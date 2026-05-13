Greg Brown, Chairman and CEO, Motorola Solutions to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI), a global leader in mission-critical safety and security solutions, today announced that Greg Brown, Chairman and CEO, will participate at the upcoming J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Wednesday, May 20, 2026 at 08:00 a.m. ET.

A live webcast and replay of the fireside chat will be featured on Motorola Solutions' Investor Relations website at www.motorolasolutions.com/investor .

About Motorola Solutions | Solving for safer

Safety and security are at the heart of everything we do at Motorola Solutions. We build and connect technologies to help protect people, property and places. Our solutions foster the collaboration that's critical for safer communities, safer schools, safer hospitals, safer businesses, and ultimately, safer nations. Learn more about our commitment to innovating for a safer future for us all at www.motorolasolutions.com .

Investor Contact
Brian Piotrowski
Motorola Solutions
+1 847 576 6899
brian.piotrowski@motorolasolutions.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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