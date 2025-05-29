Grande Portage Resources (TSXV:GPG)

Grande Portage Announces Important Developments for Direct Ore Shipping at the Proposed Cascade Point Marine Terminal Site near Juneau, Alaska

Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (TSXV:GPG)(OTCQB:GPTRF)(FSE:GPB) ("Grande Portage" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Alaska Department of Transportation & Public Facilities (DOT&PF) is advancing infrastructure development at Cascade Point, the site of the company's proposed ore shipping terminal as well as a proposed passenger ferry terminal.

The Cascade Point property is owned by Goldbelt Inc, an Alaska Native corporation based in Juneau. Goldbelt and Grande Portage have an existing Letter of Intent to cooperate on advancing a freight barge terminal facility at the site, which would be utilized for transportation of ore from the company's New Amalga Gold Project to a third-party processing facility. (See Grande Portage press release dated September 10, 2024)

Goldbelt also has an existing Memorandum of Understanding with the Alaska DOT&PF for advancing development of an Alaska Marine Highway System (AMHS) passenger ferry terminal at the site, which would significantly shorten the ferry route between Juneau and nearby communities.

Last week, the Alaska DOT&PF announced that it is initiating a design-build contracting process for Phase 1 of the Cascade Point Passenger Ferry Terminal. The scope of work includes all earthworks and site preparation for the uplands area, procurement of materials for development of the marine area, construction of a replacement bridge to enable heavy equipment access to the site, and construction of a new access road suitable for year-round use. Total value for this contract is estimated at $20-30 million USD.

Development of the ore terminal is not contingent on development of the passenger ferry terminal - it can be developed prior to (and independently of) the passenger ferry facility. However, having the ferry terminal proceed first is highly advantageous as it would result in the development of infrastructure that will also be necessary for the ore terminal, particularly the new access road and bridge. This reduces the time and cost required for future ore terminal development.

Ian Klassen, President and CEO comments: "We are extremely pleased to see the State of Alaska advancing the Cascade Point Passenger Ferry Terminal towards construction. In the future, Grande Portage and Goldbelt intend to further develop the site by adding a freight barge terminal for transportation of ore from the New Amalga Gold Project to a third-party processing facility. This dual-use of the site will maximize the benefits to the local economy and create long-term job opportunities for the community of Juneau".

Fig. 1: Location of the New Amalga Gold Project and Cascade Point

Kyle Mehalek, P.E.., is the QP within the meaning of NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this release. Mr. Mehalek is independent of Grande Portage within the meaning of NI 43-101.

About Grande Portage:

Grande Portage Resources Ltd. is a publicly traded mineral exploration company focused on advancing the New Amalga Mine project, the outgrowth of the Herbert Gold discovery situated approximately 25 km north of Juneau, Alaska. The Company holds a 100% interest in the New Amalga property. The New Amalga gold system is open to length and depth and is host to at least six main composite vein-fault structures that contain ribbon structure quartz-sulfide veins. The project lies prominently within the 160km long Juneau Gold Belt, which has produced over eight million ounces of gold.

The Company's updated NI#43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) reported at a base case mineral resources cut-off grade of 2.5 grams per tonne gold (g/t Au) and consists of: an Indicated Resource of 1,438,500 ounces of gold at an average grade of 9.47 g/t Au (4,726,000 tonnes); and an Inferred Resource of 515,700 ounces of gold at an average grade of 8.85 g/t Au (1,813,000 tonnes), as well as an Indicated Resource of 891,600 ounces of silver at an average grade of 5.86 g/t Ag (4,726,000 tonnes); and an Inferred Resource of 390,600 ounces of silver at an average grade of 7.33 g/t silver (1,813,000 tonnes). The MRE was prepared by Dr. David R. Webb, Ph.D., P.Geol., P.Eng. (DRW Geological Consultants Ltd.) with an effective date of July 17, 2024.

About Goldbelt, Incorporated:

Founded in 1973 and officially incorporated in 1974, Goldbelt Incorporated is the urban corporation that represents the Juneau area. Goldbelt is an Alaska Native Corporation with a deep connection to both our ancestors and our children - we remember the stories and traditions of the past, while working to build a bright future for our shareholders in Southeast Alaska and beyond.

Goldbelt's businesses are diverse and feature both federal government contracting and commercial operations, which serve the tourism, transportation, and security industries. Goldbelt's government contracting subsidiaries offer solutions services in high-skill areas including information technology and cybersecurity, healthcare and medical services. More information is available at https://www.goldbelt.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Ian Klassen"
Ian M. Klassen
President & Chief Executive Officer
Tel: (604) 899-0106
Email: Ian@grandeportage.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties as described in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Please note that under National Instrument 43-101, the Company is required to disclose that it has not based any production decision on NI 43-101-compliant reserve estimates, preliminary economic assessments, or feasibility studies, and historically production decisions made without such reports have increased uncertainty and higher technical and economic risks of failure. These risks include, among others, areas that are analyzed in more detail in a feasibility study or preliminary economic assessment, such as the application of economic analysis to mineral resources, more detailed metallurgical and other specialized studies in areas such as mining and recovery methods, market analysis, and environmental, social, and community impacts. Any decision to place the New Amalga Mine into operation at levels intended by management, expand a mine, make other production-related decisions, or otherwise carry out mining and processing operations would be largely based on internal non-public Company data, and on reports based on exploration and mining work by the Company and by geologists and engineers engaged by the Company.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICE PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED UNDER THE POLICIES OF THE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE

Source

Click here to connect with Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (TSXV:GPG)(OTCQB:GPTRF)(FSE:GPB) to receive an Investor Presentation

tsxv stocksotcqb stocksgold explorationtsxv:gpggold investingGold Investing
GPG:CC
Grande Portage Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Grande Portage Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Grande Portage Resources (TSXV:GPG)

Grande Portage Resources


Keep reading...Show less

Advancing the high-grade New Amalga Gold project in the prolific Juneau Gold Belt in SE Alaska

Grande Portage Resources Initiates Sensor-Based Ore Sorting Testwork

Grande Portage Resources Initiates Sensor-Based Ore Sorting Testwork

Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (TSXV:GPG)(OTCQB:GPTRF)(FSE:GPB) ("Grande Portage" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is initiating testwork for a sensor-based ore sorting system, utilizing samples from the New Amalga Mine Project located approximately 16 miles (25 km) northwest of the city of Juneau, Alaska

As previously announced, the Company's Conceptual Mining Plan envisions the development of the New Amalga gold mine as a selective underground mining operation which would send ore off-site to be processed at a third-party facility, enabled by the project's location near tidewater and less than 4 miles (6.5km) from existing paved highway (Fig 1). This results in a dramatically reduced mine site footprint due to the avoidance of chemical processing and tailings storage facilities. Processing options include potential use of third-party concentrator facilities around the Pacific Rim or direct shipment to smelters in East Asia.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
RETRANSMISSION: Grande Portage Completes Non-Brokered Private Placement

RETRANSMISSION: Grande Portage Completes Non-Brokered Private Placement

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (TSXV:GPG)(OTCQB:GPTRF)(FSE:GPB) ("Grande Portage" or the "Company") announces that after consultation with its registered finders, the Company has now concluded its non-brokered private placement under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions - Listed Issuer Financing Exemption. As previously announced on November 13, 2024, the Company sold 3,470,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of C$0.30 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of C$1,041,000 (the "Offering"). The Company had filed an offering document related to the Offering that can be accessed under Grande Portage's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at https:grandeportage.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Grande Portage Completes Non-Brokered Private Placement

Grande Portage Completes Non-Brokered Private Placement

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (TSXV:GPG)(OTCQB:GPTRF)(FSE:GPB) ("Grande Portage" or the "Company") announces that after consultation with its registered finders, the Company has now concluded its non-brokered private placement under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions - Listed Issuer Financing Exemption. As previously announced on November 13, 2024, the Company sold 3,470,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of C$0.30 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of C$1,041,000 (the "Offering"). The Company had filed an offering document related to the Offering that can be accessed under Grande Portage's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at https:grandeportage.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Grande Portage Announces First Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement -- Pursuant to the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption

Grande Portage Announces First Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement -- Pursuant to the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (TSXV:GPG)(OTCQB:GPTRF)(FSE:GPB) ("Grande Portage" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed a first closing of its non-brokered private placement previously announced on October 30, 2024 for the sale of 3,470,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of C$0.30 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of C$1,041,000 (the "Offering"). The Offering is being carried out pursuant to Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions - Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (the "LIFE Exemption") to purchasers resident in Canada, and in jurisdictions outside of Canada in compliance with the applicable securities laws of those jurisdictions. The Company has an offering document (the "Offering Document") related to the Offering that can be accessed under Grande Portage's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at https:grandeportage.com. Except for one US accredited investor, all other investors participating in the first closing subscribed for Units under the LIFE Exemption, and the Units issued pursuant to the LIFE Exemption are not subject to any statutory hold period in Canada. However, the Units issued to the US accredited investor are subject to Rule 144 resale restrictions under applicable US securities laws and will bear a legend to that effect

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Grande Portage Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement Pursuant to the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption

Grande Portage Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement Pursuant to the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (TSXV:GPG)(OTCQB:GPTRF)(FSE:GPB) ("Grande Portage" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to 10,000,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of C$0.30 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to C$3,000,000 (the "Offering"). The Offering is being carried out pursuant to Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions (the "LIFE Exemption") to purchasers resident in Canada, and in jurisdictions outside of Canada in compliance with the applicable securities laws of those jurisdictions. The Company has an offering document (the "Offering Document") related to the Offering that can be accessed under Grande Portage's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at https:grandeportage.com. Prospective investors should read the Offering Document before making an investment decision

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pacgold

Successful $5.6 million Placement for Exploration Program at Alice River Gold Project

Ǫueensland focused gold explorer, Pacgold Limited (ASX: PGO) (Pacgold or the Company) is pleased to announce it has received firm commitments for a $5.6 million two-tranche placement (Placement) via the issue of 93.3 million new fully paid ordinary shares in the Company (New Shares).

Keep reading...Show less
Farm-in at Pinjin Gold Project completed

Farm-in at Pinjin Gold Project completed

Kalgoorlie Gold Mining (KAL:AU) has announced Farm-in at Pinjin Gold Project completed

Download the PDF here.

B2Gold Releases its Ninth Annual Responsible Mining Report and its Fourth Annual Climate Strategy Report

B2Gold Releases its Ninth Annual Responsible Mining Report and its Fourth Annual Climate Strategy Report

B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO) (NYSE AMERICAN: BTG) (NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has published its ninth annual Responsible Mining Report entitled "Raising the Bar" (the "Report"), which details B2Gold's global economic contributions and its environmental, social, and governance ("ESG") management practices, together with the Company's performance against key indicators in 2024. Highlights of the Report are presented below, and full details are outlined in the Report, which is available to view or download at the link provided below. All dollar figures are in United States dollars unless otherwise indicated.

B2Gold is also pleased to announce that it has published its 2024 Climate Strategy Update. The Climate Strategy Update presents stakeholders with information on how B2Gold manages its climate-related risks and impacts and is the Company's fourth annual report in line with the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures.

To view or download a copy of the Responsible Mining Report and Climate Strategy Update, and all other documents referred to in this press release, please visit www.b2gold.com/sustainability/esg-reporting-portal

In announcing the release of the Report and the Climate Strategy Update, Clive Johnson, President & CEO of B2Gold, states "As I reflect on the achievements and challenges of the past year, I am particularly proud of the dedication of our people, who continue to drive B2Gold forward. We have successfully navigated dynamic capital markets, regulatory changes, and evolving ESG expectations while maintaining our high standards of responsible mining. Together, we strive to continue to create long-term value for all of our stakeholders, while upholding the level of operational excellence, environmental stewardship, and social responsibility that define B2Gold."

Highlights from the 2024 "Raising the Bar" Responsible Mining Report

Economic Contribution

As a responsible gold miner, B2Gold aims to create and distribute economic value among its stakeholders. B2Gold's economic performance is measured by the economic value that it generates for others, including payments to governments through taxes and royalties, local hiring and procurement and investment in communities. In 2024, B2Gold:

  • Achieved total consolidated gold production of 804,778 ounces (including 19,644 ounces of attributable production from Calibre Mining Corp.);

  • Generated $1.9 billion in annual revenue;

  • Paid $283 million in employee wages and benefits;

  • Invested $12.8 million in its local communities 1 ; and

  • Paid $564 million to governments (through taxes and royalties).

B2Gold is committed to maximizing local and national economic benefits from its contracting and purchasing. The Company is conscious of the high priority that host communities and governments place on local procurement. In sourcing the goods and services necessary to run its operations, B2Gold gives preference to local businesses where possible, provided they meet minimum safety, quality, ethical, and cost requirements. In 2024, over $600 million of goods and services were procured from local and host-country businesses. Several 2024 success stories are outlined in the Report.

People

As a reputable corporate citizen, B2Gold generates national employment and opportunities for people to develop their careers, trains employees to acquire new skills, and opens doors to women, under-represented groups and previously disadvantaged people. The Company fosters positive and productive engagement with employees, provides safe workplaces, and believes that investing in people attracts and retains talented individuals and assists in their abilities to provide for themselves, their families and their futures.

At the end of 2024, B2Gold employed 6,478 2 people across all operations. The Company continues to maintain high local employment rates by targeting recruitment efforts at regional and national levels. Across all operations, 97% of the total workforce, and 58% of Senior Management 3 were comprised of national 4 employees.

B2Gold values a diverse workforce. In recent years, the Company has made significant strides in advancing its Equity, Diversity and Inclusion initiatives. In 2021, the adoption of a Diversity Policy by the Company's Board established a target of 30% female representation on the Board and in management-level positions, underscoring its commitment to promoting and achieving gender diversity at all levels of the organization. B2Gold is pleased to report that as of the end of 2024, 40% of Company directors identify as gender diverse.

Health and Safety

As a result of B2Gold's focus on injury prevention, the Company is once again pleased to report that for the ninth consecutive year, it has maintained a zero-fatality workplace. Additionally, B2Gold's injury rates remain amongst the lowest in the mining industry, with a Lost Time Injury Frequency Rate of 0.05 5 in 2024. These achievements underscore the Company's position as a leader in safety performance within the industry.

Communities

B2Gold maintains its social licence to operate by building trust-based relationships, actively engaging with stakeholders, and implementing community investment activities based on local ownership and development priorities. Highlights of the 2024 community investment programs include:

  • At the Fekola Complex, the 70-hectare Goungoubato Agricultural Project is supporting over 250 households affected by resettlement, directly addressing food insecurity whilst fostering small- and medium-sized enterprise growth through newly formed farmers' associations. Additionally, B2Gold continued its partnership with Global Affairs Canada and its support of the FEMA Project, which aims to improve conditions for women and children living in artisanal mining communities within the Fekola Mine's area of influence. The FEMA Project was initiated in March 2022 and will continue until 2027.

  • At the Masbate Gold Project, investment continued to focus on education, access to health services and facilities, and programs that enhance local economic opportunities, including skills training and small enterprise support. The Training for Employment Program reached its fifth year of partnership in 2024 and remains a powerful driver of economic mobility by equipping individuals with the skills and training needed to build sustainable livelihoods. Over the lifetime of the project, 1,521 individuals have received training and over 600 participants have secured employment.

  • At the Otjikoto Mine, B2Gold Namibia achieved significant milestones that reflect the Company's commitment to meeting critical needs, supporting long-term development, and fostering resilience beyond the life of the mine. Notable achievements include the completion of the Ombili Clinic, which will improve access to healthcare in the region, and the Otavi Water Project, which enhances water security through the construction of a tower and water distribution system.

  • At the Back River Gold District, B2Gold Nunavut continues to strengthen its close relationships with the Kitikmeot Inuit Association and communities across Canada's Arctic. The Company is investing in collaborative projects throughout the Kitikmeot region that promote community wellness, support youth through sports, recreation, and education, and advance initiatives focused on women and Elders. A standout initiative is the Inuit Workplace Experience Program, delivered in partnership with the Redfish Arts Society, which provides Kitikmeot Inuit youth with hands-on training in welding and fabrication—equipping them with valuable skills for employment in Nunavut's growing mineral development sector. B2Gold Nunavut remains committed to working alongside the Kitikmeot Inuit Association to advance further initiatives that ensure the benefits of the Back River Gold District reach the communities of Cambridge Bay, Kugluktuk, Gjoa Haven, Taloyoak, and Kugaaruk.

Environment

B2Gold's remains firmly committed to reducing greenhouse gas ("GHG") emissions, with a target to reduce Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 30% by 2030 against a 2021 baseline. The completion of the Fekola solar plant expansion in early 2025 underscores this commitment by advancing the decarbonization of operations through innovative and sustainable energy solutions. The expanded Fekola facility is expected to supply approximately 30% of the site's electricity demand and reduce annual emissions by an estimated 63,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO 2 e).

Approach to Reporting

B2Gold is committed to the transparency of its sustainability risks, management and performance. The Report is aligned with the Global Reporting Initiative Sustainability Reporting Standards and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board Mining and Metals Sustainability Accounting Standard . The Company firmly believes that the mining industry has an opportunity to contribute positively to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and it has reported its contribution in this regard since 2018.

Highlights from the 2024 Climate Strategy Update

2024 Highlights

  • B2Gold is committed to a GHG emissions reduction target of a 30% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 against a 2021 baseline.

  • The Company continued evaluation of financial impacts of key climate risks identified at sites during previous climate scenario analysis workshops.

  • The total Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions (for the Fekola, Masbate and Otjikoto operations) remained relatively stable in 2024, with a slight decrease to an estimated 699 thousand tonnes CO 2 e compared to 701 thousand tonnes in 2023. The Company's consolidated GHG emissions intensity was 0.89 tonnes CO 2 e per gold ounce produced in 2024 (compared with 0.71 in 2023), a modest increase driven in part by a reduction in total gold production.

  • The proportion of electricity consumed at B2Gold operations from renewable sources was 21.7% in 2024. At Otjikoto, the proportion of electricity consumed from renewable sources was over 70%.

Looking Forward – 2025 and Beyond

In 2025, B2Gold looks forward to strengthening its global partnerships and deepening its commitment to the diverse communities in which it operates. The Company will continue investing in initiatives that expand vocational training and promote job creation, improve access to education, and enhance healthcare services. B2Gold believes that by building local capacity and fostering strong alignment among governments, communities, stakeholders, and the Company, it can help create resilient, healthy, and prosperous communities throughout the mining lifecycle.

As part of its climate strategy, B2Gold will continue to advance renewable energy initiatives across its operations, supporting its target to reduce Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 30% by 2030 against a 2021 baseline. At the Masbate Gold Project, an 8.2-megawatt ("MW") solar plant is scheduled for installation in 2025, which will further reduce emissions and heavy fuel oil ("HFO") consumption. In Nunavut, following regulatory approvals received in 2024, B2Gold is finalizing project plans and environmental commitments for the proposed Back River Energy Centre—a renewable energy facility that could include up to thirteen wind turbines, solar panels, and battery storage, with the potential to deliver more than 55 MW of clean energy. This facility is expected to significantly reduce reliance on HFO, as well as the number of fuel barges and fuel truck trips along the winter ice road.

Beyond increasing the share of renewable energy in its operations, B2Gold is actively assessing a range of additional carbon reduction opportunities, including energy efficiency improvements, the use of alternative fuels, and optimization of materials movement. The Company remains committed to innovation by working closely with industry-leading partners and staying prepared to adopt emerging technologies that align with its decarbonization goals.

About B2Gold

B2Gold is a responsible international senior gold producer headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. Founded in 2007, today, B2Gold has operating gold mines in Mali, Namibia and the Philippines, the Goose Project under construction in northern Canada and numerous development and exploration projects in various countries including Mali, Colombia and Finland.

ON BEHALF OF B2Gold Corp.

"Clive T. Johnson"
President and Chief Executive Officer

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Gold Corp. Provides an Update on the Forest Fire Situation Near the Tartan Mine

Canadian Gold Corp. Provides an Update on the Forest Fire Situation Near the Tartan Mine

Canadian Gold Corp. (TSXV: CGC) ("Canadian Gold" or the "Company") has temporarily suspended drilling operations at its Tartan Mine property near Flin Flon, Manitoba, due to a forest fire in the nearby vicinity.

"We have withdrawn our staff and continue to monitor our facilities remotely in accordance with local directives. Our team is in constant communication with local and provincial authorities to coordinate all efforts during this difficult time. All personnel are safe, and the Tartan facilities are secure. While all activities at the site are currently suspended, we remain hopeful that the nearby forest fire activity will not have any material impact on our Phase 4 drilling program.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
North Bay Resources Announces April Gold Concentrate Sales and Mobilization at Fran Gold Project, British Columbia

North Bay Resources Announces April Gold Concentrate Sales and Mobilization at Fran Gold Project, British Columbia

North Bay Resources, Inc. (the " Company " or " North Bay ") (OTC: NBRI) is pleased to announce final acceptance and settlement of the Company's 2 nd and 3 rd gold concentrate test shipments from the Company's Fran Gold Project processed at the Company's Bishop Gold Mill. Results of April test shipments are as follows:

Refinery Settlement   #2
LBS. (WET) 265
MOISTURE 16.20%
LBS (DRY) 222
DST 0.111
Au oz/dst 5.614
Ag oz/dst 2.506
Au: 0.623 oz
Ag: 0.278 oz
Metal Price May 20, 2025
Au $3,261.55
Ag $32.50
Total Value $1,836.88


News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Brixton Metals Commences Drilling at its Thorn Copper-Gold Project

Brixton Metals Commences Drilling at its Thorn Copper-Gold Project

Brixton Metals Corporation (TSX-V: BBB, OTCQB: BBBXF) (the " Company " or " Brixton ") is pleased to announce that its Thorn exploration camp is now open for the season and drilling has commenced. Brixton is fully funded for the 2025 exploration program with plans to expand near surface gold mineralization within the Camp Creek Corridor and at the Trapper Gold Target, and to drill test new, near surface copper porphyry mineralization at Catalyst Target. The 2,945 km 2 project is located in Northwest British Columbia, Canada, approximately 90 km northeast from Juneau, Alaska.

2025 Thorn Exploration Plan Highlights:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Grande Portage Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Grande Portage Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Brunswick Exploration Completes Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of C$3.5 Million

Juggernaut Files for Final Approval of Oversubscribed Financing

Quimbaya Gold Inc. Announces Participation in THE Mining Investment Event, Quebec City, June 3-5, 2025

Charbone Hydrogen Announces Q1 2025 Financial Results

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Brunswick Exploration Completes Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of C$3.5 Million

Copper Investing

Juggernaut Files for Final Approval of Oversubscribed Financing

Precious Metals Investing

Quimbaya Gold Inc. Announces Participation in THE Mining Investment Event, Quebec City, June 3-5, 2025

Oil and Gas Investing

Charbone Hydrogen Announces Q1 2025 Financial Results

Oil and Gas Investing

Charbone Hydrogene annonce les resultats financiers T1 2025

Base Metals Investing

Group Eleven Announces Appointment of Jasmine Lau as Chief Financial Officer

Uranium Investing

Trump’s Nuclear Revival Plan Boosts Uranium Prices, Sends US Miners Soaring

×