Grid Announces Appointment of New Director and Re-Engages TD Media d/b/a Life Water Media to provide Media Services

Grid Announces Appointment of New Director and Re-Engages TD Media d/b/a Life Water Media to provide Media Services

(TheNewswire)

Grid Battery Metals Inc..

Coquitlam, BC TheNewswire - August 9, 2024 Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the " Company " or " Grid ") (TSXV: CELL) (OTCQB: EVKRF)(FRA: NMK2 ) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Solange Khan as a director of the Company.

Mr. Tim Fernback, Grid President & CEO states "Solange Khan is an accomplished social media consultant with over three years of experience with Grid Battery Metals Inc. and several other publicly traded companies in Canada.  She is known to drive dynamic and results oriented social media strategies. With a keen eye for emerging trends and a deep understanding of digital marketing, Solange excels in crafting compelling content that resonates with diverse audiences and enhances brand visibility at her current role with Grid. Solange has been instrumental in elevating the company's social media presence across platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram."

Ms. Khan's expertise extends to developing and executing targeted social media campaigns and collaborating with cross-functional teams. Her strong communication skills and creative vision are complemented by her ability to stay ahead of industry trends and adapt strategies to meet evolving market demands. She holds a B.A. degree from the University of Toronto and is dedicated to continuing to elevate the company's digital presence and ensuring that all communications, both internal and external, align with the overall corporate strategy.

Concurrent with the appointment of Ms. Khan, Grid announces the resignation of John (Jay) Oness as a director of the Company.  Mr. Oness has been a very valuable member of the Grid team for a number of years, and we wish Mr. Oness well with his future endeavours.

Grid also announces that the Company has re- engaged the services of TD Media LLC d/b/a Life Water Media LLC ("Life Water Media") to help raise online marketing awareness and to provide a comprehensive digital media marketing campaign for the Company.  Life Water Media is based out of Sugar Land, Texas.

The Company has decided to re-engage Life Water Media and has entered into a further Media Services Agreement (the "Agreement) dated August 8, 2024, whereby the services to be provided by Life Water Media will include digital media, marketing strategies, advertising, and awareness campaigns for a fee of US$150,000 for a term of three months upon TSX Venture Exchange approval. The Agreement may be renewed or extended by the Company and Life Water Media at the end of the initial term.

Life Water Media and Grid are not related parties and operate at arm's length.  Neither Life Water Media nor its principals have any interest in the Company's securities, directly or indirectly, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

About Grid Battery Metals Inc. www.gridbatterymetals.com .

Grid Battery Metals Inc. is a Canadian based exploration company whose primary listing is on the TSX Venture Exchange.  The Company's maintains a focus on exploration for high value battery metals required for the electric vehicle (EV) market.

About Texas Springs Property

The Company owns a 100% interest in the Texas Spring Property which consists of mineral lode claims located in Elko County, Nevada. The Property is in the Granite Range southeast of Jackpot, Nevada, about 73 km north-northeast of Wells, Nevada. The target is a lithium clay deposit in volcanic tuff and tuffaceous sediments of the Humbolt Formation. A Phase 1 exploration program at the Texas Springs Property (Fall 2023) yielded average lithium grades of 2010 ppm, applying a 1,000 ppm cut-off, and up to  5,610 ppm Lithium .

The Texas Spring property adjoins the southern border of the Nevada North Lithium Project - owned by Surge Battery Metals Inc. ("Surge") (TSXV: NILI, OTC: NILIF) and comprised of 725 mineral claims.  Surge's first round of drilling identified strongly mineralized lithium bearing clays. The average lithium content within all near surface clay zones intersected in the 2022 drilling program, applying a 1000 ppm cut-off, was 3254 ppm. (Press release March 29, 2023 ).  More recent results have shown higher grade lithium up to 8070 ppm on this property after initial drilling (Press release September 12, 2023 ). Our exploration results are on-trend with these results.

About Clayton Valley Lithium Project

The Company owns a 100% interest in 113 lithium lode and placer claims covering over 640 hectares in Clayton Valley. Clayton Valley is a down-dropped closed basin formed by the Miocene age Great Basin extension and is still active due to movement along the Walker Lane structural zone.  As a result, the basin has preserved multiple layers of lithium bearing volcanic ash, resulting from multiple eruptive events over the past 6 million years including eruptions from the 700,000-year-old Long Valley Caldera system and related events.  These ash layers are thought to contribute to the lithium brines extracted by Albemarle and are also likely involved in the formation of the exposed lithium rich clay deposits on the east side of Clayton Valley.

Volt Canyon Lithium Property

The Company owns a 100% interest in 80 placer claims covering approximately 635 hectares of alluvial sediments and clays located 122 km northeast of Tonopah, Nevada.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"Tim Fernback"

Tim Fernback, President & CEO

Contact Information:

Email: info@gridbatterymetals.com

Phone: 604- 428-5690

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements which include, but are not limited to, comments that involve future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Except for statements of historical facts, comments that address resource potential, upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt and security of mineral property titles, availability of funds, and others are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may vary materially from those statements. General business conditions are factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from forward-looking statements. It should be noted that results from any adjacent property(s) are not an indication of what may be found on the Company's property(s).

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Grid Battery MetalsCELL:CCTSXV:CELL
CELL:CC
Grid Battery Metals
Grid Battery Metals (TSXV:CELL)

Grid Battery Metals


Grid Battery Metals
×