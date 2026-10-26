Graphite One Awarded Defense Logistics Agency Program to Evaluate Domestically Sourced Advanced Carbon Materials from its Graphite Creek Deposit for High-Temperature Defense Thermal Management Applications

- Program to Demonstrate Advanced Thermal Management Materials
- Graphite One to Partner with Idaho National Laboratory and Technical Consultants
- New Award Builds on previous Defense Logistics Research Initiatives
Graphite One Inc.'s (TSXV: GPH,OTC:GPHOF) (OTCQX: GPHOF) ("Graphite One," "G1" or the "Company") wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary, Graphite One (Alaska) Inc. is pleased to announce that it has received an award from the Defense Logistics Agency ("DLA") to develop and evaluate domestically sourced advanced carbon materials for high-temperature defense thermal management applications.
The demonstration project will evaluate advanced carbon-based composite materials derived from domestic resources to support the industrial base and develop resilient domestic supply chains for high-temperature systems. This award represents the third defense logistics development agreement received by Graphite One since 2023.
The overarching objective of the initiative is to demonstrate the performance of domestically sourced materials in high-temperature applications and support the development of advanced materials for specialized defense and industrial platforms. The project will encompass comprehensive material processing, thermal evaluation, and performance reporting. Graphite One will partner with national laboratory facilities and industry consultants for technical evaluation and stakeholder engagement.
Leadership Statement
"Advanced thermal management is a critical focus for high-temperature material development. With thermal management representing a key focus area for systems operating in extreme high-temperature environments, evaluating and qualifying domestic material sources remains an essential part of strengthening supply chain resilience."
— said Dr. Vaibhav Jain, Program Manager, DLA R&D
"This new program underscores our commitment to advancing domestic supply chains capable of delivering specialized advanced carbon materials. Working alongside national laboratory researchers and defense logistics stakeholders, we look forward to demonstrating how domestically sourced materials can meet rigorous high-temperature performance requirements."
— said Anthony Huston, President and CEO of Graphite One.
The Company will manage this project through Graphite One Advanced Systems ("G1x"), its platform for developing next-generation graphite technologies and supply systems for the energy, technology, and national security sectors.
Domestic Supply Chain Strategy
To support resilient domestic supply chains for natural graphite and advanced carbon products, Graphite One is advancing a comprehensive domestic supply chain strategy, subject to project financing, which is designed to provide a secure source of materials across multiple key industrial sectors:
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Supply Chain Phase
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Operations & Strategic Focus Areas
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Resource Extraction
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Domestic mining and natural resource operations supporting material independence.
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Logistics & Transport
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Utilization of established commercial transportation and regional maritime infrastructure networks.
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Advanced Processing
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Domestic manufacturing and processing facilities producing advanced graphite and anode active materials.
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Material Recovery
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Exploration of co-located recycling and secondary material recovery initiatives to maximize sustainability.
Organizational Overviews
About Graphite One Inc.
Graphite One Inc. is focused on developing an integrated domestic supply chain solution for advanced graphite products. For more information, please visit www.graphiteoneinc.com.
About the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA)
The Defense Logistics Agency is the Department of Defense's combat logistics support agency, managing the global supply chain from raw materials to end-user support for the military services and partner agencies.
About Idaho National Laboratory (INL)
Idaho National Laboratory is a Department of Energy national laboratory that conducts research and development in energy, national security, and advanced materials science.
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Contact Classification
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Contact Entity / Representative
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Email / Channel
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Corporate Communications
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Graphite One Investor Relations
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DLA Public Affairs
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DLA Strategic Materials Media Desk
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[DLA Public Affairs Office / Desk]
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Technical Inquiries
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Graphite One Technical Team
On Behalf of the Board of Directors
"Anthony Huston" (signed)
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-Looking Statements
All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the significance and the ability to successfully develop domestically sourced advanced carbon materials for high-temperature defense thermal management application, meeting the objective to demonstrate the performance of domestically sourced materials in high-temperature applications, the successful partnership with national laboratory facilities and industry consultants, and the timing and availability of project funding for the Company's proposed strategy. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "proposes", "expects", "is expected", "scheduled", "estimates", "projects", "plans", "is planning", "intends", "assumes", "believes", "indicates", "to be" or variations of such words and phrases that state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". The Company cautions that there is no assurance that the Company will be successful in establishing and strengthening the U.S. graphite supply chain, executing on the Company's proposed strategy, receiving project financing, or establishing an advanced graphite manufacturing facility. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continuity of mineralization, uncertainties related to the ability to obtain necessary permits, licenses and title and delays due to third party opposition or regulatory processes (including the EIS), changes in government policies regarding mining and natural resource exploration and exploitation, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Further, the Company is in an industry where political, economic, regulatory and social conditions may change over time. Changes in government policies, taxation regimes, security conditions or stakeholder expectations, particularly the dynamic nature of U.S.-China trade relations, may affect the Company's ability to meet its stated goals and objectives. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date it is expressed in this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities laws. For more information on the Company, investors should review the Company's continuous disclosure filings that are available at www.sedarplus.ca.
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SOURCE Graphite One Inc.