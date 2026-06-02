Graycliff Receives Drill Results up to 3030 g/t Gold over 1.0 metre at Shakespeare Gold Project, Ontario

Graycliff Receives Drill Results up to 3030 g/t Gold over 1.0 metre at Shakespeare Gold Project, Ontario

Graycliff Exploration Limited (CSE: GRAY,OTC:GRYCF) (OTC Pink: GRYCF) (FSE: GE0) (the "Company" or "Graycliff") announces very high grade assay results from the drill core that it purchased in March 2026 (see press release dated March 5, 2026). The Company just received the results from Hole A, its first metallurgical test hole, with the results shown in the following table and on the accompanying vertical cross section. The first of three metallurgical drill holes drilled using larger diameter HQ core and designated hole A, returned an extremely high grade 7.0 m interval grading 454.34 grams per tonne gold (gt Au) at a depth of 123 m (equivalent to 13.25 ounces gold per ton over the 7.0 m interval.

The Company anticipates receipt of the assay results for the remaining two metallurgical test holes in the coming weeks as it begins to reactivate work on the overall Shakespeare project 84 km west of Sudbury, Ontario. The Company holds 100% interest in the 1,025 hectare, readily accessible property where gold mining was first initiated more than 100 years ago in 1903.

Table 1 - Gold Assay Results from Hole A

From (m) To (m) Width (m)1 Au (g/t) 2
105.0 105.8 0.5 2.10
106.7 107.4 1.3 8.46
112.7 114.4 1.7 4.73
120.0 121.0 1.0 1.20
123.0 130.0 7.0 454.34
including
123.0 124.0 1.0 53.62
and
124.0 125.0 1.0 3030.00
and
125.0 126.0 1.0 11.40
and
128.0 129.0 1.0 83.00

 

1 Reported intervals are down-hole lengths and not true thicknesses. True widths of the mineralization cannot be determined at this time due to the early-stage nature of the program.

2 Length-weighted average grades are calculated using un-capped gold assay data.

"While we drilled this hole in the vicinity of earlier gold-bearing drill intervals, the gold value of this intersection is clearly well beyond our expectations. The amount of visible gold shows the strength of the mineralizing event at Shakespeare. These results are extremely encouraging and while we recognize it is all about "average grade", extreme high grade intersections like these enhance the overall average", stated James Macintosh, Chairman.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8952/299825_34cbfa0224fdc8af_001.jpg

Figure 1 - Cross Section showing Hole A

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8952/299825_34cbfa0224fdc8af_001full.jpg

The Company will use the analytical data as well as sample material from the three HQ-sized drill holes as the basis for initial mineralogical investigations, mineral extraction analysis and for initial mineral concentration studies. These studies will help to provide the Company with data and parameters that will help formulate plans for a program of bulk sampling on the project.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8952/299825_34cbfa0224fdc8af_002full.jpg

Picture 1 - Drill Core from sample at 123 m - 124 m showing Visible Gold

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8952/299825_34cbfa0224fdc8af_002full.jpg

Over the four phases of drilling completed between 2020 and 2022, Graycliff drilled 61 holes totalling more than 12,500 metres. A total of 38 of the 61 holes had gold mineralized intervals and 40% of those 38 holes included sightings of visible gold. With the significant increase in gold prices in the past year, particularly in Canadian dollars, the Company has embarked on a program to re-evaluate all of the project data, including data from historic mine workings, field sampling, channel sampling and all four phases of drilling in addition to the three metallurgical drill holes. Upon receipt of the results of this review work, including the results of the metallurgical holes, the Company will be in a position to synthesize a better understanding of the extent of the gold mineralization in the context of the current gold price environment. The Company will also be developing new models for exploration targets in advance of follow-up drilling to expand and better define the known gold mineralization.

The Company also announces that it has adopted semi-annual financial reporting ("SAR") pursuant to Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 - Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers (the "Blanket Order"). The Blanket Order allows eligible venture issuers listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") to voluntarily move from a quarterly to a semi-annual financial reporting framework. By adopting SAR, the Company aims to reduce the administrative and financial burden associated with quarterly reporting. The Company's fiscal year ends on December 31. Under the SAR pilot program, the Company will no longer file interim financial reports and related Management's Discussion & Analysis ("MD&A") for its three-month and nine-month interim periods. The initial interim period for which the Company will not file is the three-month period ended September 30, 2026. The Company will continue to file audited annual financial statements and MD&A (due 120 days after December 31) and unaudited six-month financial statements and MD&A (due 60 days after June 30). The Company remains committed to timely disclosure and will continue to report all material changes and significant developments as required under National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations and the policies of the CSE. This news release is being issued and filed pursuant to the Blanket Order.

Qualified Person

Bruce Durham, P.Geo., is a Qualified Person, as that term is defined by Canadian regulatory guidelines under NI 43-101, he is a director of the Company and has read and approved the technical information contained in this press release.

The Company's QA-QC drill core sample protocol consists of collection of samples over generally 0.5 to1.5 metre intervals (depending on the lithology and style of mineralization) over the mineralized portions of the drill hole. The drill core is cut in half with a diamond saw, with half of the core placed in sample bags and the remaining half securely retained in core boxes, off site. Samples are organized into batches, including at least one commercially prepared standard as well as blank material. Sample batches are periodically delivered by Company personnel directly to AGAT. AGAT receives, records and tracks all samples. All samples are assayed at AGAT Laboratories Ltd. ("AGAT") in Thunder Bay, Ontario.

AGAT is accredited to ISO 17025 by the Standards Council of Canada (SCC). Subsequent to drying, crushing grinding as required, the samples are analyzed by lead fusion fire assay with Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy (AAS) finish. PerkinElmer AAnalyst 400 AAS instruments ae used in the analysis. All samples undergo standard fire assay analysis for gold and some samples are processed using ICPOES (Inductively Coupled Plasma Optical Emission Spectroscopy) analysis for 33 additional elements. For samples where visible gold is noted or suspected, or for samples adjacent to visible gold samples, screen-metallic gold analysis is carried out which provides a weighted average gold grade from fire assay analysis of the entire +75 micron fraction and three 30-gram samples of the -75 micron fraction from a 500 gram sample. Prepared samples, sample replicates, duplicates and internal reference materials (both aqueous and geochemical standards) are routinely used as part of AGAT's quality assurance program.

About Graycliff Exploration Limited

Graycliff Exploration is a mineral exploration company focused on its 1,025 hectares of prospective ground, located roughly 80 kms west of Sudbury on the prolific Canadian Shield. The Company's Shakespeare Project consists of one crown patented lease, two crown leases and 40 claims on a property associated with the historic Shakespeare Gold Mine, which operated from 1903 to 1907. Graycliff to date has drilled over 12,500 metres, with visible gold mineralization and significant gold assay intervals in numerous drill holes. Learn more on the website: https://graycliffexploration.com

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

James Macintosh, Chairman
jm@graycliffexploration.com or (416) 271-8300

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider has reviewed or accepted responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of the Company. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based on are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/299825

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Graycliff Explorationcse:graygold investing
GRAY:CC
The Conversation (0)
graycliff exploration

Graycliff Exploration

High Grade Gold in the Shadow of a Historic Headframe

High Grade Gold in the Shadow of a Historic Headframe Keep Reading...
Gold bars and financial graphs. Text reads: "Weekly Editor's Picks."

Editor's Picks: Gold, Silver Face Bumpy Week as Prices Drop, Then Rebound

It was a bumpy week for the gold price, which dropped to the US$4,370 per ounce level midway through the period before rebounding back above US$4,500.Silver put on a similar performance, bottoming out at US$72 per ounce.Both precious metals were reacting to a complex array of dynamics, including... Keep Reading...
A gold Krugerrand coin sits atop a pile of silver coins with musical instrument engravings.

Precious Metals News: Gold, Silver and PGM Price Floors Hold Up Against Headwinds

The precious metals complex is proving resilient in the face of intensifying macroeconomic headwinds and ongoing uncertainty over the direction of the conflict in the Middle East. Prices for gold, silver, platinum and palladium fell below key psychological levels this week on the back of hawkish... Keep Reading...
Dr. Stephen Leeb, gold bars.

Stephen Leeb: Gold Price to US$18,000? Here's How it Can Happen

Dr. Stephen Leeb of Leeb Capital Management shares his outlook for gold, explaining how the yellow metal could get to US$18,000 per ounce. "Gold's high point might not ever really be defined, because I think at the end of this period that we're in, you're going to find gold at the center of the... Keep Reading...
Freegold Ventures (TSX:FVL)

Freegold Ventures

Keep Reading...
Brightstar Declares Final Investment Decision for Goldfields Project

Brightstar Declares Final Investment Decision for Goldfields Project

CONSTRUCTION OF 1.5MTPA LAVERTON PLANT COMMENCES – FIRST GOLD ON TRACK JUNQ’27

Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX: BTR) (Brightstar or the Company) is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has approved the Final Investment Decision (FID) for the development of its 100% owned Goldfields Project in Western Australia. HIGHLIGHTSBoard approves Final Investment... Keep Reading...
Rick Rule, mine site.

Rick Rule: Gold, Silver, Oil, Uranium — Price Triggers, My Strategy Now

Rick Rule, proprietor at Rule Investment Media, outlines key factors affecting the resource sector today, highlighting the impact of the Iran war. He also explains what he's doing with his money right now, saying his portfolio is currently underweight when it comes to sub-$250 million market cap... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

[Video Enhanced] Streamex has Created a Compliant Secondary Market for Real World Assets

EraNova to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences and Announces Investor Relations Agreements

Standard Uranium Initiates 2026 Drill Program at the Davidson River Uranium Project, Southwest Athabasca Basin

Nuvau Minerals commences PEA study to advance Matagami restart strategy, which includes a fully permitted critical metals mine

Related News

precious metals investing

EraNova to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences and Announces Investor Relations Agreements

energy investing

Standard Uranium Initiates 2026 Drill Program at the Davidson River Uranium Project, Southwest Athabasca Basin

base metals investing

Nuvau Minerals commences PEA study to advance Matagami restart strategy, which includes a fully permitted critical metals mine

precious metals investing

Pinnacle Receives More Positive Results from Second Round of Scoping Metallurgical Tests at El Potrero with Average Gold Recovery of 97.8% for the Main Dos de Mayo Vein

precious metals investing

New Found Gold Expands Queensway Work Program: Focus on Discovery and Resource Growth

base metals investing

Questcorp Mining and Riverside Resources Advance Toward Drilling with Expanded IP Survey at La Union Project, Sonora, Mexico

base metals investing

Proposed acquisition of Cygnus Metals Limited by Central Asia Metals PLC for A$232 million