased to report revenues for the Company from the sale of stockpiled copper, gold and silver mineralized material at the Bull River Mine ("BRM") project near Cranbrook, BC. During the month of July 2024, the Company trucked 550 wet metric tonnes ("wmt") of sorted mineralized material to New Afton and the Company received a provisional payment of approximately USD$143,000 for the July 2024 shipments. The mineralized material sent to New Afton graded 3.73% Cu, 0.69 gt Au and 31.0 gt Ag.

During the month, the Company encountered lower grade material from the surface stockpile. Although more mineralized material was processed through the ore sorter compared to all previous months of operation, less high-grade material was concentrated for shipment to New Afton. The stockpile is not totally homogeneous in terms of grade, so the Company expects to see some fluctuation in results on a month-to-month basis.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aston Bay and American West Metals Confirm Direct Shipping Product Potential at the Storm Project, Nunavut, Canada

Aston Bay and American West Metals Confirm Direct Shipping Product Potential at the Storm Project, Nunavut, Canada

Ore sorting and beneficiation results highlight simple, small-footprint development potential

HIGHLIGHTS

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Avrupa Minerals Update on Drilling in Portugal, Kosovo and Finland

Avrupa Minerals Update on Drilling in Portugal, Kosovo and Finland

(TheNewswire)

Avrupa Minerals Ltd.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nickel North Signs Letter of Intent on Hawk Ridge Nickel-Copper Project with 1844 Resources Inc.

Nickel North Signs Letter of Intent on Hawk Ridge Nickel-Copper Project with 1844 Resources Inc.

Nickel North Exploration Corp. (TSXV: NNX) ("Nickel North" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into a Letter of Intent to option 100% of the Hawk Ridge Ni-Cu-PGM project based on milestones, commitments, with 1844 Resources Inc ("1844" or "EFF"). This new LOI replaces all previous agreement originally announced Mar 6, 2023.

Based on LOI signed August 7, 2024, 1844 will pay combined payments over 5 years of cash payment $1,512,000, 21,000,000 shares issued, $6,000,000 in exploration expenditure outlined per table below. The remaining 20% can be acquired by 1844 as sole and exclusive optionee in exchange for a one-time payment of CAD$2,000,000.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Grid Battery Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Grid Battery Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Aclara Signs MoU With the State of Goiás and the Municipality of Nova Roma To Accelerate the Implementation of the Carina Module

Gold Assays Hit Overlimits, Exceed 10,000 g/t Au* High Grade Gold Vein Discovery at Titan Prospect Copper Assays Reach 23.8% Cu

Appointment of Matt Healy as Chief Executive Officer

Drilling Update for Mkuju Project - Updated

Related News

Critical Metals Investing

Aclara Signs MoU With the State of Goiás and the Municipality of Nova Roma To Accelerate the Implementation of the Carina Module

copper investing

Gold Assays Hit Overlimits, Exceed 10,000 g/t Au* High Grade Gold Vein Discovery at Titan Prospect Copper Assays Reach 23.8% Cu

resource investing

Appointment of Matt Healy as Chief Executive Officer

Uranium Investing

Drilling Update for Mkuju Project - Updated

Oil and Gas Investing

Daydream-2 Operations Update

gold investing

Project Rationalisation

Resource Investing

Total Gold Sales in August Generates $6.3 Million. Toll Milling of 150,000 Tonnes Continues.

×