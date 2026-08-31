Graphano Energy Receives Exploration Permits for Black Jack Graphite Discovery and Provides Corporate Update

Graphano Energy Ltd. (TSXV: GEL,OTC:GELEF) (FSE: 97G0) ("Graphano" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received two permits for exploration work (autorisations de travaux à impact) from Québec's Ministère des Ressources naturelles et des Forêts (MRNF), being ATI-862 (décapage de rocmechanical stripping) and ATI-863 (forage au diamantdiamond drilling) (together, the "Permits"), authorizing exploration work at the Company's Black Jack graphite discovery, located approximately one kilometre northwest of the Company's Black Pearl graphite discovery in Québec.
ATI-862 covers an area of 1.1 hectares and authorizes mechanical stripping of rock at Black Jack between September 15, 2026, and October 31, 2027. ATI-863 covers an area of 2.15 hectares and authorizes diamond drilling at Black Jack between October 15, 2026, and November 30, 2027. Receipt of the Permits allows the Company to proceed with the stripping, mapping and systematic channel sampling program previously identified as the next phase of work at Black Jack. Following completion of this prospecting program, the Company intends to conduct exploration drilling at Black Jack under ATI-863.
Black Jack was identified during the Company's spring 2026 prospecting program. As previously reported on June 4, 2026, 28 grab samples collected from the exposed graphite-bearing horizon at Black Jack returned graphitic carbon values ranging from 12.0% Cg to 26.5% Cg, with an average grade of 19.8% Cg. Grab samples are selective by nature and are not necessarily representative of the average grade of the mineralized zone. The exposed horizon measures approximately 100 metres long and up to 15 metres wide and is situated along a cluster of airborne conductive anomalies having an interpreted strike length of more than 1.1 kilometres.
Details of the sample preparation, analytical methods, and quality assurance and quality control procedures applicable to the grab sample results referenced above are set out in the Company's news release dated June 4, 2026, available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
Dr. Luisa Moreno, Chief Executive Officer of Graphano, commented: "Receipt of the Permits is an important milestone for Black Jack and allows us to advance the next phase of our planned exploration program. The stripping, detailed mapping and systematic channel sampling will help us better evaluate the continuity, width and extent of the graphite-bearing horizon identified during our spring program. We look forward to commencing this next phase of work."
Next Steps
- mobilize a field crew to Black Jack, with work expected to commence in mid-September 2026;
- conduct mechanical stripping to expose the Black Jack graphite horizon along strike and across width;
- complete detailed geological mapping of the stripped area;
- undertake systematic channel sampling across the exposed horizon, with assays to be reported once received and reviewed; and
- evaluate Black Jack in the context of the broader Black Pearl graphite trend, including the associated airborne conductive anomalies.
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information contained in this news release relating to the Company's mineral properties has been reviewed and approved by Roger Dahn, B.Sc., P.Geo., a director of the Company and a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Dahn is not independent of the Company.
Update on 3D Genesis Technology
Further to the Company's news releases dated June 26, 2026 and July 29, 2026 in respect of the binding memorandum of understanding (the "MOU") with 3D Genesis Technologies ("3D Genesis") relating to the APIC metal additive manufacturing technology (the "Technology") (the "Transaction"), the Company advises that the Transaction remains under review by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange").
The Company and 3D Genesis are negotiating a definitive agreement in respect of the Transaction. Once executed, the definitive agreement will be filed with the Exchange in support of the Company's application for acceptance of the Transaction. The Transaction remains subject to Exchange acceptance, the execution of a definitive agreement and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The Company will provide further updates as developments occur.
About 3D Genesis Technologies
3D Genesis Technologies is a privately held advanced manufacturing technology company and the developer of the APIC (Advanced Particle Induction Casting) metal additive manufacturing technology, the subject of international patent application PCT/IB2025/058612.
About Graphano Energy
Graphano Energy Ltd. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the evaluation, acquisition and development of energy metals projects in Québec, Canada. The Company's projects include the Lac Aux Bouleaux property and the Black Pearl project, in an area with a long history of natural graphite occurrence. At Black Pearl, airborne geophysical surveying has defined a series of conductive trends and discrete conductive zones interpreted as priority targets for graphite mineralization. Black Jack, located approximately one kilometre northwest of Black Pearl, was identified during the Company's spring 2026 prospecting program, where surface work exposed a graphite-bearing horizon. Natural graphite is used in a range of industrial and energy storage applications, including lithium-ion batteries.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Luisa Moreno
Chief Executive Officer and Director
E: info@graphano.com
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking, including statements concerning: the timing, scope, funding and completion of the planned stripping, mapping and channel sampling program at Black Jack; the Company's intention to conduct exploration drilling and the timing thereof; the continuity, width, extent and grade of the graphite-bearing horizon; the results of future sampling and assaying; the interpretation of airborne geophysical data; and the negotiation, Exchange acceptance and completion of the Transaction.
These statements are based on assumptions made by management as at the date hereof, including: that the Permits remain valid and in good standing; ongoing site access; favourable weather and ground conditions; the availability of financing, equipment and personnel on acceptable terms; the accuracy of previously disclosed geological information; that the results of the planned program will support further exploration; and the ability of the Company and 3D Genesis to negotiate and enter into a definitive agreement and to satisfy the Exchange's requirements.
Material factors that could cause actual results to differ include: the operational and geological risks inherent in mineral exploration; that the results of the planned program may not support exploration drilling; suspension, revocation or the imposition of restrictive conditions in respect of the Permits; failure to obtain required regulatory or Exchange approvals; the inability to secure financing, labour or equipment; the risk that no definitive agreement is entered into, or that its terms differ from those contemplated by the MOU; and the risk that the Transaction is delayed, modified or not completed.
Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date hereof. Except as required by applicable securities laws, Graphano disclaims any obligation to update them. Additional risk factors are described in the Company's public filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/312074